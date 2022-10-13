Advanced search
CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-13 am EDT
3305.00 JPY   -1.49%
03:42aCentral Glass : Notice of Change in Major Shareholders including the Largest Shareholder（166KB）
PU
09/29CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20Central Glass : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares（361KB）
PU
Central Glass : Notice of Change in Major Shareholders including the Largest Shareholder（166KB）

10/13/2022 | 03:42am EDT
October 13, 2022

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

(Amendment) Notice Concerning Changes to "Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" following Submission of Amended Tender Offer Filing Statement

Central Glass Co., Ltd. ("Company") previously provided notice that at a board meeting held on September 20, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to acquire treasury shares and to conduct a tender offer ("Tender Offer") for treasury shares as the specific method of acquisition, pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association under Article 459, Section 1 of the Companies Act of Japan (Law No. 86 of 2005, as amended; "Companies Act") and Article 156, Section 1 of the Companies Act; and the Company commenced the Tender Offer on September 21, 2022. In response to certain matters of the tender offer filing statement submitted on September 21, 2022 requiring revision (such as the extension of period of purchase), the Company submitted an amended tender offer filing statement today in accordance with the provisions of Article 27-8, Paragraph 2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended) as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 27-22-2, Paragraph 2 of the same Act.

Accordingly, the Company hereby announces that "Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares" published on September 20, 2022 has been changed as follows.

Revisions are indicated with an underline.

3. Overview of Purchase etc.

  1. Schedule etc. (Before change)

Period

for

September 21, 2022 (Wed.) to October 20, 2022 (Thurs.)

Purchase etc.

(20business days)

(After change)

Period

for

September 21, 2022 (Wed.) to October 27, 2022 (Thurs.)

Purchase etc.

(25business days)

(6) Method of Settlement

  • Settlement Start Date (Before change)
    November 14, 2022 (Mon.)

(After change)

November 21, 2022 (Mon.)

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
