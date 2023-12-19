Official CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY press release

Nylabone®, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), has donated 1,600 Strong Chew stuffable cone toys to eight local and national animal welfare groups through the brand’s Holiday Enrichment program. Valued at a total of over $20,000, the donations supported American Humane, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Monmouth County SPCA, Leader Dogs for the Blind, America’s VetDogs, Guide Dog Foundation, and North Shore Animal League.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231219187447/en/

Nylabone® has donated 1,600 Strong Chew stuffable cone toys to eight local and national animal welfare groups through the brand’s Holiday Enrichment program. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Launched for the 2023 holiday season as an extension of the charitable Nylabone Cares program, the Holiday Enrichment program helps combat the negative behaviors and emotions common among shelter animals. The donated Strong Chew stuffable cone toys can be filled with tasty spreads and treats, helping to keep dogs mentally engaged and promoting non-destructive chewing habits.

“Shelter dogs need daily enrichment, and this season of giving is the perfect opportunity to provide them a fun and fulfilling activity,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “The chew toys we donated help ease dogs’ stress and teach healthy behaviors that will prepare them for a new life and family—and help keep them from being returned to shelters.”

The Strong Chew stuffable cone toy is made of strong natural rubber for unpredictable bounces and rolls, and it features raised dental nubs that help clean teeth as dogs chew. This entertaining treat toy can even be frozen for the ultimate chewing challenge.

Nylabone maintains long-standing partnerships with these organizations and supports hundreds of additional local and national charities through the Nylabone Cares program. Committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes, Nylabone Cares educates pet parents on why dogs chew and donates high-quality chew toys that promote healthy chewing habits.

These contributions from Nylabone support Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to driving sustainability. Grounded in the purpose to nurture happy and healthy homes, Central is focused on protecting our planet, cultivating our communities, and empowering our employees.

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at https://nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! Visit www.Nylabone.com to learn more. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc. TFH Publications, Inc. is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231219187447/en/