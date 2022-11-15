Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Central Finance Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFIN.N0000   LK0023N00008

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

(CFIN.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
62.00 LKR   +1.64%
Central Finance : Interim Financial statements as at 30 09 2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
Central Finance Company PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

Group

Company

For the six months ended 30th September

2022

2021

2022

2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase

Unaudited

Unaudited Increase

(decrease)

(decrease)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Income

11,516,349

11,556,966

(0.35)

9,058,792

8,237,942

9.96

Interest income

8,286,048

6,640,852

24.77

8,078,247

6,613,848

22.14

Interest expenses

(2,126,241)

(1,962,026)

8.37

(2,144,929)

(1,980,948)

8.28

Net interest income

6,159,807

4,678,826

31.65

5,933,318

4,632,900

28.07

Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL

19,660

484,374

(95.94)

1,811

418,688

(99.57)

Net other revenue

1,092,428

708,334

54.22

-

-

-

Operating lease income

515,129

519,518

(0.84)

516,974

521,670

(0.90)

Other income

377,452

612,360

(38.36)

461,760

683,736

(32.47)

Total operating income

8,164,476

7,003,412

16.58

6,913,863

6,256,994

10.50

Impairment and other credit losses

(438,735)

(1,565,976)

(71.98)

(306,821)

(1,565,735)

(80.40)

Net Operating Income

7,725,741

5,437,436

42.08

6,607,042

4,691,259

40.84

Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

(1,338,298)

(1,247,932)

7.24

(1,161,088)

(1,077,439)

7.76

Premises, equipment, establishment and other expenses

(1,554,093)

(1,078,279)

44.13

(1,105,080)

(972,262)

13.66

(2,892,391)

(2,326,211)

24.34

(2,266,168)

(2,049,701)

10.56

Operating profits before share of profit of equity accounted investees

4,833,350

3,111,225

55.35

4,340,874

2,641,558

64.33

Share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax

883,049

679,620

29.93

-

-

-

Operating profit before taxes on financial services

5,716,399

3,790,845

50.79

4,340,874

2,641,558

64.33

Taxes on financial services

(754,118)

(415,708)

81.41

(754,118)

(415,708)

81.41

Profit before tax

4,962,281

3,375,137

47.02

3,586,756

2,225,850

61.14

Income tax expense

(1,123,217)

(793,105)

41.62

(1,051,108)

(682,456)

54.02

Profit for the period

3,839,064

2,582,032

48.68

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

3,679,399

2,417,352

52.21

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Non-controlling interest

159,665

164,680

(3.05)

-

-

-

Profit for the period

3,839,064

2,582,032

48.68

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Basic and diluted earnings per share -Rs.

16.18

10.63

52.21

The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

For the six months ended 30th September

2022

2021

2022

2021

Increase

Increase

Unaudited

Unaudited

(decrease)

Unaudited

Unaudited

(decrease)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Profit for the period

3,839,064

2,582,032

48.68

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement

Fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax

326,127

(117,565)

377.40

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement

326,127

(117,565)

377.40

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax

-

11,290

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement

-

11,290

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period (net of tax)

326,127

(106,275)

406.87

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,165,191

2,475,757

68.24

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Total comprehensive income Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

4,005,526

2,311,077

73.32

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

Non-controlling interest

159,665

164,680

(3.05)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,165,191

2,475,757

68.24

2,535,648

1,543,394

64.29

The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

Group

Company

For the three months ended 30th September

2022

2021

2022

2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase

Unaudited

Unaudited Increase

(decrease)

(decrease)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Income

6,041,654

6,220,326

(2.87)

4,801,435

4,282,933

12.11

Interest income

4,347,643

3,321,005

30.91

4,221,663

3,299,636

27.94

Interest expenses

(1,233,850)

(916,148)

34.68

(1,242,713)

(925,657)

34.25

Net interest income

3,113,793

2,404,857

29.48

2,978,950

2,373,979

25.48

Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL

108,316

227,481

(52.38)

54,172

201,464

(73.11)

Net other revenue

539,985

422,454

27.82

-

-

-

Operating lease income

252,101

263,072

(4.17)

253,024

264,302

(4.27)

Other income

146,663

451,230

(67.50)

272,576

517,531

(47.33)

