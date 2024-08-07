CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

(Company Reg.No. PQ 121)

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

30TH JUNE 2024

(UNAUDITED)

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

30/06/24

30/06/23

Change

30/06/24

30/06/23

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

1,159,309

993,155

17

1,159,309

993,155

17

Cost of Sales

(939,030)

(787,606)

(19)

(939,030)

(787,606)

(19)

Gross Profit

220,279

205,549

7

220,279

205,549

7

Other Income

748

2,062

(64)

748

2,062

(64)

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(52,825)

(50,344)

(5)

(52,825)

(50,344)

(5)

Administrative Expenses

(43,491)

(40,845)

(6)

(43,491)

(40,810)

(7)

Operating Profit

124,711

116,422

7

124,711

116,457

7

Finance Income

37,289

65,350

(43)

36,313

65,754

(45)

Finance Cost

(1,977)

(2,728)

28

(1,032)

(3,173)

67

Net Finance Income/ (Cost)

35,312

62,622

(44)

35,282

62,581

(44)

Profit Before Taxation

160,023

179,044

(11)

159,992

179,038

(11)

Income Tax Expenses

(48,140)

(53,408)

10

(48,140)

(53,408)

10

Profit for the Period

111,882

125,636

(11)

111,852

125,630

(11)

Profit attributable to

Owners of the Company

111,882

125,636

111,852

125,630

Non - Controlling Interests

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to

Owners of the Company

111,882

125,636

111,852

125,630

Non - Controlling Interests

-

-

Basic and diluted Earnings per share (Rs.)

4.62

5.35

4.62

5.35

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024

GROUP

Stated

Revaluation

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 1st April 2023

393,785

341,265

100,814

2,402,494

3,238,358

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

125,636

125,636

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

125,636

125,636

Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus

-

(656)

-

656

-

Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus

-

164

-

(164)

-

Balance as at 30th June 2023

393,785

340,773

100,814

2,528,622

3,363,994

Balance as at 1st April 2024

453,539

518,147

100,814

2,907,425

3,979,925

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

111,882

111,882

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

111,882

111,882

Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus

-

(1,395)

-

1,395

-

Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus

-

471

-

(471)

-

Balance as at 30th June 2024

453,539

517,223

100,814

3,020,231

4,091,807

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024

COMPANY

Stated

Revaluation

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Balance as at 1st April 2023

393,785

341,265

100,814

2,402,345

3,238,209

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

125,630

125,630

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

125,630

125,630

Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus

-

(656)

-

656

-

Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus

-

164

-

(164)

-

Balance as at 30th June 2023

393,785

340,773

100,814

2,528,467

3,363,839

Balance as at 1st April 2024

453,539

518,147

100,814

2,907,221

3,979,721

Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

111,852

111,852

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

-

111,852

111,852

Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus

-

(1,395)

-

1,395

-

Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus

-

471

-

(471)

-

Balance as at 30th June 2024

453,539

517,223

100,814

3,019,997

4,091,573

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024

GROUP

COMPANY

30/06/24

30/06/23

30/06/24

30/06/23

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Profit Before taxation

160,023

179,044

159,992

179,038

Adjustments for :

Depreciation, Impairment and Amortization

19,769

14,257

19,769

14,257

Loss on Investment valued at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss

(973)

404

(973)

404

Disposal Gain on Redemption of Unit Trust Investments

(9,569)

(2,071)

(9,569)

(2,071)

Provision for Employee Benefits

4,243

4,447

4,243

4,447

Write-Off of Inventories

-

954

-

954

Provision for Slow Moving Inventories

(8,123)

23,427

(8,123)

23,427

Provision / (Reversal) for Impairment of Trade Debtors

(5,000)

(97)

(5,000)

(97)

Interest Expenses

1,977

2,728

2,007

2,770

Interest Received

(26,425)

(61,539)

(26,425)

(61,539)

Dividend Income

-

-

-

-

Operating Profit before Working Capital changes

135,921

161,554

135,920

161,590

Adjustments for Working Capital Changes

Decrease/ (Increase) in inventories

(213,460)

149,796

(213,460)

149,796

Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

(38,495)

89,862

(38,495)

89,862

Increase/ (Decrease) in Amounts due to Related parties

-

(401)

