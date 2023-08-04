Segment Information

-Reference-

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2023 Forecast

(announced in May 2023)

(100million yen)

Apr . - Ju n .

Jul. - Sep.

1st half

2nd half

Full year

Apr. - Jun .

Apr . - Ju n .

1st half

2nd half

Full year

Architectural glass

51

56

107

123

230

55

4

120

130

250

Automotive glass

49

61

110

129

239

63

14

140

145

285

Glass fiber

17

20

37

41

78

21

4

45

45

90

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total sales

117

137

254

293

547

139

22

305

320

625

Operating profit

3

7

10

17

27

3

0

5

15

20

Operating profit ratio (%)

3.1

4.9

4.1

5.6

4.9

2.4

(0.7)

1.6

4.7

3.2

Functional chemicals

61

60

121

112

233

37

(24)

95

125

220

Medi-Chemicals

44

44

88

76

164

42

(2)

80

90

170

Electronic Materials

44

48

92

100

192

41

(3)

95

110

205

Energy Materials

73

88

161

202

363

98

25

190

205

395

Fertilizers

25

20

45

102

147

22

(3)

50

115

165

Others

9

13

22

25

47

11

2

20

25

45

Total sales

256

273

529

617

1,146

251

(5)

530

670

1,200

Operating profit

33

31

64

77

141

25

(8)

40

80

120

Operating profit ratio (%)

12.8

11.4

12.1

12.5

12.3

10.0

(2.8)

7.5

11.9

10.0

2023 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

