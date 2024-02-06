Nylabone®, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is growing two of its chew toy product lines with the addition of unique shapes and flavors. The expansions include enticing flavors and shapes in the brand’s Gourmet Style collection, plus new original chew toys inspired by everyday objects with a fun twist.

“We at Nylabone are not only dedicated to satisfying dogs’ natural chewing instincts—but satisfying them in new and exciting ways,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “These unique chew toy options build upon the indulgent flavors that dogs love, plus original and fun shapes that pet parents can appreciate, too.”

The new Nylabone® products include:

New Gourmet Style Chew Toy Flavors and Shapes – Made to wow flavor-obsessed dogs who crave a new type of chewing experience, Gourmet Style chew toys are uniquely crafted with bold bits of gourmet flavor you can see. Now dogs can indulge in even more gourmet flavors including Aged Cheddar, Baby Back Ribs, and Filet Mignon. Adding to the variety are two shapes: the brand’s best-selling Souper shape and a large femur bone, which was previously a smaller puppy-exclusive shape.

New Chew Toy Flavors and Shapes – So cute. So Fun! A funny twist on everyday objects—like a smiling donut—these chew toys add extra fun and flair to any dog’s chew toy collection. The brand-new varieties include a donut, marshmallow stick, peanut, and an extra-large version of the brand’s popular pretzel shape. Each offers distinctive textures to engage dogs and fun flavors such as Bacon Glazed and Toasted Marshmallow & Peanut Butter. The new shapes come in two chew strengths Power Chew for extreme chewers and Strong Chew for tough chewers.

These new chew toys will be available at pet parents’ favorite pet supply sources starting spring 2024.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! Nylabone® Products is a proud Pet Sustainability Accredited Business. Visit www.Nylabone.com to learn more. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc. TFH Publications, Inc. is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

