The Small Pet Revolution is Here: Kaytee, Rainn Wilson and Kenneth the Guinea Pig Champion Small Pet Equity in “Small in Show”

Kaytee, a leading brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and a pioneer in wellness products for small animals and birds, is on a mission to champion small pets everywhere. Over 16 million people currently love and care for small animals or pet birds, but the world of pets can often feel very focused on dogs and cats. As a result, the small pets of the world can get lost in the crowd...until now.

With the help of A-list star Kenneth the Guinea Pig (and his human chaperone and small-animal enthusiast, Rainn Wilson), Kaytee is starting the small pet revolution with “Small in Show,” a first-of-its-kind digital short film. “Small in Show” chronicles Kenneth and Rainn’s journey to enter the famed Westminster Dog Show and in turn, celebrate all that small pets have to offer.

“Small pets are truly overlooked. Everyone goes straight to dogs and cats. But Kaytee is out to show that these little creatures have big personalities and are just as worthy to be part of your family. That’s something that was easy to get behind,” said Rainn Wilson.

Kenneth isn’t the only pet worthy of recognition. To put deserving small pets everywhere front and center, Kaytee is launching its inaugural #SmallinShow Award Show, inviting pet parents of hamsters, bunnies, mice, birds and other small companions to share images and stories of their mini heroes across social media. The #SmallinShow Award Show will culminate with the crowning of three winners who will each receive a one-year supply of Kaytee products1.

“Small pets are incredible animals who bring joy to millions of pet parents every day, and it’s time they get the recognition they deserve,” said Mike McGoohan, SVP of Marketing and Strategy at Central Garden & Pet. “For over 150 years, Kaytee has been committed to providing high-quality products and support to small animals, birds and their guardians, and we are proud to champion their wellbeing. We hope that the #SmallinShow Award Show becomes a celebration of all small animal companions and brings together this highly engaged community in a way that has never been done before.”

With over 150 years of experience, Kaytee is a trusted brand that delivers on the total well-being of birds and small pets with food, treats, bedding, toys, habitats and accessories. As an industry leader, Kaytee delivers the best quality products and high standards with continued innovation and commitment to the comfort and safety of small pets everywhere. Watch the “Small in Show” short film here and learn more about Kaytee at www.kaytee.com.

Kaytee® is a leading pet brand, providing quality products such as food, treats, bedding, toys, habitats and accessories, to support the well-being and happiness of small animal pets, pet birds and wild birds. For more than 150 years, Kaytee has consistently delivered innovative new products with pet comfort and safety at the center. To learn more about Kaytee, visit www.kaytee.com. Kaytee is a leading brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

1 Official rules for the #SmallinShow Contest can be found here: https://rules.creativezing.com/Kaytee/. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win.

