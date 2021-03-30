< This press release corrects a prior version published on March 29, 2020 and is updated to revisethe section "2. Flat Glass Furnace" for clarity. The corrected press release reads as follows.>

March 30, 2021 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice about the Restructuring of the Architectural Glass Business in Japan

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called the "Company") hereby announces that the future business plan of the Company's architectural glass business in Japan has been decided at the Board of Directors' meeting held today.

The outlook of the architectural glass business in Japan is increasingly uncertain due to the expected decrease in construction demand resulting from future population decline and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company has decided that the shrinking of the market must be assumed when making and executing the future plan for the business.

The Company has already announced the intention of working toward drastic and effective structural improvement in the "Notice regarding Termination of Discussions with AGC Inc. on Integration of Architectural Glass Business in Japan" dated on January 14, 2021. Additionally, the Company has made the decision to seek improvement in operating profits by proactively reducing and effectively using assets in the future.

1. Basic policy of the plan

The Company seeks improvement in operating profits under the basic policy of selecting businesses based on profitability and operating businesses at the optimum business scale.

2. Flat glass furnaces

In FY2021 the Company will suspend the operation of the figured glass furnace at the Matsusaka Plant and the float glass furnace at the Sakai Manufacturing Site about which there are concerns about declines in operating rates. As a result, production facilities for flat glass will be reduced from the existing four furnaces to two furnaces. The remaining float glass furnace and polished wired glass furnace at the Matsusaka Plant will stay in operation. After the suspension of the aforementioned furnaces, figured glass will be outsourced while production of float glass will be concentrated at the float glass furnace in Matsusaka Plant, which also produces automotive glass.

The Company will strive to maintain employment of the staff engaged in the operation of the two furnaces to be suspended.

3. Sales and production of architectural processed glass

The Company has already made the decision to suspend sales of glass for electronic materials and industry float glass in FY2021. Unprofitable transactions will be reviewed and the number of sales bases will be reduced to a level appropriate to the scale of production. In addition, production of architectural processed glass will be consolidated at locations with higher productivity in order to appropriately scale production capacity.

4. Effect of the business plan

Under the new production structure, while reduced revenue is expected due to the modified business scale, the business is expected to turn profitable from FY2022 as a result of profit improvements through improving sales profitability and cutting fixed costs. The Company will improve cash flow by reducing the number of glass furnaces requiring cold repair in the next five years and controlling investment in the replacement of facilities. The plan for FY2022 and beyond will be announced in the upcoming midterm business plan.

5. Impact on financial statements for the current financial year

The effects of the reversal of the provision for special repairs arising from the suspension of the two furnaces' operations and other matters are separately published in the "Notice of Recording Extraordinary Income and Loss and Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast."