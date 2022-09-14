Advanced search
    4044   JP3425000001

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48 2022-09-14 pm EDT
3450.00 JPY   -1.00%
Central Glass : Annual Report 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)（3,285KB）

09/14/2022 | 10:40pm EDT
Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Kowa-Hitotsubashi Building,

7-1Kanda-Nishikicho3-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan

https://www.cgc-jp.com

P r o f i l e

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was founded in 1936 with the goal of manufacturing and selling soda products. With subsequent changes in its business structure, including entry into the glass business and expansion into the fine chemicals business, the Company has made headway into business fields combining "commodities and fine products" with "glass and chemicals." The Company has actively pursued the development of new products based on flat glass and chemical products.

Currently, the Central Glass Group (the "Group") is comprised of the Company and 48 related companies* including overseas subsidiaries and affiliates, which are principally located in the U.S., Europe, China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

*As of March 31, 2022

C o r p o r a t e P h i l o s o p h y

This Corporate Philosophy embodies the Central Glass Group's aspirations, which we communicate to all stakeholders. At the same time, the Corporate Philosophy is the starting point for all of our corporate business activities going forward. We believe that the Corporate Philosophy will help to foster stronger cohesion and bolster capabilities within the Central Glass Group.

B a s i c P h i l o s o p h y

Creating a Better Future

The Central Glass Group will contribute to the establishment of a truly

prosperous society through the spirit of Monozukuri.

  • Monozukuri refers to all the business activities in which the Central Glass Group engages with a basic stance of integrity and sincerity, including R&D, quality-oriented manufacturing, and sales.

B a s i c P o l i c y

1Create new value through innovative technologies.

2Strive toward harmony with the environment while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

3Endeavor to increase corporate value with global growth as our driving force.

4Aim to be a vibrant enterprise with a pioneering spirit and respect for diversity.

through Monozukuri *

C o n t e n t s

2

President's Message

4

Our Businesses

6

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

8

Latest Business News

9

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

at the Central Glass Group

Corporate Philosophy System

10

Corporate Governance

12

Management's Discussion and Analysis

18

Consolidated Balance Sheets

20

Consolidated Statements of Income

Corporate Philosophy

and Comprehensive Income

21

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Basic Philosophy

23

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Basic Policy

24

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

47

Independent Auditors' Report

49

Corporate Data

52

Stock Information

1

President's Message

The Central Glass Group is determined to contribute to the establishment of

a truly prosperous society.

intermediates for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals to electronic materials for semiconductors, electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, and fluorinated foaming agents and solvents with low global warming potential (GWP) that help to mitigate climate change.

In 2022, we reorganized our research centers as the Fundamental Chemicals Research Center, Applied Chemicals Research Center, and New-STEP Research Center to promote flexible, cross-sectional R&D that transcends the boundary of the glass and chemical businesses.

Aiming to Enhance

Our Corporate Value

Our Group announced a Medium-Term Management Plan for FY2022 to 2024 based on the Basic Philosophy of "Creating a Better Future Through Monozukuri." The Basic Policy of the plan is the following three items, and we will promote initiatives to achieve these goals.

1. Achieve new growth by strengthening our business

foundations and original technologies

· Return to a growth path

Concentrate managerial resources to the businesses

  1. Maintain a healthy financial base
  • Distribute cash flows based on a well-balanced consideration of shareholder returns, investments, and financial discipline
  1. Contribute to the global environment
  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • Provide products and technologies that contribute to reducing environmental burden

Group Management Policy

We will invest managerial resources in the businesses to be grown, strengthen the foundation of those businesses, and expand the field of high-function,high-value-added products through the Group's unique technologies.

We will instill compliance as an integral part of our corporate culture, continue to strengthen management that emphasizes sustainability by responding to climate change and securing diversity in our core human resources, and constantly aim to increase corporate value based on a healthy financial position.

Guided by these policies, we will strive to strengthen our corporate business capabilities within the Group by increasing efficiency across all aspects of management,

Growth over the Years

of the Central Glass Group

Central Glass Co., Ltd. was founded as a chemical company in Japan in 1936 with the aim of manufacturing and selling soda products. The Company expanded its business domain to fertilizers in 1953, followed by glass in 1958 and glass fiber in 1971.

