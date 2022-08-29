Central Glass : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Income（92KB）

August 29, 2022

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Income

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called the "Company") hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Company has decided to transfer fixed assets and expects to record an extraordinary gain as follows:

1. Reason for the transfer

As part of the consolidation of the production structure for architectural processed glass published in the "Notice about the Restructuring of the Architectural Glass Business in Japan" on March 29, 2021, the Company decided to transfer the land and buildings that had become idle after ceasing operations of glass processing facilities.

2. Details of the transferred assets

Location and detail of assets Gain on transfer Current status (estimated amount) 21-1,2,3 south of Midori, Tsukuba-shi, Ibaraki Land area: (36,434.70 SQM) approximately 1.1 billion JPY Idle assets Total floor area of the building: (13,906.96 SQM)

The transfer price and book value are undisclosed at the request of the transferee.

Gain on transfer is an approximate amount calculated by deducting the book value and estimated expenses related to the transfer from the transfer price.

3. Details of the transferee

Name: Yatabe Facility GK

Address: Izumi Garden Tower, 6-1, Roppongi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo