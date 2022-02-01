Central Glass : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021（302KB）

Log in
    4044   JP3425000001

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
  Report
Central Glass : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
February 1, 2022

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

* All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Operating results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021

151,757

10.8

4,018

180.1

7,028

417.9

4,226

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

136,991

(17.7)

1,434

(74.0)

1,357

(78.5)

47

(98.9)

Note: 1. Percentage figures for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent represent year-on-year comparisons.

2. Comprehensive income: 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021: 7,273 million yen [57.5%] 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020: 4,618 million yen [80.6%]

Earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

Yen

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021

104.44

-

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

1.18

-

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2021

287,354

172,827

58.9

As of March 31, 2021

284,906

169,083

58.1

Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2021: 169,198 million yen

As of March 31, 2021: 165,573 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

37.50

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast)

37.50

75.00

Note: Revision to recently announced dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

203,000

6.5

6,000

47.6

8,500

79.0

2,500

103.2

61.78

Notes:

  1. Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding period in the previous year.
  2. Revision to recently announced financial forecast: None

*This financial release is not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

The above forecast is based on data available as of the date of release of this document as well as assumptions based on uncertain factors, which

might have a material effect on the Company's performance in the future.

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

27,975

23,845

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

47,470

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

51,673

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

28,737

30,502

Work in process

4,156

4,710

Raw materials and supplies

18,774

21,436

Other

5,190

5,346

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(192)

(214)

Total current assets

132,113

137,300

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

27,906

28,847

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

43,118

42,029

Land

24,673

24,094

Construction in progress

3,530

3,623

Other, net

4,154

3,904

Total property, plant and equipment

103,382

102,500

Intangible assets

Other

1,376

1,160

Total intangible assets

1,376

1,160

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

42,514

40,832

Other

5,639

5,681

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(120)

(121)

Total investments and other assets

48,034

46,392

Total non-current assets

152,793

150,054

Total assets

284,906

287,354

2

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

18,493

22,647

Short-term borrowings

8,419

7,682

Current portion of bonds payable

10,400

Income taxes payable

1,406

914

Provision for bonuses

1,370

384

Other

19,026

32,910

Total current liabilities

59,116

64,538

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Long-term borrowings

23,884

18,745

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

3

3

other officers)

Provision for special repairs

3,418

3,739

Provision for business restructuring

1,360

945

Provision for environmental measures

36

38

Retirement benefit liability

5,454

5,353

Other

2,548

1,162

Total non-current liabilities

56,706

49,988

Total liabilities

115,822

114,526

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

18,168

18,168

Capital surplus

8,109

8,109

Retained earnings

131,205

132,356

Treasury shares

(6,401)

(6,402)

Total shareholders' equity

151,082

152,232

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

16,859

15,127

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

156

33

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,404)

944

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

878

860

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

14,491

16,966

Non-controlling interests

3,509

3,629

Total net assets

169,083

172,827

Total liabilities and net assets

284,906

287,354

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

136,991

151,757

Cost of sales

110,103

121,641

Gross profit

26,887

30,116

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,453

26,097

Operating profit

1,434

4,018

Non-operating income

Interest income

29

20

Dividend income

711

755

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

317

643

method

Foreign exchange gains

221

Insurance claim income

1,381

951

Other

849

1,761

Total non-operating income

3,289

4,354

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

336

247

Foreign exchange losses

637

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

445

355

Loss on disaster

1,361

289

Other

586

452

Total non-operating expenses

3,367

1,344

Ordinary profit

1,357

7,028

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

512

Gain on sale of investment securities

524

128

Gain on sale of businesses

326

Total extraordinary income

524

968

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

19

Loss on sale of investment securities

3

Loss on valuation of investment securities

11

Business restructuring expenses

135

1,411

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

1

Total extraordinary losses

161

1,423

Profit before income taxes

1,720

6,573

Income taxes

1,176

1,915

Profit

544

4,658

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

496

431

Profit attributable to owners of parent

47

4,226

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

544

4,658

5,301

(1,732)

394

(123)

(1,702)

4,044

126

(18)

(45)

444

4,073

2,614

4,618

7,273

4,162

6,701

455

571

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
