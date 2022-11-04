Central Glass : Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022（306KB）

【Note on the figures in this Document】

The financial results in this document are rounded to the nearest hundred million yen for simplification. Some items have been adjusted to match the total amount. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results for the accurate figures.

The classification of the Chemicals Segment has been changed from the current fiscal year.

All "Basic chemicals" and some "fine chemicals" products have been reclassified as "functional chemicals". The remaining "fine chemicals" products have been classified into the "medical chemical products", "electronic materials", and "energy materials" categories.

For comparison purposes, past financial results are shown using the new classification as well.