-

(401)

Decrease in Amounts due to Subsidiaries

-

-

-

4

Decrease in Trade and Other Payables

(17,951)

(108,740)

(17,922)

(108,738)

Cash Generated in Operating Activities

(133,986)

292,071

(133,957)

292,113

Gratuity Paid

(452)

(4,945)

(452)

(4,945)

Interest Paid

(1,977)

(2,728)

(2,007)

(2,770)

Tax Paid

(30,213)

(9,836)

(30,213)

(9,835)

Net Cash Generated from / (Used in ) Operating Activities

(166,629)

274,562

(166,629)

274,563

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(9,987)

(9,650)

(9,987)

(9,650)

Proceeds on Disposal / (Purchase) of Financial Instrument

205,222

(5,000)

205,222

(5,000)

Interest Received

11,796

61,539

11,796

61,539

Dividend Income

-

-

-

-

Net Cash Generated from/ (Used in) Investing Activities

207,031

46,889

207,031

46,889

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Short Term and Long Term Loans obtained

500,000

-

500,000

-

Repayment of Short Term and Long Term Loans

(4,320)

(4,320)

(4,320)

(4,320)

Net Cash Generated from / (Used in) Financing Activities

495,680

(4,320)

495,680

(4,320)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

536,081

317,131

536,081

317,132

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the year

33,729

408,167

33,604

408,042

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year

569,810

725,298

569,685

725,174

Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the period

Cash in Hand and Cash at Bank

587,250

750,086

587,126

749,962

Bank Overdraft

(17,440)

(24,788)

(17,440)

(24,788)

569,810

725,298

569,686

725,174

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2024 are drawn from the unaudited accounts of the Company and its Subsidiary of Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD.

These interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting policies and methods set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 and are in compliance with LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The presentation and classification of comparative information relating to previous years have been amended where relevant.

2. SEGMENT INFORMATION (GROUP)

SEGMENT RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30/06/24

30/06/23

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

Revenue

Water Management Products

1,054,072

901,845

Electrical Products

105,237

91,310

1,159,309

993,155

Profit Before Taxation

Water Management Products

158,269

188,083

Electrical Products

1,754

(9,038)

160,023

179,045

SEGMENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

As at

As at

30/06/24

30/06/23

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

Total Assets

Water Management Products

4,919,302

3,659,131

Electrical Products

369,319

442,433

5,288,621

4,101,564

Total Liabilities

Water Management Products

1,177,176

707,529

Electrical Products

19,638

30,041

1,196,814

737,570

  1. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
    No circumstances have arisen since the end of the reporting period of these financial statements, which would require adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements.
  2. CONTINGENCIES
    The Company has provided bank guarantees to the value of Rs. 63,156,201/- as at 30th June 2024.

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

5. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The group invested Rs. 7. 16 million in Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work - in - Progress during the period.

6. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

The Board of Directors had approved to purchase capital assets totaling Rs. 12.1 million of which Rs. 8.6 million has been paid as an advance. The Company had no other capital commitments as at 30th June 2024.

7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

There is no seasonality / cyclical impact on the operations of the Company which need be disclosed.

  1. RECOGNITION OF A LOSS FROM THE IMPAIRMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS, PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
    There were no material losses from the impairment of financial assets, property plant and equipment and Intangible assets.
  2. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
    Financial Assets at amortised cost represents Treasury Bonds received in lieu of outstanding receivables from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board of Sri Lanka for the value of Rs. 189 Mn. The financial assets are measured at amortised cost.
  3. First and final ordinary dividend of Rs. 6/- per ordinary share as cash for the year 2023/24 and total dividend amounting to Rs. 145,171,158/-, which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th June 2024, was paid on 04th July 2024
  4. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Transaction Value

For the Period

ended

For the Period

Name of Related Parties

Nature of Relationship

Nature of Transactions

30/06/2024

ended 30/06/2023

(Rs.'000)

(Rs.'000)

Central Finance Co. PLC

Parent company

Deposited in savings account

638

601

Interest earned from savings account

10

9

CF Insurance Brokers (PVT) LTD

Fellow Subsidiary

Entitled to brokerage commission on premia

paid to insurance Companies

Value of insurance premia paid

1,272

45

Nations Trust Bank PLC

An associate of the parent

Banking facilities in the normal course of the business.

company

Limit of facilities

500,000

500,000

Balance at Bank on saving and current account

21,150

5,792

Trade finance

-

-

Interest Received on saving account

278

79

Interest & Charges paid

638

331

Tivoli Plastics (PVT) LTD

An enterprise controlled

Subcontract manufacture of PVC pipe fittings

by a director.

