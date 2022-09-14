Central Glass : Annual Report 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)（3,285KB）

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was founded in 1936 with the goal of manufacturing and selling soda products. With subsequent changes in its business structure, including entry into the glass business and expansion into the fine chemicals business, the Company has made headway into business fields combining "commodities and fine products" with "glass and chemicals." The Company has actively pursued the development of new products based on flat glass and chemical products.
Currently, the Central Glass Group (the "Group") is comprised of the Company and 48 related companies* including overseas subsidiaries and affiliates, which are principally located in the U.S., Europe, China, Taiwan, and South Korea.
*As of March 31, 2022
C o r p o r a t e P h i l o s o p h y
This Corporate Philosophy embodies the Central Glass Group's aspirations, which we communicate to all stakeholders. At the same time, the Corporate Philosophy is the starting point for all of our corporate business activities going forward. We believe that the Corporate Philosophy will help to foster stronger cohesion and bolster capabilities within the Central Glass Group.
B a s i c P h i l o s o p h y
Creating a Better Future
The Central Glass Group will contribute to the establishment of a truly
prosperous society through the spirit of Monozukuri.
Monozukuri refers to all the business activities in which the Central Glass Group engages with a basic stance of integrity and sincerity, including R&D, quality-oriented manufacturing, and sales.
B a s i c P o l i c y
1Create new value through innovative technologies.
2Strive toward harmony with the environment while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.
3Endeavor to increase corporate value with global growth as our driving force.
4Aim to be a vibrant enterprise with a pioneering spirit and respect for diversity.
through Monozukuri *
President's Message
The Central Glass Group is determined to contribute to the establishment of
a truly prosperous society.
intermediates for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals to electronic materials for semiconductors, electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, and fluorinated foaming agents and solvents with low global warming potential (GWP) that help to mitigate climate change.
In 2022, we reorganized our research centers as the Fundamental Chemicals Research Center, Applied Chemicals Research Center, and New-STEP Research Center to promote flexible, cross-sectional R&D that transcends the boundary of the glass and chemical businesses.
Aiming to Enhance
Our Corporate Value
Our Group announced a Medium-Term Management Plan for FY2022 to 2024 based on the Basic Philosophy of "Creating a Better Future Through Monozukuri." The Basic Policy of the plan is the following three items, and we will promote initiatives to achieve these goals.
1. Achieve new growth by strengthening our business
foundations and original technologies
· Return to a growth path
Concentrate managerial resources to the businesses
Maintain a healthy financial base
Distribute cash flows based on a well-balanced consideration of shareholder returns, investments, and financial discipline
Contribute to the global environment
Reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Provide products and technologies that contribute to reducing environmental burden
Group Management Policy
We will invest managerial resources in the businesses to be grown, strengthen the foundation of those businesses, and expand the field of high-function,high-value-added products through the Group's unique technologies.
We will instill compliance as an integral part of our corporate culture, continue to strengthen management that emphasizes sustainability by responding to climate change and securing diversity in our core human resources, and constantly aim to increase corporate value based on a healthy financial position.
Guided by these policies, we will strive to strengthen our corporate business capabilities within the Group by increasing efficiency across all aspects of management,
Growth over the Years
of the Central Glass Group
Central Glass Co., Ltd. was founded as a chemical company in Japan in 1936 with the aim of manufacturing and selling soda products. The Company expanded its business domain to fertilizers in 1953, followed by glass in 1958 and glass fiber in 1971.
In the glass business, we have moved into the areas of architectural glass, automotive glass and glass fiber. With a strong focus on research and development (R&D) in each of these areas, we have been continuously supplying our customers with state-of-the-art products.
Regarding the automotive glass business in particular, although we had aggressively expanded overseas since
2012, in 2022 we transferred our U.S. and European businesses and are currently aiming to achieve stable profitability by focusing on domestic business activities.
In the chemicals business, we conduct business in the fields of basic chemicals, fine chemicals, and fertilizers.
