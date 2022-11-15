Central Finance : Interim Financial statements as at 30 09 2022
Central Finance Company PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
Group
Company
For the six months ended 30th September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Increase
Unaudited
Unaudited Increase
(decrease)
(decrease)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Income
11,516,349
11,556,966
(0.35)
9,058,792
8,237,942
9.96
Interest income
8,286,048
6,640,852
24.77
8,078,247
6,613,848
22.14
Interest expenses
(2,126,241)
(1,962,026)
8.37
(2,144,929)
(1,980,948)
8.28
Net interest income
6,159,807
4,678,826
31.65
5,933,318
4,632,900
28.07
Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL
19,660
484,374
(95.94)
1,811
418,688
(99.57)
Net other revenue
1,092,428
708,334
54.22
-
-
-
Operating lease income
515,129
519,518
(0.84)
516,974
521,670
(0.90)
Other income
377,452
612,360
(38.36)
461,760
683,736
(32.47)
Total operating income
8,164,476
7,003,412
16.58
6,913,863
6,256,994
10.50
Impairment and other credit losses
(438,735)
(1,565,976)
(71.98)
(306,821)
(1,565,735)
(80.40)
Net Operating Income
7,725,741
5,437,436
42.08
6,607,042
4,691,259
40.84
Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
(1,338,298)
(1,247,932)
7.24
(1,161,088)
(1,077,439)
7.76
Premises, equipment, establishment and other expenses
(1,554,093)
(1,078,279)
44.13
(1,105,080)
(972,262)
13.66
(2,892,391)
(2,326,211)
24.34
(2,266,168)
(2,049,701)
10.56
Operating profits before share of profit of equity accounted investees
4,833,350
3,111,225
55.35
4,340,874
2,641,558
64.33
Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax
883,049
679,620
29.93
-
-
-
Operating profit before taxes on financial services
5,716,399
3,790,845
50.79
4,340,874
2,641,558
64.33
Taxes on financial services
(754,118)
(415,708)
81.41
(754,118)
(415,708)
81.41
Profit before tax
4,962,281
3,375,137
47.02
3,586,756
2,225,850
61.14
Income tax expense
(1,123,217)
(793,105)
41.62
(1,051,108)
(682,456)
54.02
Profit for the period
3,839,064
2,582,032
48.68
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
3,679,399
2,417,352
52.21
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Non-controlling interest
159,665
164,680
(3.05)
-
-
-
Profit for the period
3,839,064
2,582,032
48.68
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Basic and diluted earnings per share -Rs.
16.18
10.63
52.21
The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
For the six months ended 30th September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Increase
Increase
Unaudited
Unaudited
(decrease)
Unaudited
Unaudited
(decrease)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Profit for the period
3,839,064
2,582,032
48.68
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement
Fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax
326,127
(117,565)
377.40
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement
326,127
(117,565)
377.40
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax
-
11,290
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement
-
11,290
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period (net of tax)
326,127
(106,275)
406.87
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,165,191
2,475,757
68.24
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Total comprehensive income Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
4,005,526
2,311,077
73.32
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
Non-controlling interest
159,665
164,680
(3.05)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,165,191
2,475,757
68.24
2,535,648
1,543,394
64.29
The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
Group
Company
For the three months ended 30th September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Increase
Unaudited
Unaudited Increase
(decrease)
(decrease)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Income
6,041,654
6,220,326
(2.87)
4,801,435
4,282,933
12.11
Interest income
4,347,643
3,321,005
30.91
4,221,663
3,299,636
27.94
Interest expenses
(1,233,850)
(916,148)
34.68
(1,242,713)
(925,657)
34.25
Net interest income
3,113,793
2,404,857
29.48
2,978,950
2,373,979
25.48
Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL
108,316
227,481
(52.38)
54,172
201,464
(73.11)
Net other revenue
539,985
422,454
27.82
-
-
-
Operating lease income
252,101
263,072
(4.17)
253,024
264,302
(4.27)
Other income
146,663
451,230
(67.50)
272,576
517,531
(47.33)
Total operating income
4,160,858
3,769,094
10.39
3,558,722
3,357,276
6.00
Impairment and other credit losses
104,977
(202,896)
(151.74)
229,579
(202,581)
(213.33)
Net Operating Income
4,265,835
3,566,198
19.62
3,788,301
3,154,695
20.08
Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
(687,350)
(624,477)
10.07
(595,346)
(535,159)
11.25
Premises, equipment, establishment and other expenses
(598,936)
(554,347)
8.04
(565,800)
(500,874)
12.96
(1,286,286)
(1,178,824)
9.12
(1,161,146)
(1,036,033)
12.08
