Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2023

(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

August 8, 2023

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this report regarding the Company's plans and expectations for future performance fall into the category of "forward-looking statements," which are based on economic conditions and market trends available to the Company's management and presuppositions the management considers reasonable as of August 4, 2022. They are therefore subject to a number of uncertainties and unknowable factors, and actual results may thus differ substantially from those projected.

Contents

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2023

P-

1

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

P-

2

Segment Information

P-

3

Segment Information

P-

4

R&D, Capital Investment and Depreciation Expenses/Crude Oil Prices and Exchange Rates

Reference Materials

P-

5

Consolidated Results

P-

6

Business Division/Segment/Major Products

【Note on the figures in this Document】

The financial results in this document are rounded to the nearest hundred million yen for simplification. Some items have been adjusted to match the total amount. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results for the accurate figures.

Outline of Consolidated Financial Results

FY2022

FY2023

Change

Change

Apr. - Jun.

Apr. - Jun.

(%)

Net sales

100million

373

390

17

4.5

yen

Operating profit

100million

36

28

(8)

(21.7)

yen

Ordinary profit

100million

57

38

(19)

(32.3)

yen

Extraordinary income (loss)

100million

13

-

(13)

-

yen

Profit before income taxes

100million

70

38

(32)

(45.4)

yen

100million

Profit attributable to owners of parent

62

28

(34)

(54.6)

yen

Comprehensive income

100million

64

42

(22)

(33.3)

yen

As of

As of

Number of consolidated

Change

22

Mar. 31, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

subsidiaries

Number of equity

Total assets

100million

2,211

2,198

(13)

6

yen

method affiliates

Net assets

100million

1,079

1,100

21

yen

Equity ratio

46.8

48.0

1.2

Net assets per share

yen

4,176

4,259

83

Interest-bearing debt *

100million

651

646

(5)

*"Lease obligations" are not

yen

included in "Interest-bearing debt"

Debt/Equity ratio *

times

0.63

0.62

(0.01)

and "Debt/Equity ratio".

1

Segment Information

-Reference-

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2023 Forecast

(announced in May 2023)

(100million yen)

Apr. - Jun.

Jul. - Sep.

1st half

2nd half

Full year

Apr. - Jun.

Apr. - Jun.

1st half

2nd half

Full year

Architectural glass

51

56

107

123

230

55

4

120

130

250

Automotive glass

49

61

110

129

239

63

14

140

145

285

Glass fiber

17

20

37

41

78

21

4

45

45

90

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total sales

117

137

254

293

547

139

22

305

320

625

Operating profit

3

7

10

17

27

3

0

5

15

20

Operating profit ratio (%)

3.1

4.9

4.1

5.6

4.9

2.4

(0.7)

1.6

4.7

3.2

＜ Overview ＞

Architectural glass

Although construction demand was slightly lower than the previous year, sales of architectural glass

increased year on year due to spread of product price revisions implemented in the previous year.

Although there was problems in the supply of parts caused by factors such as the lockdown in

Automotive glass

Shanghai and the semiconductor shortage in the same period of the previous fiscal year, sales of

automotive glass increased year on year due to a recovery in automobile production volume and the

implementation of product price revisions in response to soaring raw material and fuel prices.

Glass fiber

Sales of glass fiber increased year on year due to a recovery in production volume in the automotive

field.

2