We have expanded into the fertilizer field by making effective use of the co-products of soda ash. Starting with products utilizing fluorine, which is found in the raw materials of fertilizer, we have also moved into the fine chemicals field.
Thanks to successes gained through R&D initiatives in the process of expanding the range of our products, we supply various products based on our proprietary technologies, ranging from active ingredients and
to be grown in order to accelerate establishment of
profitable business models and business expansion to
growth markets
In the chemicals business, harvest the fruits of
previous investments and continue further investment
for the future
In the glass business, complete the structural reform
and evolve toward profitable business
In other business, further increase earning capability
and maximize free cash flow
· Continue strengthening R&D to ensure future growth
· Provide stakeholders with reassurance and reliability
by increasing all employees' quality awareness
transforming our business structure, bolstering R&D, and intensively allocating resources to growing businesses. The Central Glass Group will continue to carry out solid business management and contribute to the establishment of a truly prosperous society through the spirit of Monozukuri.
Tadashi Shimizu
Representative Director,
President & CEO
2 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022
3
Our Businesses
Glass Business
Sales
Sales Ratio
¥111.8
Glass Fiber
6.4%
Architectural
Glass
24.9%
54.2%
billion
Automotive
Glass
Our Technologies
68.7%
We are advancing our key technologies, and focusing on producing value-added
processed glass. In R&D, our strength lies in our ability to analyze marketplace
demand such as energy savings, safety, environmental considerations, and
comfort, and to combine the various technologies we have cultivated over the
years to rapidly bring products from R&D to the market.
Total
Sales Ratio
Sales
Sales Ratio
Architectural Glass
Sales
¥27.9billion
We offer a variety of glass products from standard to high-performance and special-purpose products for the architectural and housing industries.
Automotive
Glass
Sales
¥76.8billion
We provide a broad range of high-quality products for enhanced safety, amenity and design.
Glass Fiber
Sales
¥7.1billion
We offer glass fiber and glass wool. We focus on development of special materials and products, such as products for automotive and electronic applications.
¥94.4
Others
Basic
4.6%
Chemicals
11.9%Fertilizers
14.1%
billion
45.8%
Fine Chemicals
69.4%
Our Technologies
We are one of the few companies that produce hydrofluoric acid, a key
material made from fluorite, using our own improved technology. In fluorination
technology, we have developed a wide range of unique technologies and
manufactured organic and inorganic chemicals that have become the base
materials for numerous industries. We also use these unique technologies in
new materials for the next generation.
Chemicals Business
Basic Chemicals
Sales
¥13.3billion
We provide next-generation fluorocarbon products with excellent environmental performance, along with organic and inorganic chemicals that are the base materials for various industries.
Fine Chemicals
Sales
¥65.5billion
Including offering active ingredients which serve as the core of inhalation anesthetics across the world, we provide various active ingredients for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and their intermediates, as well as monomers, our innovative cleaning gases for semiconductor manufacturing equipment which for which we were the first in the world to develop, pattern collapse inhibitors for semiconductor circuit patterns (Pattern KeeperTM), and electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries using additives that improve the output performance of batteries.
Fertilizers
Sales
¥11.2billion
We mainly offer coated fertilizers that contribute to labor saving, labor reduction, and cost efficiency for paddy rice.
