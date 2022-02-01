Central Glass : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021（302KB）

February 1, 2022

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

* All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

(1) Operating results

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021 151,757 10.8 4,018 180.1 7,028 417.9 4,226 ‐ 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 136,991 (17.7) 1,434 (74.0) 1,357 (78.5) 47 (98.9)

Note: 1. Percentage figures for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent represent year-on-year comparisons.

2. Comprehensive income: 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021: 7,273 million yen [57.5%] 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020: 4,618 million yen [80.6%]

Earnings per share Basic Diluted Yen 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021 104.44 - 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 1.18 -

(2) Financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2021 287,354 172,827 58.9 As of March 31, 2021 284,906 169,083 58.1 Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2021: 169,198 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 165,573 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 37.50 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) 37.50 75.00

Note: Revision to recently announced dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Earnings to owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 203,000 6.5 6,000 47.6 8,500 79.0 2,500 103.2 61.78 Notes:

Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding period in the previous year. Revision to recently announced financial forecast: None

*This financial release is not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

The above forecast is based on data available as of the date of release of this document as well as assumptions based on uncertain factors, which

might have a material effect on the Company's performance in the future.