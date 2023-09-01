Review of Operations by Segment Glass Business

Although demand for architectural glass remained on par with the previous fiscal year, net sales decreased year on year due to a review of unprofitable transactions as part of restructuring measures implemented in the previous year as well as a downsizing and consolidation of sales and production locations to an appropriate scale.

In Japan, automotive glass faced the impact of production adjustments of various automotive manufacturers due to the supply shortage of parts for semiconductors and other products and the spread of COVID-19 in the previous fiscal year, but in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, net sales increased over the previous fiscal year due to a recovery in automobile production volume as part shortages improved from the second quarter of the fiscal year as well as product price revisions in response to the increase in raw material and fuel prices. Overseas, two U.S. and European operating companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation from the beginning of the fiscal year due to a transfer of shares, and sales are no longer classified as overseas.

Net sales of glass fiber increased year on year due to an easing of production cuts by automotive manufacturers in the automotive sector and product price revisions in response to the increase in raw material and fuel prices.

As a result, net sales of the glass business as a whole decreased by 51.1% year on year to ¥54,684 million, and operating profit improved by ¥5,178 million year on year to ¥2,662 million.

Chemicals Business

Net sales of applied chemicals increased year on year due to strong sales of next-generation blowing agents in hydrofluoroolefin products as well as product price revisions of hydrofluoroolefin, functional materials, and agrochemicals-related products in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices.

Net sales of medical chemicals increased from the previous fiscal year because of recovering sales of pharmaceutical-related products, which had been impacted by COVID-19, and higher export prices due to the depreciation of the yen.

In electronic materials, sales of specialty gas-related products for semiconductors exceeded the previous fiscal year, supported by a strong first half despite a sharp slowdown in the semiconductor market since the end of the previous year. However, net sales declined due to a rebound from special demand for some gas products for uses other than semiconductors in the previous fiscal year and inventory adjustments by users in resist materials and other products.

Net sales of energy materials increased year on year due to continued growth of the EV market and strong sales of electrolyte products for lithium-ion batteries as well as product price revisions in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices.

For fertilizers, although there was a decrease in sales of some items, net sales increased year on year due to product price revisions in response to the increase in raw material and fuel prices.

As a result, net sales of the chemicals business as a whole increased by 21.5% year on year to ¥114,625 million, and operating profit increased by ¥4,316 million year on year to ¥14,095 million.

(2) Analysis of Balance Sheets

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 stood at ¥221,090 million, down ¥69,605 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The principal factors behind the change were decreases of ¥7,961 million in inventories and ¥31,153 million in property, plant and equipment resulting from the impact of deconsolidation of two U.S. and European automotive glass companies from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year due to transfer of shares, and a decrease of ¥14,921 million in investment securities due to the sale of cross shareholdings.

Total liabilities were ¥113,228 million, down ¥47,404 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The principal factors were decreases of ¥52,789 million in provisions including provision for business restructuring and provision for loss on transfer of shares of subsidiaries and associates, while interest- bearing debt increased by ¥10,983 million due to an increase in borrowings.