Cadet®, an esteemed dog chew & treat brand of 35 years, the #1 retail brand of bully sticks, and part of the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is introducing a trio of naturally delicious additions to its product assortment: Chewalicious™ No Rawhide Chews, Chef’s Specialties™ Beef Hide Shish Kabobs; and Homestyle® Jerky Turducken Recipe.

“As pet parents ourselves, we know firsthand just how rewarding it is to see our dogs excited for high-quality chews they love and we feel good giving,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Cadet. “That’s why we at Cadet can’t wait for furry friends to experience our newest chews that not only deliver exciting combinations of flavors and textures, but the premium ingredients that define our brand.”

The new Cadet products include:

Cadet Chewalicious No Rawhide Chews – The first long-lasting chews launched under the new Chewalicious product line, Chewy ‘N Crunchy Braids and Chewy ‘N Crunchy Spirals combine two enticing textures in each flavor-packed natural chew. The easy-to-digest rawhide alternatives are crafted with real chicken and don’t contain any artificial flavors or preservatives. Made with patent-pending technology, the unique braids and spirals include enticing grooves that also help clean teeth as dogs chew.

Cadet Chef’s Specialties Beef Hide Shish Kabobs – Expanding the Cadet brand’s assortment of Beef Hide Shish Kabobs, these premium hides are inspired by iconic food combinations humans love and dogs always wished they could try. The culinary-like flavors include Steakhouse Cheeseburger, Apple Peanut Butter Delight, and Grilled Surf & Turf—all crafted with real ingredients such as beef, salmon, cheese, apple, and peanut butter. Each irresistible flavor duo is wrapped around premium beef hide, making them a long-lasting reward with naturally occurring collagen. All Chef’s Specialties™ kabobs are sized large for dogs over 30 pounds.

Cadet Homestyle Jerky Turducken Recipe – Dogs can now indulge in the classic flavor medley of turducken with the latest variety in the Cadet premium treat collection. These jerky treats combine real chicken, duck, and turkey in one high-protein treat. They're made with limited ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors, making for a delicious and wholesome reward. These newly launched products will be available at select online and in-store retailers starting in May 2024.

About Cadet

Cadet® believes the best natural dog treats and chews should be made from simple ingredients that are minimally processed and responsibly sourced from nature. Since 1987, the brand has been trusted for the tastiest, healthiest, and safest products for dogs everywhere. Offering the best in beef hide, bully sticks, and premium treats, any Cadet chew or treat rewards dogs with a delicious chewing adventure. To learn more about Cadet, visit www.cadetpet.com. Cadet is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