Operating profits before share of profit of equity accounted investees
2,979,549
2,387,374
24.80
2,627,155
2,118,662
24.00
Share of profit of equity accounted investee, net of tax
589,303
356,979
65.08
-
-
-
Operating profit before taxes on financial services
3,568,852
2,744,353
30.04
2,627,155
2,118,662
24.00
Taxes on financial services
(445,814)
(303,783)
46.75
(445,814)
(303,783)
46.75
Profit before tax
3,123,038
2,440,570
27.96
2,181,341
1,814,879
20.19
Income tax expense
(621,341)
(586,228)
5.99
(611,048)
(512,935)
19.13
Profit for the period
2,501,697
1,854,342
34.91
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
2,361,816
1,744,053
35.42
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Non-controlling interest
139,881
110,289
26.83
-
-
-
Profit for the period
2,501,697
1,854,342
34.91
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Basic and diluted earnings per share -Rs.
10.39
7.67
35.42
The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
For the three months ended 30th September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Increase
Increase
Unaudited
Unaudited
(decrease)
Unaudited
Unaudited
(decrease)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Profit for the period
2,501,697
1,854,342
34.91
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement
Fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income
Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax
10,071
(86,993)
111.58
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement
10,071
(86,993)
111.58
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement
Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans
Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax
-
11,290
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement
-
11,290
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period (net of tax)
10,071
(75,703)
113.30
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,511,768
1,778,639
41.22
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Total comprehensive income Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
2,371,887
1,668,350
42.17
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
Non-controlling interest
139,881
110,289
26.83
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,511,768
1,778,639
41.22
1,570,293
1,301,944
20.61
The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
1,036,997
1,199,681
675,270
697,234
Fair value through profit or loss financial assets
668,106
1,655,884
343,001
968,093
Securities bought under repurchase agreements
2,331,148
5,201,821
2,331,148
5,201,821
Financial assets at amortised cost- Debt and other financial instruments
23,800,522
22,310,336
22,152,634
20,933,341
Financial assets at amortised cost- Loans and receivables from customers
4,917,636
4,724,669
4,918,824
4,727,838
Financial assets at amortised cost- Net investment in leases and hire purchase
46,359,898
53,901,589
46,359,898
53,901,589
Trade receivables
856,644
1,589,992
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
381,614
333,614
Investments in equity accounted investees
10,026,607
9,221,337
1,538,020
1,538,020
Inventories and other stocks
2,006,219
1,626,322
79,835
54,436
Investment properties
78,800
78,800
78,800
78,800
Property, plant and equipment
12,265,192
12,433,609
9,892,369
10,082,958
Right of use assets
427,638
457,818
512,386
559,516
Intangible assets
79,376
85,792
78,534
84,809
Current tax assets
27
1,127
-
-
Deferred tax asset
15,196
15,196
-
-
Other assets
1,060,770
1,096,721
1,005,352
873,135
Real estates held for sale
5,155
5,155
5,155
5,155
Assets held for sale
132
100
-
-
Total assets
105,936,063
115,605,949
90,352,840
100,040,359
LIABILITIES
Bank overdrafts
164,201
224,369
126,255
215,438
Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Deposits
40,434,075
48,715,464
40,712,404
49,024,182
Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Interest bearing borrowings
549,789
708,465
64,760
88,329
Lease liabilities
408,648
425,001
510,641
542,760
Employee benefit obligations
1,839,813
1,778,128
1,690,557
1,632,666
Current tax liabilities
957,938
1,773,149
867,024
1,597,150
Deferred tax liability
1,537,059
1,765,957
1,235,979
1,438,012
Other liabilities
1,458,187
2,744,039
773,537
1,035,641
Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale
1,142
1,224
-
-
Total liabilities
47,350,852
58,135,796
45,981,157
55,574,178
EQUITY
Stated capital
2,230,286
2,230,286
2,230,286
2,230,286
Statutory Reserve fund
2,715,000
2,715,000
2,715,000
2,715,000
Revaluation reserve
4,972,196
4,976,248
3,581,773
3,584,888
Fair value reserve
(72,365)
(398,492)
-
-
Loan loss reserve
920,000
920,000
920,000
920,000
General reserve
23,402,957
23,402,957
23,391,776
23,391,776
Retained earnings
22,631,264
21,989,452
11,532,848
11,624,231
Total equity, excluding non-controlling interest
56,799,338
55,835,451
44,371,683
44,466,181
Non-controlling interest
1,785,873
1,634,702
-
-
Total equity
58,585,211
57,470,153
44,371,683
44,466,181
Total liabilities and equity
105,936,063
115,605,949
90,352,840
100,040,359
Net asset value per share - Rs.
