Central Glass : Notice of Results of Tender Offer and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares as well as Change in Major Shareholders including the Largest Shareholder（207KB）

October 28 2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Notice of Results of Tender Offer and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Shares as well as Change in Major Shareholders including the Largest Shareholder Central Glass Co., Ltd. ("Company") previously provided notice that the Board of Directors resolved on September 20, 2022 to acquire treasury shares and to conduct a tender offer ("Tender Offer") for treasury shares as the specific method of acquisition, pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association under Article 459, Section 1 of the Companies Act of Japan (Law No. 86 of 2005, as amended; "Companies Act") and Article 156, Section 1 of the Companies Act. The Tender Offer commenced from September 21, 2022 and concluded on October 27, 2022. The Company hereby announces the results thereof as follows. The Company announces that with the conclusion of the Tender Offer, the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted on September 20, 2022 has been completed. The Company also hereby notifies that as a result of the Tender Offer, the major shareholders including the largest shareholder will change as of November 21, 2022 (settlement start date of the Tender Offer). Results of the Tender Offer 1. Outline of the Tender Offer Name and location of the Tender Offeror Central Glass Co., Ltd.

5253 Okiube, Ube City, Yamaguchi Type of listed share certificate subject to the Tender Offer Common shares Period for purchase etc. Period for purchase etc. ("Tender Offer Period") September 21, 2022 (Wed.) to October 27, 2022 (Thu.) (25 business days) Date of public notice of the Tender Offer September 21, 2022 (Wed.) Price of purchase etc.

3,500 yen per common share

Method of settlement Name and head office address of financial instruments business operator/bank etc. in charge of settlement of purchase etc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

1-5-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Settlement start date November 21, 2022 (Mon.) Method of settlement

A written notice of purchase etc. by way of the Tender Offer will be mailed to the addresses of shareholders that have tendered shares ("Tendered Shareholders etc.") (or standing proxies in the case of shareholders that are residents of foreign countries (including corporate shareholders; hereinafter, "Foreign Shareholders")) as soon as possible after the expiration of the Tender Offer Period. Purchases will be made in cash, and the price for the purchased shares, less consent dividend withholding tax,* 1 will, as instructed by the Tendered Shareholders etc. (or standing proxies in the case of Foreign Shareholders), be remitted without delay after the settlement start day from the tender offer agent to locations designated by the Tendered Shareholders etc. (or standing proxies in the case of Foreign Shareholders), or be paid to the accounts of the Tendered Shareholders etc. from whom the tender offer agent has received tendered shares. *1 Taxation for shares purchased through the Tender Offer. (*2) (a) In the case of an individual shareholder When the amount of money delivered upon tender of shares in the Tender Offer is greater than that portion of the amount of stated capital etc. of the share-issuing entity that is the tender offeror (or amount of consolidated individual stated capital etc. in the case of a consolidated corporation) which corresponds to the shares precipitating such delivery, the amount of such excess ("Deemed Dividend Amount") will be dividend income revenue. The amount of money delivered less the Deemed Dividend Amount will be deemed to be share capital gains etc. revenue. In cases where no Deemed Dividend Amount arises, the entire amount of money delivered will be share capital gains etc. revenue. As a rule, an amount corresponding to 20.315% of the Deemed Dividend Amount (15.315% for income tax and special income tax for reconstruction ("Special Income Tax for Reconstruction") under the Act on Special Measures for Securing Funds Necessary for Implementation of Measures for Recovery from Great East Japan Earthquake (Act No. 117 of 2011), 5% for inhabitants tax) will

be withheld as tax (inhabitants tax will not be withheld for non-residents). However, when an individual shareholder qualifies as a major shareholder etc. as set forth in Article 4-6-2, Section 12 of the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation, the equivalent of 20.42% (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction only) will be withheld as tax. Further, the amount of share capital gains etc. revenue less the acquisition costs of the relevant shares, as a rule, will be subject to separate self assessment taxation (and, as a rule, will not be subject to taxation for non-residents that do not have domestic permanent establishments). Moreover, in the case where shares etc. in tax exempt accounts as set forth in Article 37-14 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (tax exemption for capital gains etc. from small-value listed shares etc. in tax exempt accounts) are tendered in the Tender Offer, if Mizuho Securities is the financial instruments business operator etc. where the tax exempt account is held, capital gains etc. from the Tender Offer will be tax exempt as a rule. However, the handling may be different in cases where the tax exempt account is with a financial instruments business operator etc. other than Mizuho Securities. (b) In the case of a corporate shareholder The Deemed Dividend Amount is a dividend etc. amount and, as a rule, will be withheld as tax at a rate of 15.315% (income tax and Special Income Tax for Reconstruction). All amounts of money delivered other than the Deemed Dividend Amount will be consideration for transfer of securities. *2 For specific questions regarding taxes, please consult with a certified public tax accountant or other expert and resolve in accordance with your own best judgment. 2. Results of the Tender Offer Number of share certificates etc. purchased Type of share Number of share Expected Number of the Number of share certificates etc. certificates etc. number in Tendered Share certificates to be purchased excess Certificates purchased Common shares 14,285,600 - 14,654,007 14,285,653 Shares shares shares shares Calculation in case of purchase by the Pro Rata Method As the total number (14,654,007 shares) of the share certificates etc. tendered in the Tender Offer ("Tendered Share Certificates etc.") exceeded the number of share certificates etc. to be purchased (14,285,600 shares), all or some of the excesses will not be purchased in accordance with the public notice of the Tender Offer and the Tender Offer filing statement (including the public notice

regarding changes in the Tender Offer conditions, etc. and the amended Tender Offer filling statement). A transfer or other settlement for the purchase of share certificates etc. will be carried out by the Pro Rata Method as specified in Article 27-13, Section 5 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No.25 of 1948, as amended, "Financial Act") as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 27-22-2, Section 2 of the Financial Act, and in Article 21 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure Required for Tender Offer for Listed Share Certificates etc. by Issuer (Ordinance of Ministry of Finance No. 95 of 1994, as amended). (If a Tendered Share Certificate etc. includes a partial quantity of less than one unit (100 shares), the maximum purchasable number of shares calculated by the Pro Rata Method shall be the number of shares in the Tendered Share Certificate etc.) Since the total number of shares to be purchased from each Tendered Shareholder, which was calculated by rounding off the number of shares in quantities of less than one unit as part of the Pro Rata Method, exceeded the number of shares to be purchased, the Company reduced the number of shares to be purchased by one unit (if the number of shares to be purchased that is calculated using the Pro Rata Method includes shares in quantities of less than one unit, this means that the number of shares in quantities of less than one unit) for each Tendered Shareholder in descending order beginning with the Tendered Shareholders having the largest number of rounded-up shares, to the extent that the total number of shares purchased does not fall below the maximum number of shares to be purchased. 3. Locations for public inspection of copies of the Tender Offer report Central Glass Co., Ltd. 5253 Okiube, Ube City, Yamaguchi Central Glass Co., Ltd., Headquarters 7-1Kanda-Nishikicho3-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. 2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Completion of acquisition of treasury shares 1. Details of acquisition of treasury shares Type of share certificates acquired Common shares Total Number of shares certificates acquired

14,285,653 shares

(Note) Ratio to the total number of issued shares is 33.24% (rounded down to the second decimal place). (3)Total price of share certificates acquired