Central Glass : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021（302KB）
February 1, 2022
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
* All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
(April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Operating results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
3
rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021
151,757
10.8
4,018
180.1
7,028
417.9
4,226
‐
3
rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020
136,991
(17.7)
1,434
(74.0)
1,357
(78.5)
47
(98.9)
Note: 1. Percentage figures for net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent represent year-on-year comparisons.
2. Comprehensive income: 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021: 7,273 million yen [57.5%] 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020: 4,618 million yen [80.6%]
Earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
Yen
3
rd Quarter ended December 31, 2021
104.44
-
3
rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020
1.18
-
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
287,354
172,827
58.9
As of March 31, 2021
284,906
169,083
58.1
Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2021: 169,198 million yen
As of March 31, 2021: 165,573 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
37.50
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast)
37.50
75.00
Note: Revision to recently announced dividend forecasts: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
203,000
6.5
6,000
47.6
8,500
79.0
2,500
103.2
61.78
Notes:
Percentage figures represent changes from the corresponding period in the previous year.
Revision to recently announced financial forecast: None
*This financial release is not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:
The above forecast is based on data available as of the date of release of this document as well as assumptions based on uncertain factors, which
might have a material effect on the Company's performance in the future.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
27,975
23,845
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
47,470
－
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
－
51,673
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
28,737
30,502
Work in process
4,156
4,710
Raw materials and supplies
18,774
21,436
Other
5,190
5,346
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(192)
(214)
Total current assets
132,113
137,300
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
27,906
28,847
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
43,118
42,029
Land
24,673
24,094
Construction in progress
3,530
3,623
Other, net
4,154
3,904
Total property, plant and equipment
103,382
102,500
Intangible assets
Other
1,376
1,160
Total intangible assets
1,376
1,160
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
42,514
40,832
Other
5,639
5,681
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(120)
(121)
Total investments and other assets
48,034
46,392
Total non-current assets
152,793
150,054
Total assets
284,906
287,354
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
18,493
22,647
Short-term borrowings
8,419
7,682
Current portion of bonds payable
10,400
－
Income taxes payable
1,406
914
Provision for bonuses
1,370
384
Other
19,026
32,910
Total current liabilities
59,116
64,538
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term borrowings
23,884
18,745
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
3
3
other officers)
Provision for special repairs
3,418
3,739
Provision for business restructuring
1,360
945
Provision for environmental measures
36
38
Retirement benefit liability
5,454
5,353
Other
2,548
1,162
Total non-current liabilities
56,706
49,988
Total liabilities
115,822
114,526
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
18,168
18,168
Capital surplus
8,109
8,109
Retained earnings
131,205
132,356
Treasury shares
(6,401)
(6,402)
Total shareholders' equity
151,082
152,232
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
16,859
15,127
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
156
33
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,404)
944
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
878
860
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
14,491
16,966
Non-controlling interests
3,509
3,629
Total net assets
169,083
172,827
Total liabilities and net assets
284,906
287,354
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
136,991
151,757
Cost of sales
110,103
121,641
Gross profit
26,887
30,116
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,453
26,097
Operating profit
1,434
4,018
Non-operating income
Interest income
29
20
Dividend income
711
755
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
317
643
method
Foreign exchange gains
－
221
Insurance claim income
1,381
951
Other
849
1,761
Total non-operating income
3,289
4,354
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
336
247
Foreign exchange losses
637
－
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
445
355
Loss on disaster
1,361
289
Other
586
452
Total non-operating expenses
3,367
1,344
Ordinary profit
1,357
7,028
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
512
Gain on sale of investment securities
524
128
Gain on sale of businesses
－
326
Total extraordinary income
524
968
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
19
－
Loss on sale of investment securities
3
－
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
11
Business restructuring expenses
135
1,411
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
1
－
Total extraordinary losses
161
1,423
Profit before income taxes
1,720
6,573
Income taxes
1,176
1,915
Profit
544
4,658
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
496
431
Profit attributable to owners of parent
47
4,226
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
544
4,658
5,301
(1,732)
394
(123)
(1,702)
4,044
126
(18)
(45)
444
4,073
2,614
4,618
7,273
4,162
6,701
455
571
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
