DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, Our success at Central Garden & Pet is the result of every employee's commitment to win together. We also benefit from an amazing ecosystem of stakeholders including our consumers, customers, suppliers and shareholders. I thank all of you for your continued confidence in Central; this is a responsibility and privilege that I am honored to carry. FISCAL 2022 PERFORMANCE Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Team Central, we delivered a year of solid financial results in a very challenging operating environment. Headwinds included poor weather during the peak garden season, high inflation across key commodities, freight and labor, evolving consumer behavior, and unfavorable retailer inventory dynamics. Despite these headwinds, we grew net sales, gross margin, operating income, and earnings per share versus prior year, and we exceeded the revised guidance we provided in June. Our business momentum in the Pet segment slowed due to a number of factors, including the deceleration of pet adoptions, high inflation impacting consumer behavior, a shift of consumer purchases from durable to consumable products, and retailers reducing inventory. As a result of these headwinds, along with SKU rationalization and the purposeful exit of select, low-profit private label product lines, Pet net sales declined by 1%. Excluding the SKU rationalization and private label impact, Pet net sales would have grown versus prior year. From a competitive perspective, we are pleased with our market share performance, with share gains in Small Animal, Equine and Dog Treats. Our Garden business faced poor weather during the peak season along with increasing economic uncertainty, which resulted in consumer foot traffic declines and excess inventory concerns at our retailers, affecting our product sell-in in the second half of the year. Total Garden net sales increased 4% versus prior year driven by our 2021 acquisitions. While we saw a 7% decline in organic net sales due to the headwinds, our consumption outperformed net sales, indicating that consumers are still engaged in the category and continue to rely on our brands. And we grew share in two key categories: Wild Bird and Grass Seed. PROGRESS ON OUR CENTRAL TO HOME STRATEGY In the last 12 months, we continued to make meaningful progress on our Central to Home strategy, which is focused on building capabilities across five strategic pillars to fortify our competitive advantage over the long term. Consumer Thanks to the addition of great talent and the efforts of our team, we have significantly advanced our consumer agenda and growth capabilities, including building distinctive brands, creating disruptive innovation, and driving digital marketing excellence. For example, we saw promising early marketing campaign results driving accelerated growth and share gains across several brands both in Pet and in Garden. Customer Our efforts to strengthen talent, capabilities and investment in the critical high growth eCommerce channel are manifesting in market share gains and strong sales growth. Our Pet eCommerce business grew 10% and now represents 22% of total Pet, thanks to improved eCommerce fill rates and a double-digit increase in digital marketing ROIs. And our Garden eCommerce business grew 9% and now accounts for mid-single digits of total Garden. We grew market share on a large pureplay e-tailer across our portfolio and return on ad spend improved by double digits on both omnichannel and pureplay customers. Central We're proud to have launched our inaugural Impact Report. The report is framed around our sustainability strategy and showcases a range of initiatives and their positive impact across our business units. We outlined three key priorities: protecting our planet, cultivating our communities, and empowering our employees, and our goals in 10 key areas ranging from waste, water and biodiversity to philanthropy and employee volunteering to diversity & inclusion and