Others
Sales
¥4.4billion
4 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022
5
Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
Years ended March 31
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars*1
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Sales
¥ 227,810
¥ 229,901
¥ 222,469
¥ 190,673
¥ 206,184
$ 1,684,372
Operating Profit
6,039
10,135
7,975
4,064
7,262
59,325
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2,980
7,577
6,418
1,230
(39,844)
(325,496)
Total Assets*3
316,846
307,103
296,427
284,906
290,696
2,374,773
Total Net Assets
175,628
168,931
164,339
169,083
130,063
1,062,519
Equity Ratio*2 *3 (%)
54.4
53.8
54.3
58.1
43.4
Glass Business
Millions of yen
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Sales
¥ 146,613
¥ 142,689
¥ 144,236
¥ 112,398
¥ 111,838
Operating Profit
(3,958)
(196)
24
(3,020)
(2,515)
Operating Profit/Net Sales (%)
(2.7)
(0.1)
0.0
(2.7)
(2.2)
Total Assets
174,622
156,081
152,543
137,536
135,051
Research and Development Expenses
1,829
1,553
1,353
1,245
958
Capital Investment
13,564
10,298
4,821
3,114
3,129
Depreciation and Amortization
6,253
6,472
6,524
6,207
5,115
Number of Employees at Term-End
5,135
4,843
4,573
4,127
3,410
Yen
U.S. dollars*1
Net Sales
Millions of yen
Operating Prot, Operating Prot / Net Sales
Operating Prot (Millions of yen)
Total Assets
Millions of yen
Number of Employees
at Term-End
People
Amounts per Share:
Net Income
¥ 73.45
¥ 187.23
¥ 158.59
¥ 30.40
¥ (984.58)
$ (8,043)
Net Assets
4,255.09
4,083.74
3,978.44
4,091.41
3,115.69
25,453
Cash Dividends
30.00
75.00
75.00
75.00
75.00
0.61
*1 U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from Japanese yen, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥122.41 = U.S.$1.00, the approximate exchange rate on March 31, 2022. *2 Equity Ratio = (Total Net Assets - Noncontrolling Interests) / Total Assets
146,613 142,689
144,236
112,398 111,838
2018
2019
2021
2022
2020
Operating Prot / Net Sales (%)
(0.1)
24
(196)
0.0
(2.2)
(2.7)
(2.7)
(2,515)
(3,958)
(3,020)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
174,622
156,081
2018
2019
152,543
137,536 135,051
2020
2021 2022
5,135
4,843
2018
2019
4,573
4,127
3,410
2020
2021
2022
*3 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" has been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and it was also retrospectively applied to total assets and the equity ratio as of the end of the previous fiscal year.
Although income and expenses for foreign subsidiaries were previously converted into yen at the spot exchange rates of the settlement date, starting from the year ended March 31, 2020, income and expenses are calculated based on the average exchange rate for the applicable period.
Glass fiber business shifted from the jurisdiction of the chemicals business to the glass business in accordance with administrative changes in business segments within the Group from the year ended March 31, 2020.
Net Sales
Millions of yen
250,000
227,810
229,901
222,469
206,184
200,000
190,673
Prot Attributable to
Millions of yen
Owners of Parent
10,000
7,500
7,577
6,418
Total Assets
Millions of yen
320,000
316,846
307,103
296,427
290,696
284,906
240,000
Chemicals Business
Millions of yen
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Net Sales
¥ 81,196
¥ 86,602
¥ 78,232
¥ 78,274
¥ 94,345
Operating Profit
9,998
10,295
7,951
7,084
9,778
Operating Profit/Net Sales (%)
12.3
11.9
10.2
9.1
10.4
Total Assets
143,552
151,339
144,209
147,708
155,910
Research and Development Expenses
3,972
4,256
4,513
4,498
4,489
Capital Investment
6,676
9,827
7,113
4,535
6,385
Depreciation and Amortization
5,895
6,114
6,405
6,643
7,066
Number of Employees at Term-End
1,971
1,989
1,867
1,926
2,010
150,000
5,000
Net Sales
Millions of yen
Operating Prot, Operating Prot / Net Sales
Total Assets
Millions of yen
Number of Employees
at Term-End
People
100,000
50,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2,980
2,500
1,230
0
-35,000
(39,844)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
160,000
80,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
81,196
86,602
2018
2019
94,345
78,232 78,274
2020
2021 2022
Operating Prot (Millions of yen)
Operating Prot / Net Sales (%)
9,998
10,295
9,778
7,951
7,084
11.9
10.4
12.3
10.2
9.1
2018
2019
2020
2021 2022
143,552 151,339
2018
2019
144,209 147,708155,910
2020 2021 2022
1,971
1,989
2018
2019
1,867
1,926 2,010
2020
2021 2022
6 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022
7
