Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2023
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
August 8, 2023
Contents
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2023
P-
1
Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
P-
2
|Segment Information
P-
3
|Segment Information
P-
4
R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates
Reference Materials
P-
5
Consolidated Results
P-
6
Business Division/Segment/Major Products
【Note on the figures in this Document】
The financial results in this document are rounded to the nearest hundred million yen for simplification. Some items have been adjusted to match the total amount. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results for the accurate figures.
Outline of Consolidated Financial Results
FY2022
FY2023
Change
Change
Apr. - Jun.
Apr. - Jun.
(%)
Net sales
100million
373
390
17
4.5
yen
Operating profit
100million
36
28
(8)
(21.7)
yen
Ordinary profit
100million
57
38
(19)
(32.3)
yen
Extraordinary income (loss)
100million
13
-
(13)
-
yen
Profit before income taxes
100million
70
38
(32)
(45.4)
yen
100million
Profit attributable to owners of parent
62
28
(34)
(54.6)
yen
Comprehensive income
100million
64
42
(22)
(33.3)
yen
As of
As of
Number of consolidated
Change
22
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
subsidiaries
Number of equity
Total assets
100million
2,211
2,198
(13)
6
yen
method affiliates
Net assets
100million
1,079
1,100
21
yen
Equity ratio
％
46.8
48.0
1.2
Net assets per share
yen
4,176
4,259
83
Interest-bearing debt *
100million
651
646
(5)
*"Lease obligations" are not
yen
included in "Interest-bearing debt"
Debt/Equity ratio *
times
0.63
0.62
(0.01)
and "Debt/Equity ratio".
1
-Reference-
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2023 Forecast
(announced in May 2023)
(100million yen)
Apr. - Jun.
Jul. - Sep.
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Apr. - Jun.
Apr. - Jun.
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Architectural glass
51
56
107
123
230
55
4
120
130
250
Automotive glass
49
61
110
129
239
63
14
140
145
285
Glass fiber
17
20
37
41
78
21
4
45
45
90
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total sales
117
137
254
293
547
139
22
305
320
625
Operating profit
3
7
10
17
27
3
0
5
15
20
Operating profit ratio (%)
3.1
4.9
4.1
5.6
4.9
2.4
(0.7)
1.6
4.7
3.2
＜ Overview ＞
Architectural glass
Although construction demand was slightly lower than the previous year, sales of architectural glass
increased year on year due to spread of product price revisions implemented in the previous year.
Although there was problems in the supply of parts caused by factors such as the lockdown in
Automotive glass
Shanghai and the semiconductor shortage in the same period of the previous fiscal year, sales of
automotive glass increased year on year due to a recovery in automobile production volume and the
implementation of product price revisions in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices.
Glass fiber
Sales of glass fiber increased year on year due to a recovery in production volume in the automotive
field.
2
