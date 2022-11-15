Central Finance : Interim Financial statements as at 30 09 2022

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group Company

As at 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 30.09.2022 31.03.2022

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited

Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents 1,036,997 1,199,681 675,270 697,234

Fair value through profit or loss financial assets 668,106 1,655,884 343,001 968,093

Securities bought under repurchase agreements 2,331,148 5,201,821 2,331,148 5,201,821

Financial assets at amortised cost- Debt and other financial instruments 23,800,522 22,310,336 22,152,634 20,933,341

Financial assets at amortised cost- Loans and receivables from customers 4,917,636 4,724,669 4,918,824 4,727,838

Financial assets at amortised cost- Net investment in leases and hire purchase 46,359,898 53,901,589 46,359,898 53,901,589

Trade receivables 856,644 1,589,992 - -

Investments in subsidiaries - - 381,614 333,614

Investments in equity accounted investees 10,026,607 9,221,337 1,538,020 1,538,020

Inventories and other stocks 2,006,219 1,626,322 79,835 54,436

Investment properties 78,800 78,800 78,800 78,800

Property, plant and equipment 12,265,192 12,433,609 9,892,369 10,082,958

Right of use assets 427,638 457,818 512,386 559,516

Intangible assets 79,376 85,792 78,534 84,809

Current tax assets 27 1,127 - -

Deferred tax asset 15,196 15,196 - -

Other assets 1,060,770 1,096,721 1,005,352 873,135

Real estates held for sale 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155

Assets held for sale 132 100 - -

Total assets 105,936,063 115,605,949 90,352,840 100,040,359

LIABILITIES

Bank overdrafts 164,201 224,369 126,255 215,438

Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Deposits 40,434,075 48,715,464 40,712,404 49,024,182

Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Interest bearing borrowings 549,789 708,465 64,760 88,329

Lease liabilities 408,648 425,001 510,641 542,760

Employee benefit obligations 1,839,813 1,778,128 1,690,557 1,632,666

Current tax liabilities 957,938 1,773,149 867,024 1,597,150

Deferred tax liability 1,537,059 1,765,957 1,235,979 1,438,012

Other liabilities 1,458,187 2,744,039 773,537 1,035,641

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale 1,142 1,224 - -

Total liabilities 47,350,852 58,135,796 45,981,157 55,574,178

EQUITY

Stated capital 2,230,286 2,230,286 2,230,286 2,230,286

Statutory Reserve fund 2,715,000 2,715,000 2,715,000 2,715,000

Revaluation reserve 4,972,196 4,976,248 3,581,773 3,584,888

Fair value reserve (72,365) (398,492) - -

Loan loss reserve 920,000 920,000 920,000 920,000

General reserve 23,402,957 23,402,957 23,391,776 23,391,776

Retained earnings 22,631,264 21,989,452 11,532,848 11,624,231

Total equity, excluding non-controlling interest 56,799,338 55,835,451 44,371,683 44,466,181

Non-controlling interest 1,785,873 1,634,702 - -

Total equity 58,585,211 57,470,153 44,371,683 44,466,181

Total liabilities and equity 105,936,063 115,605,949 90,352,840 100,040,359

Net asset value per share - Rs. 249.83 245.59 195.17 195.58

These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

W.M.T.W.Weerasinghe

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.

E. H. Wijenaike A.K. Gunaratne

Managing Director Deputy Managing Director / Deputy