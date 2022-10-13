Central Glass : Notice of Change in Major Shareholders including the Largest Shareholder（166KB）

October 13, 2022

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Changes to "Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" following Submission of Amended Tender Offer Filing Statement

Central Glass Co., Ltd. ("Company") previously provided notice that at a board meeting held on September 20, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to acquire treasury shares and to conduct a tender offer ("Tender Offer") for treasury shares as the specific method of acquisition, pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association under Article 459, Section 1 of the Companies Act of Japan (Law No. 86 of 2005, as amended; "Companies Act") and Article 156, Section 1 of the Companies Act; and the Company commenced the Tender Offer on September 21, 2022. In response to certain matters of the tender offer filing statement submitted on September 21, 2022 requiring revision (such as the extension of period of purchase), the Company submitted an amended tender offer filing statement today in accordance with the provisions of Article 27-8, Paragraph 2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended) as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 27-22-2, Paragraph 2 of the same Act.

Accordingly, the Company hereby announces that "Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" published on September 20, 2022 has been changed as follows.

Revisions are indicated with an underline.

3. Overview of Purchase etc.

Schedule etc. (Before change)

④ Period for September 21, 2022 (Wed.) to October 20, 2022 (Thurs.) Purchase etc. (20business days)

(After change)