CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC (Company Reg.No. PQ 121) INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 (UNAUDITED)

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Group Company FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30/06/24 30/06/23 Change 30/06/24 30/06/23 Change Rs.'000 Rs.'000 % Rs.'000 Rs.'000 % Revenue 1,159,309 993,155 17 1,159,309 993,155 17 Cost of Sales (939,030) (787,606) (19) (939,030) (787,606) (19) Gross Profit 220,279 205,549 7 220,279 205,549 7 Other Income 748 2,062 (64) 748 2,062 (64) Selling and Distribution Expenses (52,825) (50,344) (5) (52,825) (50,344) (5) Administrative Expenses (43,491) (40,845) (6) (43,491) (40,810) (7) Operating Profit 124,711 116,422 7 124,711 116,457 7 Finance Income 37,289 65,350 (43) 36,313 65,754 (45) Finance Cost (1,977) (2,728) 28 (1,032) (3,173) 67 Net Finance Income/ (Cost) 35,312 62,622 (44) 35,282 62,581 (44) Profit Before Taxation 160,023 179,044 (11) 159,992 179,038 (11) Income Tax Expenses (48,140) (53,408) 10 (48,140) (53,408) 10 Profit for the Period 111,882 125,636 (11) 111,852 125,630 (11) Profit attributable to Owners of the Company 111,882 125,636 111,852 125,630 Non - Controlling Interests - - - - Total Comprehensive Income attributable to Owners of the Company 111,882 125,636 111,852 125,630 Non - Controlling Interests - - Basic and diluted Earnings per share (Rs.) 4.62 5.35 4.62 5.35

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 GROUP Stated Revaluation General Retained Total Capital Reserve Reserve Earnings Equity Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Balance as at 1st April 2023 393,785 341,265 100,814 2,402,494 3,238,358 Comprehensive Income for the Period Profit for the Period - - - 125,636 125,636 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - 125,636 125,636 Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus - (656) - 656 - Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus - 164 - (164) - Balance as at 30th June 2023 393,785 340,773 100,814 2,528,622 3,363,994 Balance as at 1st April 2024 453,539 518,147 100,814 2,907,425 3,979,925 Comprehensive Income for the Period Profit for the Period - - - 111,882 111,882 Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - 111,882 111,882 Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus - (1,395) - 1,395 - Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus - 471 - (471) - Balance as at 30th June 2024 453,539 517,223 100,814 3,020,231 4,091,807

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 COMPANY Stated Revaluation General Retained Total Capital Reserve Reserve Earnings Equity Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Rs.000 Balance as at 1st April 2023 393,785 341,265 100,814 2,402,345 3,238,209 Comprehensive Income for the Period Profit for the Period - - - 125,630 125,630 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - 125,630 125,630 Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus - (656) - 656 - Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus - 164 - (164) - Balance as at 30th June 2023 393,785 340,773 100,814 2,528,467 3,363,839 Balance as at 1st April 2024 453,539 518,147 100,814 2,907,221 3,979,721 Comprehensive Income for the Period Profit for the Period - - - 111,852 111,852 Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period - - - 111,852 111,852 Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus - (1,395) - 1,395 - Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus - 471 - (471) - Balance as at 30th June 2024 453,539 517,223 100,814 3,019,997 4,091,573

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 GROUP COMPANY 30/06/24 30/06/23 30/06/24 30/06/23 (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Profit Before taxation 160,023 179,044 159,992 179,038 Adjustments for : Depreciation, Impairment and Amortization 19,769 14,257 19,769 14,257 Loss on Investment valued at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (973) 404 (973) 404 Disposal Gain on Redemption of Unit Trust Investments (9,569) (2,071) (9,569) (2,071) Provision for Employee Benefits 4,243 4,447 4,243 4,447 Write-Off of Inventories - 954 - 954 Provision for Slow Moving Inventories (8,123) 23,427 (8,123) 23,427 Provision / (Reversal) for Impairment of Trade Debtors (5,000) (97) (5,000) (97) Interest Expenses 1,977 2,728 2,007 2,770 Interest Received (26,425) (61,539) (26,425) (61,539) Dividend Income - - - - Operating Profit before Working Capital changes 135,921 161,554 135,920 161,590 Adjustments for Working Capital Changes Decrease/ (Increase) in inventories (213,460) 149,796 (213,460) 149,796 Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables (38,495) 89,862 (38,495) 89,862 Increase/ (Decrease) in Amounts due to Related parties - (401) - (401) Decrease in Amounts due to Subsidiaries - - - 4 Decrease in Trade and Other Payables (17,951) (108,740) (17,922) (108,738) Cash Generated in Operating Activities (133,986) 292,071 (133,957) 292,113 Gratuity Paid (452) (4,945) (452) (4,945) Interest Paid (1,977) (2,728) (2,007) (2,770) Tax Paid (30,213) (9,836) (30,213) (9,835) Net Cash Generated from / (Used in ) Operating Activities (166,629) 274,562 (166,629) 274,563 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets (9,987) (9,650) (9,987) (9,650) Proceeds on Disposal / (Purchase) of Financial Instrument 205,222 (5,000) 205,222 (5,000) Interest Received 11,796 61,539 11,796 61,539 Dividend Income - - - - Net Cash Generated from/ (Used in) Investing Activities 207,031 46,889 207,031 46,889 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Short Term and Long Term Loans obtained 500,000 - 500,000 - Repayment of Short Term and Long Term Loans (4,320) (4,320) (4,320) (4,320) Net Cash Generated from / (Used in) Financing Activities 495,680 (4,320) 495,680 (4,320) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 536,081 317,131 536,081 317,132 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the year 33,729 408,167 33,604 408,042 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year 569,810 725,298 569,685 725,174 Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the period Cash in Hand and Cash at Bank 587,250 750,086 587,126 749,962 Bank Overdraft (17,440) (24,788) (17,440) (24,788) 569,810 725,298 569,686 725,174

