CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

(4044)
Central Glass : Notice of Recording Extraordinary Income and Loss and Revision of Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast（86KB）

03/30/2021 | 04:11am EDT
< This press release corrects a prior version published on March 29, 2020 and is updated to revise the explanation of the forecast for profit attributable to owners of parent for clarity. The corrected press release reads as follows.>

March 30, 2021

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Notice of Recording Extraordinary Income and Loss and Revision of Full-Year Consolidated

Earnings Forecast

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called the "Company") hereby announces that it expects torecord the following extraordinary income and loss for the fiscal year ending March 2021. The Company has also revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the same period which was released on February 1, 2021, as outlined below.

1. Concerning recording of extraordinary income (gain on reversal of provision for special repairs)

Regarding the structural improvement of the domestic architectural glass business, the Company has made the decision to suspend the operation of the figured glass furnace at the Matsusaka Plant and the float glass furnace at the Sakai Manufacturing Site in FY2021. In accordance with the decision, the Company has decided to reverse the provision for special repairs which was allocated to expenses for the periodic repair of these furnaces. A gain on reversal of the provision for special repairs of about 3.8 billion yen is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income.

2. Concerning recording of extraordinary loss (impairment loss)

After reviewing the recovery of assets from our production facilities for flat glass and fabricated glass in the architectural glass business based on the future business plan which incorporates the structural improvement of the domestic architectural glass business, it is expected that an impairment loss of about 2.8 billion yen will be recorded as an extraordinary loss.

In addition to the above, the Company has decided to record an impairment loss of about 500 million yen on fixed assets in other businesses as extraordinary loss. It is expected that an impairment loss of about 3.3 billion yen in total will be recorded as extraordinary loss.

3. Revision of the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit contributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Previously forecast (A)announced

Millions of yen

189,000

Millions of yen

2,000

Millions of yen

1,800

Millions of yen

(500)

Yen

(12.35)

New forecast (B)

190,000

3,000

3,000

0

0.00

Difference (B-A)

1,000

1,000

1,200

500

Difference (%)

0.5

50.0

66.7

-

(Reference) Results for the year ended March 31, 2020

222,469

7,975

8,565

6,418

158.59

(Reasons for the revisions)

Net sales, operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to exceed the initial forecast due to strong sales of specialty gas-related products for semiconductors in the chemical products business.

The Company revised its forecast for profit attributable to owners of parent, reflecting an increase in ordinary profit and an increase by approximately 6.5 billion yen due to the recording of extraordinary income of the gain on reversal of provision for special repairs in (1) above and the gain on the sales of fixed assets, as well as a decrease by about 6.5 billion yen due to the recording of the extraordinary loss in the above-mentioned (2), the loss on disposal of fixed assets, and the loss on the withdrawal from the business of glass for electronic materials announced on February 22, 2021. The Company will make no amendment to the previously announced forecast for the year-end dividend of 37.5 yen per share.

The forecast above is based on data available as of the date of release of this document. Actual results may differ from the forecast due to various reasons.

Disclaimer

Central Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
