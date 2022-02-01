Central Glass : Segment Information（78KB）
【Segment Information 】
Segment Information
＜Reference＞
FY2020
FY2021
Change
FY2 0 2 1 Fo r e c ast
(an n o u n c e d in No v 2 0 2 1 )
(100million yen)
1st Half
Oct-Dec
Apr- Dec
Jan - Mar
Full Year
1st Half
Oct- Dec
Apr- Dec
Apr- Dec
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
Architectural glass
155
87
242
84
326
146
71
217
(25)
146
119
265
Automotive glass
304
223
527
201
728
370
193
563
36
370
400
770
(Do m e st ic )
92
66
158
65
223
93
46
139
(19)
93
112
205
(Ove r se as)
212
157
369
136
505
277
147
424
55
277
288
565
Glass fiber
31
20
51
19
70
35
19
54
3
35
40
75
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total sales
490
330
820
304
1,124
551
283
834
14
551
559
1,110
Operating profit
(34)
5
(29)
(1)
(30)
(7)
(12)
(19)
10
(7)
(23)
(30)
Operating profit ratio (%)
(7 .1)
1 .8
(3 .5)
(0 .5)
(2 .7)
(1 .3)
(4 .0)
(2 .2)
1 .3
(1 .3)
(4 .1)
(2 .7)
Segment Information
＜Reference＞
FY2020
(100million yen)
1st Half
Oct-Dec
Apr- Dec
Jan - Mar
Full Year
Basic chemicals
39
31
70
31
101
Fine chemicals
258
125
383
152
535
Fertilizers
35
31
66
38
104
Others
18
13
31
12
43
Total sales
350
200
550
233
783
FY2021
Change
FY2 0 2 1 Fo r e c ast
(an n o u n c e d in No v 2 0 2 1 )
1st Half
Oct-Dec
Apr- Dec
Apr- Dec
1st Half
2nd Half
Full Year
59
41
100
30
59
66
125
318
161
479
96
318
332
650
35
38
73
7
35
75
110
18
14
32
1
18
17
35
430
254
684
134
430
490
920
Operating
profit
27
16
43
28
71
33
26
59
16
33
57
90
Operating
profit
ratio (%)
7 .8
7 .8
7 .8
12 .0
9 .1
7 .7
10 .0
8 .6
0 .8
7 .7
11 .6
9 .8
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.