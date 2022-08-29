Central Glass : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Income（92KB）
August 29, 2022
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Income
Central Glass Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called the "Company") hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Company has decided to transfer fixed assets and expects to record an extraordinary gain as follows:
1. Reason for the transfer
As part of the consolidation of the production structure for architectural processed glass published in the "Notice about the Restructuring of the Architectural Glass Business in Japan" on March 29, 2021, the Company decided to transfer the land and buildings that had become idle after ceasing operations of glass processing facilities.
2. Details of the transferred assets
Location and detail of assets
Gain on transfer
Current status
(estimated amount)
21-1,2,3 south of Midori, Tsukuba-shi, Ibaraki
Land area:
(36,434.70 SQM)
approximately 1.1 billion JPY
Idle assets
Total floor area of the building: (13,906.96 SQM)
The transfer price and book value are undisclosed at the request of the transferee.
Gain on transfer is an approximate amount calculated by deducting the book value and estimated expenses related to the transfer from the transfer price.
3. Details of the transferee
Name: Yatabe Facility GK
Address: Izumi Garden Tower, 6-1, Roppongi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
There is no capital, personnel, or business relationship between the transferee and the Company, nor are they related parties.
4. Schedule for the transfer
Resolution date of the Board of Directors:
Date of contract:
Delivery date of the properties:
August 29, 2022
scheduled for August 30, 2022 scheduled for October 28, 2022
5. Future outlook
Gain on transfer of fixed assets of approximately 1.1 billion JPY is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The Company is currently reviewing the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, including the impact of other factors, and will promptly announce any revisions to the forecast if necessary.
