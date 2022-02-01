Log in
    4044   JP3425000001

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Central Glass : Segment Information（78KB）
02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST

Central Glass : Segment Information（78KB）

02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
Segment Information

Segment Information

＜Reference＞

FY2020

FY2021

Change

FY2 0 2 1 Fo r e c ast

(an n o u n c e d in No v 2 0 2 1 )

(100million yen)

1st Half

Oct-Dec

Apr- Dec

Jan - Mar

Full Year

1st Half

Oct- Dec

Apr- Dec

Apr- Dec

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

Architectural glass

155

87

242

84

326

146

71

217

(25)

146

119

265

Automotive glass

304

223

527

201

728

370

193

563

36

370

400

770

(Do m e st ic )

92

66

158

65

223

93

46

139

(19)

93

112

205

(Ove r se as)

212

157

369

136

505

277

147

424

55

277

288

565

Glass fiber

31

20

51

19

70

35

19

54

3

35

40

75

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total sales

490

330

820

304

1,124

551

283

834

14

551

559

1,110

Operating profit

(34)

5

(29)

(1)

(30)

(7)

(12)

(19)

10

(7)

(23)

(30)

Operating profit ratio (%)

(7 .1)

1 .8

(3 .5)

(0 .5)

(2 .7)

(1 .3)

(4 .0)

(2 .2)

1 .3

(1 .3)

(4 .1)

(2 .7)

Segment Information

＜Reference＞

FY2020

(100million yen)

1st Half

Oct-Dec

Apr- Dec

Jan - Mar

Full Year

Basic chemicals

39

31

70

31

101

Fine chemicals

258

125

383

152

535

Fertilizers

35

31

66

38

104

Others

18

13

31

12

43

Total sales

350

200

550

233

783

FY2021

Change

FY2 0 2 1 Fo r e c ast

(an n o u n c e d in No v 2 0 2 1 )

1st Half

Oct-Dec

Apr- Dec

Apr- Dec

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

59

41

100

30

59

66

125

318

161

479

96

318

332

650

35

38

73

7

35

75

110

18

14

32

1

18

17

35

430

254

684

134

430

490

920

Operating

profit

27

16

43

28

71

33

26

59

16

33

57

90

Operating

profit

ratio (%)

7 .8

7 .8

7 .8

12 .0

9 .1

7 .7

10 .0

8 .6

0 .8

7 .7

11 .6

9 .8

  • 2022 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 206 B 1 794 M 1 794 M
Net income 2022 3 760 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 85 671 M 744 M 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 053
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 117,00 JPY
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Shimizu International Manager
Toru Miyauchi Manager-Business Administration
Tetsuo Nishide Independent Outside Director
Nozomishu Koinuma Independent Outside Director
Takashi Kume Manager-Chemical Products Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.-0.70%744
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-3.59%34 207
ASSA ABLOY AB-10.83%29 029
MASCO CORPORATION-9.81%15 280
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-7.40%13 080
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-20.67%12 708