Total operating income

4,160,858

3,769,094

10.39

3,558,722

3,357,276

6.00

Impairment and other credit losses

104,977

(202,896)

(151.74)

229,579

(202,581)

(213.33)

Net Operating Income

4,265,835

3,566,198

19.62

3,788,301

3,154,695

20.08

Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

(687,350)

(624,477)

10.07

(595,346)

(535,159)

11.25

Premises, equipment, establishment and other expenses

(598,936)

(554,347)

8.04

(565,800)

(500,874)

12.96

(1,286,286)

(1,178,824)

9.12

(1,161,146)

(1,036,033)

12.08

Operating profits before share of profit of equity accounted investees

2,979,549

2,387,374

24.80

2,627,155

2,118,662

24.00

Share of profit of equity accounted investee, net of tax

589,303

356,979

65.08

-

-

-

Operating profit before taxes on financial services

3,568,852

2,744,353

30.04

2,627,155

2,118,662

24.00

Taxes on financial services

(445,814)

(303,783)

46.75

(445,814)

(303,783)

46.75

Profit before tax

3,123,038

2,440,570

27.96

2,181,341

1,814,879

20.19

Income tax expense

(621,341)

(586,228)

5.99

(611,048)

(512,935)

19.13

Profit for the period

2,501,697

1,854,342

34.91

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

2,361,816

1,744,053

35.42

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Non-controlling interest

139,881

110,289

26.83

-

-

-

Profit for the period

2,501,697

1,854,342

34.91

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Basic and diluted earnings per share -Rs.

10.39

7.67

35.42

The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

For the three months ended 30th September

2022

2021

2022

2021

Increase

Increase

Unaudited

Unaudited

(decrease)

Unaudited

Unaudited

(decrease)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Profit for the period

2,501,697

1,854,342

34.91

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement

Fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value through other comprehensive income

Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax

10,071

(86,993)

111.58

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) to be reclassified to income statement

10,071

(86,993)

111.58

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement

Actuarial gains / (losses) on defined benefit plans

Share of equity accounted investees, net of tax

-

11,290

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) not to be reclassified to income statement

-

11,290

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period (net of tax)

10,071

(75,703)

113.30

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,511,768

1,778,639

41.22

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Total comprehensive income Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

2,371,887

1,668,350

42.17

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

Non-controlling interest

139,881

110,289

26.83

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,511,768

1,778,639

41.22

1,570,293

1,301,944

20.61

The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

1,036,997

1,199,681

675,270

697,234

Fair value through profit or loss financial assets

668,106

1,655,884

343,001

968,093

Securities bought under repurchase agreements

2,331,148

5,201,821

2,331,148

5,201,821

Financial assets at amortised cost- Debt and other financial instruments

23,800,522

22,310,336

22,152,634

20,933,341

Financial assets at amortised cost- Loans and receivables from customers

4,917,636

4,724,669

4,918,824

4,727,838

Financial assets at amortised cost- Net investment in leases and hire purchase

46,359,898

53,901,589

46,359,898

53,901,589

Trade receivables

856,644

1,589,992

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

381,614

333,614

Investments in equity accounted investees

10,026,607

9,221,337

1,538,020

1,538,020

Inventories and other stocks

2,006,219

1,626,322

79,835

54,436

Investment properties

78,800

78,800

78,800

78,800

Property, plant and equipment

12,265,192

12,433,609

9,892,369

10,082,958

Right of use assets

427,638

457,818

512,386

559,516

Intangible assets

79,376

85,792

78,534

84,809

Current tax assets

27

1,127

-

-

Deferred tax asset

15,196

15,196

-

-

Other assets

1,060,770

1,096,721

1,005,352

873,135

Real estates held for sale

5,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

Assets held for sale

132

100

-

-

Total assets

105,936,063

115,605,949

90,352,840

100,040,359

LIABILITIES

Bank overdrafts

164,201

224,369

126,255

215,438

Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Deposits

40,434,075

48,715,464

40,712,404

49,024,182

Financial liabilities at amortised cost -Interest bearing borrowings

549,789

708,465

64,760

88,329

Lease liabilities

408,648

425,001

510,641

542,760

Employee benefit obligations

1,839,813

1,778,128

1,690,557

1,632,666

Current tax liabilities

957,938

1,773,149

867,024

1,597,150

Deferred tax liability

1,537,059

1,765,957

1,235,979

1,438,012

Other liabilities

1,458,187

2,744,039

773,537

1,035,641

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale

1,142

1,224

-

-

Total liabilities

47,350,852

58,135,796

45,981,157

55,574,178

EQUITY

Stated capital

2,230,286

2,230,286

2,230,286

2,230,286

Statutory Reserve fund

2,715,000

2,715,000

2,715,000

2,715,000

Revaluation reserve

4,972,196

4,976,248

3,581,773

3,584,888

Fair value reserve

(72,365)

