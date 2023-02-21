Nylabone Expands Chew Toy and Chew Treat Offering with Latest Product Launches

Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is launching four new product lines that include a variety of chew toys, chew treats, and an exciting combination of the two! The upcoming releases feature chew toy shapes inspired by everyday objects with a fun twist; multi-flavored Basted Blast chew toys; the Sneaky Snacker™ chew & treat toy; and Healthy Edibles® Meaty Center chew treats.

"Safely indulging dogs' chewing instincts and satisfying their flavor cravings have guided the Nylabone brand for over 65 years now," said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. "We're thrilled to introduce these innovative products as the newest, most exciting ways to keep dogs busily and happily chewing."

The new Nylabone® products include:

New Power Chew Toy Shapes – A fun twist on everyday objects—like a smiling broccoli stalk—these chew toys add extra fun and flair to any dog’s chew toy collection. The three brand-new shapes include a broccoli, baguette, and lobster—each with its own engaging design and features to occupy dogs and help clean teeth as they chew. The chew toys are made from the Nylabone brand’s most durable material with delicious flavor throughout. Chew toy sizes include Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large.

Basted Blast Power Chew Toys – Come for the bacon…stay for the steak! Nylabone innovated a special, no-mess basting technique that adds an additional layer of bacon flavor on top of an already delicious steak-flavored chew toy. As dogs chew, the second layer of flavor is revealed. Basted Blast Chew Toys are made from the brand’s most durable material to challenge extreme chewers. Chew toy sizes include X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large. Time to taste the baste!

Sneaky Snacker™ Chew and Treat Toy – Expanding the brand’s treat toy offering, the Sneaky Snacker™ Chew & Treat Toy combines a long-lasting chewing challenge with dogs’ favorite treats. This patent-pending treat toy opens up so pet parents can insert any treat or spread inside. The treat toy is thoughtfully designed with a flexible center and small openings that allow dogs to smell the deliciousness hidden inside. As dogs chew, small bits of the treat and its scent slowly release to extend chew time and keep dogs occupied longer. Treat toy sizes include Medium and Large.

Healthy Edibles® Meaty Center Chew Treats – The brand’s meatiest creation yet, these chew treats are the ultimate savory indulgence, featuring a crave-worthy meaty center packed with irresistible flavor. Proudly made in the USA, these chew treats are as healthy as they are delicious, containing limited ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Plus, they break in half for more treating occasions! Chew treat sizes include Small and Medium.

These new treats will be available at pet parents’ favorite pet supply sources starting in Spring.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry~Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