249.83
245.59
195.17
195.58
These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
W.M.T.W.Weerasinghe
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.
E. H. Wijenaike
A.K. Gunaratne
Managing Director
Deputy Managing Director / Deputy
Chief Executive Officer
14'th November 2022 Colombo
The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30th September 2022
Attributable to equity holders of the company
Non-
Total
controlling
Group
Stated
Statutory
Revaluation
Fair value
Loan loss
General
Retained
Total
capital
reserve fund
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserves
earnings
interest
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1st April 2021
1,961,597
2,371,000
5,102,431
27,538
920,000
23,402,957
16,266,493
50,052,016
1,453,433
51,505,449
Total comprehensive income
Profit for the six months ended 30th September 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,417,352
2,417,352
164,680
2,582,032
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(117,565)
-
-
11,290
(106,275)
-
(106,275)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(117,565)
-
-
2,428,642
2,311,077
164,680
2,475,757
Transactions with equity holders of the Company and other transfers , recognised directly in equity
Depreciation on revaluation surplus
-
-
(4,051)
-
-
-
4,051
-
-
-
Unclaimed dividends written back
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,848
18,848
262
19,110
Dividends - scrip/cash
268,689
-
-
-
-
-
(784,087)
(515,398)
(27,234)
(542,632)
Divestment of a subsidiary company
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(68,062)
(68,062)
Total contributions from and distribution to equity holders and other transfers
268,689
-
(4,051)
-
-
-
(761,188)
(496,550)
(95,034)
(591,584)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
2,230,286
2,371,000
5,098,380
(90,027)
920,000
23,402,957
17,933,947
51,866,543
1,523,079
53,389,622
Balance as at 1st April 2022
2,230,286
2,715,000
4,976,248
(398,492)
920,000
23,402,957
21,989,452
55,835,451
1,634,702
57,470,153
Charge relating to Surcharge Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,587,313)
(2,587,313)
(2,031)
(2,589,344)
Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Adjusted)
2,230,286
2,715,000
4,976,248
(398,492)
920,000
23,402,957
19,402,139
53,248,138
1,632,671
54,880,809
Total comprehensive income
Profit for the six months ended 30th September 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,679,399
3,679,399
159,665
3,839,064
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
326,127
-
-
-
326,127
-
326,127
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
326,127
-
-
3,679,399
4,005,526
159,665
4,165,191
Transactions with equity holders of the Company and other transfers , recognised directly in equity
Depreciation on revaluation surplus
-
-
(4,052)
-
-
-
4,052
-
-
-
Unclaimed dividends written back
-
-
-
-
-
-
384
384
385
769
Payment of forfeited dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
Dividends - Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
(454,709)
(454,709)
(6,848)
(461,557)
Total contributions from and distribution to equity holders and other transfers
-
-
(4,052)
-
-
-
(450,274)
(454,326)
(6,463)
(460,789)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
2,230,286
2,715,000
4,972,196
(72,365)
920,000
23,402,957
22,631,264
56,799,338
1,785,873
58,585,211
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Central Finance Company plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
Sales 2022
13 862 M
37,8 M
37,8 M
Net income 2022
7 003 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
Net cash 2022
6 700 M
18,3 M
18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,21x
Yield 2022
5,14%
Capitalization
14 096 M
38,5 M
38,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,05x
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
32,5%
Chart CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
62,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-