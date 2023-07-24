Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Pet and Garden industries, will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended June 24, 2023, after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. On that day, Central will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), hosted by Tim Cofer, CEO, and Niko Lahanas, CFO, to discuss these results and to provide a general business update.

The live webcast and a replay as well as related materials will be accessible at http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to participate by phone, please dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international).

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

