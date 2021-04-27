Log in
    CENT

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY

(CENT)
  Report
Central Garden & Pet : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

04/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, will announce its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 ended March 27, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of trading. On that day, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss these results and to provide a general business update.

The conference call and a replay will be accessible on Central’s website http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to participate by phone, please dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) entering conference ID# 13717534.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 113 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 902 M 2 902 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Central Garden & Pet Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 58,50 $
Last Close Price 56,70 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy P. Cofer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Lahanas Chief Financial Officer
William E. Brown Chairman
Chris Walter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Ranelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY46.85%2 902
NESTLÉ S.A.4.11%334 224
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.51%82 577
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-18.55%80 955
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.48%63 121
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY15.78%49 084
