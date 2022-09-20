Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Central Glass Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4044   JP3425000001

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-20 am EDT
3430.00 JPY   -0.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Glass agrees to activist demands to buy back its shares

09/20/2022 | 04:41am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Central Glass Co said on Tuesday it will buy back up to 33.24% of own shares in tender offer as part of its effort to bolster its corporate value following suggestions by Japanese activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami and others.

Central Glass will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($348.1 million) to buy back its own shares at 3,500 yen per a share, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 143.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura, Editing by Louise Heave)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.
04:41aCentral Glass agrees to activist demands to buy back its shares
RE
09/15CENTRAL GLASS : Notice of Production of Materials for High-performance Semiconductors in T..
PU
09/14CENTRAL GLASS : Annual Report 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)（3,285KB）
PU
09/13CENTRAL GLASS : Annual Report 2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2022)（3,281KB）
PU
09/12CENTRAL GLASS : Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecast（94KB）
PU
09/12CENTRAL GLASS : Notification of Acquisition of Treasury Stock（28KB）
PU
08/29CENTRAL GLASS : Notice of Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Income&#..
PU
08/25Evotec expands clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing with acquisition of..
AQ
08/25Evotec to Buy Central Glass Germany
MT
08/25Evotec SE agreed to acquire Central Glass Germany GmbH from Central Glass Co., Ltd. for..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 163 B 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2023 29 505 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,44x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 137 B 957 M 957 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 420
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Shimizu International Manager
Tetsuo Nishide Independent Outside Director
Nozomishu Koinuma Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Maeda Representative Director
Takashi Kume Manager-Chemical Products Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.61.12%957
ASSA ABLOY AB-22.41%22 033
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-34.48%20 790
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED19.55%15 296
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-11.89%11 299
MASCO CORPORATION-29.65%11 141