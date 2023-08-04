Delayed Japan Exchange -
Central Glass : Segment Information（55KB）
Segment Information
-Reference-
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2023 Forecast
(announced in May 2023)
(100million yen)
Apr . - Ju n .
Jul. - Sep.
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Apr. - Jun .
Apr . - Ju n .
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Architectural glass
51
56
107
123
230
55
4
120
130
250
Automotive glass
49
61
110
129
239
63
14
140
145
285
Glass fiber
17
20
37
41
78
21
4
45
45
90
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total sales
117
137
254
293
547
139
22
305
320
625
Operating profit
3
7
10
17
27
3
0
5
15
20
Operating profit ratio (%)
3.1
4.9
4.1
5.6
4.9
2.4
(0.7)
1.6
4.7
3.2
Segment Information
-Reference-
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2023 Forecast
(announced in May 2023)
(100million yen)
Apr . - Ju n .
Jul. - Sep.
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Apr. - Jun .
Apr . - Ju n .
1st half
2nd half
Full year
Functional chemicals
61
60
121
112
233
37
(24)
95
125
220
Medi-Chemicals
44
44
88
76
164
42
(2)
80
90
170
Electronic Materials
44
48
92
100
192
41
(3)
95
110
205
Energy Materials
73
88
161
202
363
98
25
190
205
395
Fertilizers
25
20
45
102
147
22
(3)
50
115
165
Others
9
13
22
25
47
11
2
20
25
45
Total sales
256
273
529
617
1,146
251
(5)
530
670
1,200
Operating profit
33
31
64
77
141
25
(8)
40
80
120
Operating profit ratio (%)
12.8
11.4
12.1
12.5
12.3
10.0
(2.8)
7.5
11.9
10.0
Central Glass Co.,Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in manufacturing and sales of glass products and chemical products. The Company operates in two segments. The Glass Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of building glass, automobile glass and glass for electronic materials. The Chemical Products segment is engaged in manufacturing and sales of chemicals, fine chemicals, fertilizers, glass fibers. The Company mainly operates in Japan, North Americas and other areas.
Last Close Price
2973.00JPY
Average target price
4350.00JPY
Spread / Average Target
+46.32% Consensus