(398,492)

-

-

Loan loss reserve

920,000

920,000

920,000

920,000

General reserve

23,402,957

23,402,957

23,391,776

23,391,776

Retained earnings

22,631,264

21,989,452

11,532,848

11,624,231

Total equity, excluding non-controlling interest

56,799,338

55,835,451

44,371,683

44,466,181

Non-controlling interest

1,785,873

1,634,702

-

-

Total equity

58,585,211

57,470,153

44,371,683

44,466,181

Total liabilities and equity

105,936,063

115,605,949

90,352,840

100,040,359

Net asset value per share - Rs.

249.83

245.59

195.17

195.58

These financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

W.M.T.W.Weerasinghe

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.

E. H. Wijenaike

A.K. Gunaratne

Managing Director

Deputy Managing Director / Deputy

Chief Executive Officer

14'th November 2022 Colombo

The annexed notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

CENTRAL FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30th September 2022

Attributable to equity holders of the company

Non-

Total

controlling

Group

Stated

Statutory

Revaluation

Fair value

Loan loss

General

Retained

Total

capital

reserve fund

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

earnings

interest

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 1st April 2021

1,961,597

2,371,000

5,102,431

27,538

920,000

23,402,957

16,266,493

50,052,016

1,453,433

51,505,449

Total comprehensive income

Profit for the six months ended 30th September 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,417,352

2,417,352

164,680

2,582,032

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(117,565)

-

-

11,290

(106,275)

-

(106,275)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(117,565)

-

-

2,428,642

2,311,077

164,680

2,475,757

Transactions with equity holders of the Company and other transfers , recognised directly in equity

Depreciation on revaluation surplus

-

-

(4,051)

-

-

-

4,051

-

-

-

Unclaimed dividends written back

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,848

18,848

262

19,110

Dividends - scrip/cash

268,689

-

-

-

-

-

(784,087)

(515,398)

(27,234)

(542,632)

Divestment of a subsidiary company

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(68,062)

(68,062)

Total contributions from and distribution to equity holders and other transfers

268,689

-

(4,051)

-

-

-

(761,188)

(496,550)

(95,034)

(591,584)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

2,230,286

2,371,000

5,098,380

(90,027)

920,000

23,402,957

17,933,947

51,866,543

1,523,079

53,389,622

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,230,286

2,715,000

4,976,248

(398,492)

920,000

23,402,957

21,989,452

55,835,451

1,634,702

57,470,153

Charge relating to Surcharge Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,587,313)

(2,587,313)

(2,031)

(2,589,344)

Balance as at 1st April 2022 (Adjusted)

2,230,286

2,715,000

4,976,248

(398,492)

920,000

23,402,957

19,402,139

53,248,138

1,632,671

54,880,809

Total comprehensive income

Profit for the six months ended 30th September 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,679,399

3,679,399

159,665

3,839,064

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

326,127

-

-

-

326,127

-

326,127

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

326,127

-

-

3,679,399

4,005,526

159,665

4,165,191

Transactions with equity holders of the Company and other transfers , recognised directly in equity

Depreciation on revaluation surplus

-

-

(4,052)

-

-

-

4,052

-

-

-

Unclaimed dividends written back

-

-

-

-

-

-

384

384

385

769

Payment of forfeited dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

(1)

Dividends - Cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

(454,709)

(454,709)

(6,848)

(461,557)

Total contributions from and distribution to equity holders and other transfers

-

-

(4,052)

-

-

-

(450,274)

(454,326)

(6,463)

(460,789)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

2,230,286

2,715,000

4,972,196

(72,365)

920,000

23,402,957

22,631,264

56,799,338

1,785,873

58,585,211

Disclaimer

Central Finance Company plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
