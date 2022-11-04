Central Glass : Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022（306KB）

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of November 1, 2022. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.
Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022
Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
Segment Information
Segment Information
R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates
Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022
Consolidated Forecasts
Consolidated Forecasts
Consolidated Forecasts
R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates
Reference Materials
Consolidated Results
Consolidated Net Sales and Profit
Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit
Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit
Business Division/Segment/Major Products
【Note on the figures in this Document】
The financial results in this document are rounded to the nearest hundred million yen for simplification. Some items have been adjusted to match the total amount. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results for the accurate figures.
The classification of the Chemicals Segment has been changed from the current fiscal year.
All "Basic chemicals" and some "fine chemicals" products have been reclassified as "functional chemicals". The remaining "fine chemicals" products have been classified into the "medical chemical products", "electronic materials", and "energy materials" categories.
For comparison purposes, past financial results are shown using the new classification as well.
Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
FY2 0 2 1
FY2 0 2 2
Change
Change(%)
1st Half
1st Half
Net sales
100mi l l i on
981
783
(198)
(20 .2)
yen
Operating profit
100mi l l i on
26
74
48
185 .7
yen
Ordinary profit
100mi l l i on
41
106
65
156 .7
yen
Extraordinary income
100mi l l i on
5
81
76
1,547 .4
yen
Profit before income taxes
100mi l l i on
46
187
141
303 .7
yen
Profit attributable to owners of
100mi l l i on
29
169
140
474 .3
parent
yen
Comprehensive income
100mi l l i on
70
145
75
108 .5
yen
As of
As of
Change
Number of consolidated
Mar. 31, 2022
Sep . 30, 2022
subsidiaries
24
Total assets
100mi l l i on
2,907
2,374
(533)
Number of equity
method
yen
affiliates
6
Net assets
100mi l l i on
1,301
1,386
85
yen
Equity ratio
％
43 .4
56 .4
13 .0
Net assets per share
yen
3,116
3,426
310
Interest- bearing debt *
100mi l l i on
539
503
(36)
*"Leas e obl i g ati ons " are not i ncl uded i n
yen
"Interes t-beari ng debt" and "Debt/Equi ty
Debt/Equity ratio *
0 .43
0 .38
(0 .05)
rati o".
ti mes
1
