    CENT   US1535271068

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY

(CENT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
38.76 USD   +0.34%
04:08pCentral Garden & Pet to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Conference
BU
05/10Nylabone® Donates $25,000 to Best Friends Animal Society® in Honor of National Pet Month
BU
05/04CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Central Garden & Pet to Present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Conference

06/13/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Pet and Garden industries, announced today that Niko Lahanas, CFO, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 23rd Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 14, at 11:15 am Eastern Time (8:15 am Pacific Time). The live webcast and a replay will be available on the Central IR website: http://ir.central.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 316 M - -
Net income 2023 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 985 M 1 985 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Cofer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Lahanas Chief Financial Officer
William E. Brown Chairman
Chris Walter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Ranelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY1.50%1 985
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%314 503
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.24%99 157
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.47%52 161
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.71%47 916
KRAFT HEINZ-10.14%44 892