learning & development. One of the great examples of our team's passionate work to advance sustainability is our Nylabone dog & cat business, which commissioned rooftop solar panels, mitigating hundreds of thousands of pounds of greenhouse gases. And in our outdoor cushions business, we converted millions of pounds of ocean-bound plastics into our Oceantex branded fabrics. Cost Given the continued inflationary environment and challenging economic outlook, we're focused even more on our cost reduction agenda to build margins and fuel growth. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've simplified our portfolio by eliminating thousands of SKUs, shifted some of our wild bird and garden controls production from co- manufacturers to our own plants and invested in automation to drive improved efficiency in many of our businesses including dog & cat treats and toys, aquatics, grass seed and bird feed. Culture We believe our employees are part of our organization because they are passionate about the Pet and Garden industries, and they can learn and grow every day as they build a rewarding career at Central. Every member of Team Central and every job is important to our success and helping us to achieve our purpose. Over the course of the past year, we formalized our mentorship program, advanced our diversity & inclusion agenda, enhanced our training & development programs and improved engagement among senior leaders. LOOKING AHEAD TO FISCAL 2023 Pet and Garden are resilient industries, even in recessionary times, and we remain confident in the fundamental trends that support their growth for years to come. Given the uncertain economic environment, we are controlling what we can control. We are looking at simplifying our manufacturing network, rationalizing our overall footprint, leveraging our scale, and converting inventories into cash. In addition, we are deliberately pausing hiring and the filling of open salaried positions and are reducing travel expenses. While we focus even more on controlling cost and generating cash in the short term, we continue to invest in our Central to Home strategy, our framework to drive long-term profitable growth. Our Company remains strong, well-capitalized and well-positioned to grow both organically and through acquisitions in the years ahead. 2023 will be challenging, and yet I'm convinced our team can navigate the short term while building for the long term. Sincerely, Tim Cofer Chief Executive Officer

Central Garden & Pet Company Index to Annual Report on Form 10-K For the fiscal year ended September 24, 2022 Page PART I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 12 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 21 Item 2. Properties 21 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 22 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 22 PART II Item 5. Item 6. Item 7. Item 7A. Item 8. Item 9. Item 9A. Item 9B. Item 9C. Market for the Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity 23 Securities Selected Financial Data 25 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 26 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk 41 Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 42 Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 42 Controls and Procedures 42 Other Information 42 Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections 42 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 42 Item 11. Executive Compensation 42 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 42 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 43 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 43 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 43 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 48 i

PART I Item 1. Business Our Company Central Garden & Pet Company ("Central") is a market leader in the garden and pet industries in the United States. For over 40 years, Central has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes by bringing innovative and trusted solutions to consumers and customers. We manage our operations through two reportable segments: Pet and Garden. Our Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements; products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions. These products are sold under brands such as Aqueon®, Cadet®, Comfort Zone®, Farnam®, Four Paws®, K&H Pet Products® ("K&H"), Kaytee®, Nylabone® and Zilla®. Our Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass seed, vegetable, flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers and live plants. These products are sold under brands such as Amdro®, Ferry-Morse®, Pennington® and Sevin®. The following charts indicate each class of similar products that represented approximately 10% or more of our consolidated net sales and the percentage of net sales represented by each segment in fiscal 2022. Net Sales by Category Net Sales by Segment Wild bird 13% Other garden Garden 44% products 26% Dog & cat products 16% Other pet Pet 56% Other products 23% manufacturer's products 22% Strategy Our Central to Home strategy reinforces our unique purpose to nurture happy and healthy homes and our ambition to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. Our objective is to grow net sales, operating income and cash flows by developing new products, increasing market share, acquiring businesses and working in partnership with our customers to grow the categories in which we participate. We run our business with a long-term perspective, and we believe the successful delivery of our strategy will enable us to create long-term value for all our stakeholders. To achieve our objective, we plan to capitalize on our competitive strengths and favorable industry trends by executing on five key strategic pillars to drive long-term growth: Consumer: Build and Grow Brands that Consumers Love To grow, we are seeking to develop more differentiated new products and reinvest some of our annual cost savings in brand building and demand creation to help us drive sustainable organic growth and build market share. We continuously strive to get a deeper understanding of our consumers, including what products and features they desire and how they make their purchasing decisions. We are investing in consumer insights, data analytics and research and development to achieve our innovation goals with a strong pipeline of new products. We recognize that consumers are increasingly researching, as well as buying products online. Therefore, we are advancing our digital capabilities. One key area is in marketing communication where we are working to better reach consumers at key points in their path to purchase with advanced capabilities in precision marketing, search engine optimization and social listening, to name a few. We are seeing promising early marketing campaign results driving accelerated growth and share gains across several brands, including our Pennington "Smart from The Start" and Kaytee "All for the Small" campaigns. 1