- Processing charges on PVC Pipe & fittings

6,129

3,354

- Amounts Payable as at 30th June

1,039

3

Amano Construction (PVT) LTD

An enterprise controlled by a

director.

Advance payment for construct Boundry Wall at Yakkala

3,501

(Total cost for project is Rs.7 Mn)

-

Advance and Final payment for construct factory stores building at yakkala

-

7,103

(Total cost for the project is Rs.111.7 Mn)

Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD.

A wholly owned subsidiary

Funds advanced to the Company

1,195

1,074

Interest paid on funds advanced

30

42

12. SHARE INFORMATION

12.1 Number of Shares Representing the Entity's Stated Capital

As at 30/06/24

As at 30/06/23

Ordinary Shares

24,195,193

23,466,490

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

12. SHARE INFORMATION - Contd .

12.2 Twenty Largest Shareholders as at 30th June 2024

Name

No. of Shares

%

1

Central Finance Company Plc A/C No 03

10,660,944

44.06

2

CF Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd

1,382,285

5.71

3

Employees Trust Fund Board

846,421

3.50

4

Tivoli Lanka Limited

752,101

3.11

5

Seylan Bank Plc/ARRC Capital (Pvt) Ltd

544,510

2.25

6

Mrs. Saraswathy Vasudevan

500,000

2.07

7

Mr. Oshan Senanayake

439,042

1.81

8

Mr. Suranjan Praveen Perera

296,853

1.23

9

Seylan Bank PLC /F.J.P.Raj

293,577

1.21

10

Mr. Vigneswaramoorthy Sunilgavasker

274,737

1.14

11

Mr. Varatharajah Sivakumar

217,754

0.90

12

Mrs. Kuruppu Achchi Appuhamilage Yvonne Marian Silvya Perera

176,616

0.73

13

Mr. Prashantha Wanigasuriya

175,286

0.72

14

Mrs. Lilani Irandathie Perera

143,257

0.59

15

Hatton National Bank PLC/Ruwan Prassana Sugathadasa

132,665

0.55

16

Seylan Bank Plc/Emile Joseph Gunesekera & Michelle Geneieve Martha Gunasekera

120,873

0.50

17

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/F.H.T.C.Silva

116,012

0.48

18

Mr. Hennasy Geeth Balasuriya

115,000

0.48

19

Mr. Jerome Hasitha Leanage

114,577

0.47

20

Hatton National Bank PLC/ Wijesinghe Jayaweera Mudiyanselage Punsith Rashmin Lokubandara

105,500

0.44

17,408,010

71.95

12.3 Public Holding of Shares

As at 30-06-2024

As at 30-06-2023

Shares held by the public

46.72%

46.72%

Total Number of shareholders comprising the Public Holding Percentage

2,338

2,463

Float Adjusted Market Capitalization

Rs.1,299,959,329

Rs. 1,013,031,477

Total Number of shareholders

2,345

2,471

In terms of the rule 7.14.1(a) as per the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, the Company Qualifies under option five of the minimum public holding requirement.

12.4 Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's Holdings In Shares

No. of Shares held

Directors

as at 30-06-24

Mr.E.H.Wijenaike

44,081

Mr.G.S.N.Peiris

6

Mr.C.S.W.De Costa

-

Mr. A.K. Gunaratne

-

Mrs. I.S. Jayasinghe

-

Mr. A. Hettiarachchy

-

Mr. C.S. Hettiarachchi

-

Mr.D.T.R de Silva

-

Mr.I.M.P.Rupatunge ( CEO)

-

12.5 Market Value of Ordinary Shares

Three Month Ended

30-06-24

30-06-23

Highest Price recorded during the period (Rs.)

141.00

94.70

Lowest Price recorded during the period (Rs.)

109.25

75.00

Last Traded Price recorded during the period (Rs.)

115.00

92.40

