  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Central Glass Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4044   JP3425000001

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
3440.00 JPY   -1.43%
03:06aCentral Glass : Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022（306KB）
PU
11/03Evotec Closes Central Glass Germany Acquisition
MT
11/01Central Glass : Segment Information（89KB）
PU
Central Glass : Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022（306KB）

11/04/2022 | 03:06am EDT
Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

November 7, 2022

2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of November 1, 2022. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Contents

Financial Results for the 1st Half of FY2022

P-

1

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

P-

2

Segment Information

P-

3

Segment Information

P-

4

R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022

P-

5

Consolidated Forecasts

P-

6

Consolidated Forecasts

P-

7

Consolidated Forecasts

P-

8

R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

Reference Materials

P-

9

Consolidated Results

P-

10

Consolidated Net Sales and Profit

P-

11

Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit

P-

12

Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit

P-

13

Business Division/Segment/Major Products

  • 2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

【Note on the figures in this Document】

The financial results in this document are rounded to the nearest hundred million yen for simplification. Some items have been adjusted to match the total amount. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results for the accurate figures.

The classification of the Chemicals Segment has been changed from the current fiscal year.

All "Basic chemicals" and some "fine chemicals" products have been reclassified as "functional chemicals". The remaining "fine chemicals" products have been classified into the "medical chemical products", "electronic materials", and "energy materials" categories.

For comparison purposes, past financial results are shown using the new classification as well.

  • 2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

FY2 0 2 1

FY2 0 2 2

Change

Change(%)

1st Half

1st Half

Net sales

100mi l l i on

981

783

(198)

(20 .2)

yen

Operating profit

100mi l l i on

26

74

48

185 .7

yen

Ordinary profit

100mi l l i on

41

106

65

156 .7

yen

Extraordinary income

100mi l l i on

5

81

76

1,547 .4

yen

Profit before income taxes

100mi l l i on

46

187

141

303 .7

yen

Profit attributable to owners of

100mi l l i on

29

169

140

474 .3

parent

yen

Comprehensive income

100mi l l i on

70

145

75

108 .5

yen

As of

As of

Change

Number of consolidated

Mar. 31, 2022

Sep . 30, 2022

subsidiaries

24

Total assets

100mi l l i on

2,907

2,374

(533)

Number of equity

method

yen

affiliates

6

Net assets

100mi l l i on

1,301

1,386

85

yen

Equity ratio

43 .4

56 .4

13 .0

Net assets per share

yen

3,116

3,426

310

Interest- bearing debt *

100mi l l i on

539

503

(36)

*"Leas e obl i g ati ons " are not i ncl uded i n

yen

"Interes t-beari ng debt" and "Debt/Equi ty

Debt/Equity ratio *

0 .43

0 .38

(0 .05)

rati o".

ti mes

1

2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