In the glass business, we have moved into the areas of architectural glass, automotive glass and glass fiber. With a strong focus on research and development (R&D) in each of these areas, we have been continuously supplying our customers with state-of-the-art products.

Regarding the automotive glass business in particular, although we had aggressively expanded overseas since

2012, in 2022 we transferred our U.S. and European businesses and are currently aiming to achieve stable profitability by focusing on domestic business activities.

In the chemicals business, we conduct business in the fields of basic chemicals, fine chemicals, and fertilizers.

We have expanded into the fertilizer field by making effective use of the co-products of soda ash. Starting with products utilizing fluorine, which is found in the raw materials of fertilizer, we have also moved into the fine chemicals field.

Thanks to successes gained through R&D initiatives in the process of expanding the range of our products, we supply various products based on our proprietary technologies, ranging from active ingredients and

to be grown in order to accelerate establishment of

profitable business models and business expansion to

growth markets

In the chemicals business, harvest the fruits of

previous investments and continue further investment

for the future

In the glass business, complete the structural reform

and evolve toward profitable business

In other business, further increase earning capability

and maximize free cash flow

· Continue strengthening R&D to ensure future growth

· Provide stakeholders with reassurance and reliability

by increasing all employees' quality awareness

transforming our business structure, bolstering R&D, and intensively allocating resources to growing businesses. The Central Glass Group will continue to carry out solid business management and contribute to the establishment of a truly prosperous society through the spirit of Monozukuri.

Tadashi Shimizu

Representative Director,

President & CEO

2 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022

3

Our Businesses

Glass Business

Sales

Sales Ratio

¥111.8

Glass Fiber

6.4%

Architectural

Glass

24.9%

54.2%

billion

Automotive

Glass

Our Technologies

68.7%

We are advancing our key technologies, and focusing on producing value-added

processed glass. In R&D, our strength lies in our ability to analyze marketplace

demand such as energy savings, safety, environmental considerations, and

comfort, and to combine the various technologies we have cultivated over the

years to rapidly bring products from R&D to the market.

Total

Sales Ratio

Sales

Sales Ratio

Architectural Glass

Sales

¥27.9billion

We offer a variety of glass products from standard to high-performance and special-purpose products for the architectural and housing industries.

Automotive

Glass

Sales

¥76.8billion

We provide a broad range of high-quality products for enhanced safety, amenity and design.

Glass Fiber

Sales

¥7.1billion

We offer glass fiber and glass wool. We focus on development of special materials and products, such as products for automotive and electronic applications.

¥94.4

Others

Basic

4.6%

Chemicals

11.9%Fertilizers

14.1%

billion

45.8%

Fine Chemicals

69.4%

Our Technologies

We are one of the few companies that produce hydrofluoric acid, a key

material made from fluorite, using our own improved technology. In fluorination

technology, we have developed a wide range of unique technologies and

manufactured organic and inorganic chemicals that have become the base

materials for numerous industries. We also use these unique technologies in

new materials for the next generation.

Chemicals Business

Basic Chemicals

Sales

¥13.3billion

We provide next-generation fluorocarbon products with excellent environmental performance, along with organic and inorganic chemicals that are the base materials for various industries.

Fine Chemicals

Sales

¥65.5billion

Including offering active ingredients which serve as the core of inhalation anesthetics across the world, we provide various active ingredients for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and their intermediates, as well as monomers, our innovative cleaning gases for semiconductor manufacturing equipment which for which we were the first in the world to develop, pattern collapse inhibitors for semiconductor circuit patterns (Pattern KeeperTM), and electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries using additives that improve the output performance of batteries.

Fertilizers

Sales

¥11.2billion

We mainly offer coated fertilizers that contribute to labor saving, labor reduction, and cost efficiency for paddy rice.

Others

Sales

¥4.4billion

4 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022

5

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

Years ended March 31

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars*1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Sales

¥ 227,810

¥ 229,901

¥ 222,469

¥ 190,673

¥ 206,184

$ 1,684,372

Operating Profit

6,039

10,135

7,975

4,064

7,262

59,325

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

2,980

7,577

6,418

1,230

(39,844)

(325,496)

Total Assets*3

316,846

307,103

296,427

284,906

290,696

2,374,773

Total Net Assets

175,628

168,931

164,339

169,083

130,063

1,062,519

Equity Ratio*2 *3 (%)