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2024 are drawn from the unaudited accounts of the Company and its Subsidiary of Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD. These interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting policies and methods set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 and are in compliance with LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The presentation and classification of comparative information relating to previous years have been amended where relevant. 2. SEGMENT INFORMATION (GROUP) SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30/06/24 30/06/23 (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) Revenue Water Management Products 1,054,072 901,845 Electrical Products 105,237 91,310 1,159,309 993,155 Profit Before Taxation Water Management Products 158,269 188,083 Electrical Products 1,754 (9,038) 160,023 179,045 SEGMENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES As at As at 30/06/24 30/06/23 (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) Total Assets Water Management Products 4,919,302 3,659,131 Electrical Products 369,319 442,433 5,288,621 4,101,564 Total Liabilities Water Management Products 1,177,176 707,529 Electrical Products 19,638 30,041 1,196,814 737,570 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

No circumstances have arisen since the end of the reporting period of these financial statements, which would require adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements. CONTINGENCIES

The Company has provided bank guarantees to the value of Rs. 63,156,201/- as at 30th June 2024.

CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 5. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE The group invested Rs. 7. 16 million in Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work - in - Progress during the period. 6. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The Board of Directors had approved to purchase capital assets totaling Rs. 12.1 million of which Rs. 8.6 million has been paid as an advance. The Company had no other capital commitments as at 30th June 2024. 7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS There is no seasonality / cyclical impact on the operations of the Company which need be disclosed. RECOGNITION OF A LOSS FROM THE IMPAIRMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS, PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

There were no material losses from the impairment of financial assets, property plant and equipment and Intangible assets. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST

Financial Assets at amortised cost represents Treasury Bonds received in lieu of outstanding receivables from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board of Sri Lanka for the value of Rs. 189 Mn. The financial assets are measured at amortised cost. First and final ordinary dividend of Rs. 6/- per ordinary share as cash for the year 2023/24 and total dividend amounting to Rs. 145,171,158/-, which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th June 2024, was paid on 04th July 2024 TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES Transaction Value For the Period ended For the Period Name of Related Parties Nature of Relationship Nature of Transactions 30/06/2024 ended 30/06/2023 (Rs.'000) (Rs.'000) Central Finance Co. PLC Parent company Deposited in savings account 638 601 Interest earned from savings account 10 9 CF Insurance Brokers (PVT) LTD Fellow Subsidiary Entitled to brokerage commission on premia paid to insurance Companies Value of insurance premia paid 1,272 45 Nations Trust Bank PLC An associate of the parent Banking facilities in the normal course of the business. company Limit of facilities 500,000 500,000 Balance at Bank on saving and current account 21,150 5,792 Trade finance - - Interest Received on saving account 278 79 Interest & Charges paid 638 331 Tivoli Plastics (PVT) LTD An enterprise controlled Subcontract manufacture of PVC pipe fittings by a director. - Processing charges on PVC Pipe & fittings 6,129 3,354 - Amounts Payable as at 30th June 1,039 3 Amano Construction (PVT) LTD An enterprise controlled by a director. Advance payment for construct Boundry Wall at Yakkala 3,501 (Total cost for project is Rs.7 Mn) - Advance and Final payment for construct factory stores building at yakkala - 7,103 (Total cost for the project is Rs.111.7 Mn) Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD. A wholly owned subsidiary Funds advanced to the Company 1,195 1,074 Interest paid on funds advanced 30 42 12. SHARE INFORMATION 12.1 Number of Shares Representing the Entity's Stated Capital As at 30/06/24 As at 30/06/23 Ordinary Shares 24,195,193 23,466,490