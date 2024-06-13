New Hub Created to Support Beginner and Experienced Freshwater and Saltwater Fish Keepers

Aqueon, a leading aquatic solution brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), announced today the launch of the brand’s first app, BlueIQ. Created to provide an end-to-end solution for new and experienced fish keepers, the app offers guides, tips, and tricks that take the guesswork out of aquarium maintenance to provide the ultimate experience for the fish we love.

Aqueon® Launches BlueIQ™ App for Smart and Easy Aquarium Care - New Hub Created to Support Beginner and Experienced Freshwater and Saltwater Fish Keepers

The first products to be compatible with the new BlueIQ app are the Aqueon and Coralife Smart LED lights. These lights are controlled by the app and offer a full spectrum of lighting for freshwater and saltwater environments, complete color customization, and are programmable for 24/7 scheduling. The app will also notify users when a light is on too long, or it’s time for a filter replacement so fish keepers can rest assured that their pets are always well taken care of.

“Caring for fish is a rewarding but tricky hobby, and our customers have been asking us for solutions to help them provide the ultimate environments for their beloved fish and aquatic life,” said Karina Esquivel, Director of Marketing, Aquatics. “The BlueIQ app was created to take fish owners through every step of the fish-care process, starting with the hardest part, which is setting up an aquarium and selecting the right fish. We look forward to continuing to add more Aqueon and Coralife products to the app’s portfolio so fish keepers can manage multiple products and multiple tanks all within the same app.”

The BlueIQ app is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, and those who download will have full access to all app features, including helpful daily feeding reminders, maintenance alerts, tips and tricks, fun facts, and free expert advice.

The Aqueon BlueIQ app is now available as a free download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

About Aqueon

Developed by true aquatic hobbyists, Aqueon provides a broad array of aquarium solutions to help maintain healthy, life-sustaining aquatic environments. From inception, Aqueon had one goal in mind: “Doing what is best for the health and well-being of fish and aquatic life.” This focus on the little things will make caring for aquatic life easier, and in turn, keep your wet friends happy and healthy. Because with the Aqueon brand, it’s all about the fish. Aqueon is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information about Aqueon visit www.aqueon.com

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,700 employees primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

