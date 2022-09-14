Central Glass : Annual Report 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)（3,285KB）

P r o f i l e

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was founded in 1936 with the goal of manufacturing and selling soda products. With subsequent changes in its business structure, including entry into the glass business and expansion into the fine chemicals business, the Company has made headway into business fields combining "commodities and fine products" with "glass and chemicals." The Company has actively pursued the development of new products based on flat glass and chemical products.

Currently, the Central Glass Group (the "Group") is comprised of the Company and 48 related companies* including overseas subsidiaries and affiliates, which are principally located in the U.S., Europe, China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

*As of March 31, 2022