54.4

53.8

54.3

58.1

43.4

Glass Business

Millions of yen

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Sales

¥ 146,613

¥ 142,689

¥ 144,236

¥ 112,398

¥ 111,838

Operating Profit

(3,958)

(196)

24

(3,020)

(2,515)

Operating Profit/Net Sales (%)

(2.7)

(0.1)

0.0

(2.7)

(2.2)

Total Assets

174,622

156,081

152,543

137,536

135,051

Research and Development Expenses

1,829

1,553

1,353

1,245

958

Capital Investment

13,564

10,298

4,821

3,114

3,129

Depreciation and Amortization

6,253

6,472

6,524

6,207

5,115

Number of Employees at Term-End

5,135

4,843

4,573

4,127

3,410

Yen

U.S. dollars*1

Net Sales

Millions of yen

Operating Prot, Operating Prot / Net Sales

Operating Prot (Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Millions of yen

Number of Employees

at Term-End

People

Amounts per Share:

Net Income

¥ 73.45

¥ 187.23

¥ 158.59

¥ 30.40

¥ (984.58)

$ (8,043)

Net Assets

4,255.09

4,083.74

3,978.44

4,091.41

3,115.69

25,453

Cash Dividends

30.00

75.00

75.00

75.00

75.00

0.61

*1 U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from Japanese yen, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥122.41 = U.S.$1.00, the approximate exchange rate on March 31, 2022. *2 Equity Ratio = (Total Net Assets - Noncontrolling Interests) / Total Assets

146,613 142,689

144,236

112,398 111,838

2018

2019

2021

2022

2020

Operating Prot / Net Sales (%)

(0.1)

24

(196)

0.0

(2.2)

(2.7)

(2.7)

(2,515)

(3,958)

(3,020)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

174,622

156,081

2018

2019

152,543

137,536 135,051

2020

2021 2022

5,135

4,843

2018

2019

4,573

4,127

3,410

2020

2021

2022

*3 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" has been applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and it was also retrospectively applied to total assets and the equity ratio as of the end of the previous fiscal year.

Although income and expenses for foreign subsidiaries were previously converted into yen at the spot exchange rates of the settlement date, starting from the year ended March 31, 2020, income and expenses are calculated based on the average exchange rate for the applicable period.

Glass fiber business shifted from the jurisdiction of the chemicals business to the glass business in accordance with administrative changes in business segments within the Group from the year ended March 31, 2020.

Net Sales

Millions of yen

250,000

227,810

229,901

222,469

206,184

200,000

190,673

Prot Attributable to

Millions of yen

Owners of Parent

10,000

7,500

7,577

6,418

Total Assets

Millions of yen

320,000

316,846

307,103

296,427

290,696

284,906

240,000

Chemicals Business

Millions of yen

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net Sales

¥ 81,196

¥ 86,602

¥ 78,232

¥ 78,274

¥ 94,345

Operating Profit

9,998

10,295

7,951

7,084

9,778

Operating Profit/Net Sales (%)

12.3

11.9

10.2

9.1

10.4

Total Assets

143,552

151,339

144,209

147,708

155,910

Research and Development Expenses

3,972

4,256

4,513

4,498

4,489

Capital Investment

6,676

9,827

7,113

4,535

6,385

Depreciation and Amortization

5,895

6,114

6,405

6,643

7,066

Number of Employees at Term-End

1,971

1,989

1,867

1,926

2,010

150,000

5,000

Net Sales

Millions of yen

Operating Prot, Operating Prot / Net Sales

Total Assets

Millions of yen

Number of Employees

at Term-End

People

100,000

50,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2,980

2,500

1,230

0

-35,000

(39,844)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

160,000

80,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

81,196

86,602

2018

2019

94,345

78,232 78,274

2020

2021 2022

Operating Prot (Millions of yen)

Operating Prot / Net Sales (%)

9,998

10,295

9,778

7,951

7,084

11.9

10.4

12.3

10.2

9.1

2018

2019

2020

2021 2022

143,552 151,339

2018

2019

144,209 147,708155,910

2020 2021 2022

1,971

1,989

2018

2019

1,867

1,926 2,010

2020

2021 2022

6 CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. Annual Report 2022

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 02:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Shimizu International Manager
Tetsuo Nishide Independent Outside Director
Nozomishu Koinuma Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Maeda Representative Director
Takashi Kume Manager-Chemical Products Business Planning
