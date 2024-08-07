CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
(Company Reg.No. PQ 121)
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
30TH JUNE 2024
(UNAUDITED)
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
30/06/24
30/06/23
Change
30/06/24
30/06/23
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
1,159,309
993,155
17
1,159,309
993,155
17
Cost of Sales
(939,030)
(787,606)
(19)
(939,030)
(787,606)
(19)
Gross Profit
220,279
205,549
7
220,279
205,549
7
Other Income
748
2,062
(64)
748
2,062
(64)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(52,825)
(50,344)
(5)
(52,825)
(50,344)
(5)
Administrative Expenses
(43,491)
(40,845)
(6)
(43,491)
(40,810)
(7)
Operating Profit
124,711
116,422
7
124,711
116,457
7
Finance Income
37,289
65,350
(43)
36,313
65,754
(45)
Finance Cost
(1,977)
(2,728)
28
(1,032)
(3,173)
67
Net Finance Income/ (Cost)
35,312
62,622
(44)
35,282
62,581
(44)
Profit Before Taxation
160,023
179,044
(11)
159,992
179,038
(11)
Income Tax Expenses
(48,140)
(53,408)
10
(48,140)
(53,408)
10
Profit for the Period
111,882
125,636
(11)
111,852
125,630
(11)
Profit attributable to
Owners of the Company
111,882
125,636
111,852
125,630
Non - Controlling Interests
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to
Owners of the Company
111,882
125,636
111,852
125,630
Non - Controlling Interests
-
-
Basic and diluted Earnings per share (Rs.)
4.62
5.35
4.62
5.35
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024
GROUP
Stated
Revaluation
General
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 1st April 2023
393,785
341,265
100,814
2,402,494
3,238,358
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
125,636
125,636
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
125,636
125,636
Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus
-
(656)
-
656
-
Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus
-
164
-
(164)
-
Balance as at 30th June 2023
393,785
340,773
100,814
2,528,622
3,363,994
Balance as at 1st April 2024
453,539
518,147
100,814
2,907,425
3,979,925
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
111,882
111,882
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
111,882
111,882
Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus
-
(1,395)
-
1,395
-
Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus
-
471
-
(471)
-
Balance as at 30th June 2024
453,539
517,223
100,814
3,020,231
4,091,807
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024
COMPANY
Stated
Revaluation
General
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Equity
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Balance as at 1st April 2023
393,785
341,265
100,814
2,402,345
3,238,209
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
125,630
125,630
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
125,630
125,630
Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus
-
(656)
-
656
-
Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus
-
164
-
(164)
-
Balance as at 30th June 2023
393,785
340,773
100,814
2,528,467
3,363,839
Balance as at 1st April 2024
453,539
518,147
100,814
2,907,221
3,979,721
Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
-
-
-
111,852
111,852
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
-
111,852
111,852
Depreciation on Revaluation Surplus
-
(1,395)
-
1,395
-
Deferred Tax on Revaluation Surplus
-
471
-
(471)
-
Balance as at 30th June 2024
453,539
517,223
100,814
3,019,997
4,091,573
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
30/06/24
30/06/23
30/06/24
30/06/23
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit Before taxation
160,023
179,044
159,992
179,038
Adjustments for :
Depreciation, Impairment and Amortization
19,769
14,257
19,769
14,257
Loss on Investment valued at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss
(973)
404
(973)
404
Disposal Gain on Redemption of Unit Trust Investments
(9,569)
(2,071)
(9,569)
(2,071)
Provision for Employee Benefits
4,243
4,447
4,243
4,447
Write-Off of Inventories
-
954
-
954
Provision for Slow Moving Inventories
(8,123)
23,427
(8,123)
23,427
Provision / (Reversal) for Impairment of Trade Debtors
(5,000)
(97)
(5,000)
(97)
Interest Expenses
1,977
2,728
2,007
2,770
Interest Received
(26,425)
(61,539)
(26,425)
(61,539)
Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
Operating Profit before Working Capital changes
135,921
161,554
135,920
161,590
Adjustments for Working Capital Changes
Decrease/ (Increase) in inventories
(213,460)
149,796
(213,460)
149,796
Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(38,495)
89,862
(38,495)
89,862
Increase/ (Decrease) in Amounts due to Related parties
-
(401)
-
(401)
Decrease in Amounts due to Subsidiaries
-
-
-
4
Decrease in Trade and Other Payables
(17,951)
(108,740)
(17,922)
(108,738)
Cash Generated in Operating Activities
(133,986)
292,071
(133,957)
292,113
Gratuity Paid
(452)
(4,945)
(452)
(4,945)
Interest Paid
(1,977)
(2,728)
(2,007)
(2,770)
Tax Paid
(30,213)
(9,836)
(30,213)
(9,835)
Net Cash Generated from / (Used in ) Operating Activities
(166,629)
274,562
(166,629)
274,563
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets
(9,987)
(9,650)
(9,987)
(9,650)
Proceeds on Disposal / (Purchase) of Financial Instrument
205,222
(5,000)
205,222
(5,000)
Interest Received
11,796
61,539
11,796
61,539
Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
Net Cash Generated from/ (Used in) Investing Activities
207,031
46,889
207,031
46,889
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Short Term and Long Term Loans obtained
500,000
-
500,000
-
Repayment of Short Term and Long Term Loans
(4,320)
(4,320)
(4,320)
(4,320)
Net Cash Generated from / (Used in) Financing Activities
495,680
(4,320)
495,680
(4,320)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
536,081
317,131
536,081
317,132
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the year
33,729
408,167
33,604
408,042
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the year
569,810
725,298
569,685
725,174
Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the period
Cash in Hand and Cash at Bank
587,250
750,086
587,126
749,962
Bank Overdraft
(17,440)
(24,788)
(17,440)
(24,788)
569,810
725,298
569,686
725,174
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim condensed financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2024 are drawn from the unaudited accounts of the Company and its Subsidiary of Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD.
These interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting policies and methods set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 and are in compliance with LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The presentation and classification of comparative information relating to previous years have been amended where relevant.
2. SEGMENT INFORMATION (GROUP)
SEGMENT RESULTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30/06/24
30/06/23
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
Revenue
Water Management Products
1,054,072
901,845
Electrical Products
105,237
91,310
1,159,309
993,155
Profit Before Taxation
Water Management Products
158,269
188,083
Electrical Products
1,754
(9,038)
160,023
179,045
SEGMENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
As at
As at
30/06/24
30/06/23
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
Total Assets
Water Management Products
4,919,302
3,659,131
Electrical Products
369,319
442,433
5,288,621
4,101,564
Total Liabilities
Water Management Products
1,177,176
707,529
Electrical Products
19,638
30,041
1,196,814
737,570
- EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
No circumstances have arisen since the end of the reporting period of these financial statements, which would require adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements.
- CONTINGENCIES
The Company has provided bank guarantees to the value of Rs. 63,156,201/- as at 30th June 2024.
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
5. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
The group invested Rs. 7. 16 million in Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work - in - Progress during the period.
6. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
The Board of Directors had approved to purchase capital assets totaling Rs. 12.1 million of which Rs. 8.6 million has been paid as an advance. The Company had no other capital commitments as at 30th June 2024.
7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS
There is no seasonality / cyclical impact on the operations of the Company which need be disclosed.
-
RECOGNITION OF A LOSS FROM THE IMPAIRMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSETS, PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
There were no material losses from the impairment of financial assets, property plant and equipment and Intangible assets.
- FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
Financial Assets at amortised cost represents Treasury Bonds received in lieu of outstanding receivables from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board of Sri Lanka for the value of Rs. 189 Mn. The financial assets are measured at amortised cost.
- First and final ordinary dividend of Rs. 6/- per ordinary share as cash for the year 2023/24 and total dividend amounting to Rs. 145,171,158/-, which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th June 2024, was paid on 04th July 2024
- TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
Transaction Value
For the Period
ended
For the Period
Name of Related Parties
Nature of Relationship
Nature of Transactions
30/06/2024
ended 30/06/2023
(Rs.'000)
(Rs.'000)
Central Finance Co. PLC
Parent company
Deposited in savings account
638
601
Interest earned from savings account
10
9
CF Insurance Brokers (PVT) LTD
Fellow Subsidiary
Entitled to brokerage commission on premia
paid to insurance Companies
Value of insurance premia paid
1,272
45
Nations Trust Bank PLC
An associate of the parent
Banking facilities in the normal course of the business.
company
Limit of facilities
500,000
500,000
Balance at Bank on saving and current account
21,150
5,792
Trade finance
-
-
Interest Received on saving account
278
79
Interest & Charges paid
638
331
Tivoli Plastics (PVT) LTD
An enterprise controlled
Subcontract manufacture of PVC pipe fittings
by a director.
- Processing charges on PVC Pipe & fittings
6,129
3,354
- Amounts Payable as at 30th June
1,039
3
Amano Construction (PVT) LTD
An enterprise controlled by a
director.
Advance payment for construct Boundry Wall at Yakkala
3,501
(Total cost for project is Rs.7 Mn)
-
Advance and Final payment for construct factory stores building at yakkala
-
7,103
(Total cost for the project is Rs.111.7 Mn)
Polymer Technologies (PVT) LTD.
A wholly owned subsidiary
Funds advanced to the Company
1,195
1,074
Interest paid on funds advanced
30
42
12. SHARE INFORMATION
12.1 Number of Shares Representing the Entity's Stated Capital
As at 30/06/24
As at 30/06/23
Ordinary Shares
24,195,193
23,466,490
CENTRAL INDUSTRIES PLC
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
12. SHARE INFORMATION - Contd .
12.2 Twenty Largest Shareholders as at 30th June 2024
Name
No. of Shares
%
1
Central Finance Company Plc A/C No 03
10,660,944
44.06
2
CF Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd
1,382,285
5.71
3
Employees Trust Fund Board
846,421
3.50
4
Tivoli Lanka Limited
752,101
3.11
5
Seylan Bank Plc/ARRC Capital (Pvt) Ltd
544,510
2.25
6
Mrs. Saraswathy Vasudevan
500,000
2.07
7
Mr. Oshan Senanayake
439,042
1.81
8
Mr. Suranjan Praveen Perera
296,853
1.23
9
Seylan Bank PLC /F.J.P.Raj
293,577
1.21
10
Mr. Vigneswaramoorthy Sunilgavasker
274,737
1.14
11
Mr. Varatharajah Sivakumar
217,754
0.90
12
Mrs. Kuruppu Achchi Appuhamilage Yvonne Marian Silvya Perera
176,616
0.73
13
Mr. Prashantha Wanigasuriya
175,286
0.72
14
Mrs. Lilani Irandathie Perera
143,257
0.59
15
Hatton National Bank PLC/Ruwan Prassana Sugathadasa
132,665
0.55
16
Seylan Bank Plc/Emile Joseph Gunesekera & Michelle Geneieve Martha Gunasekera
120,873
0.50
17
Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/F.H.T.C.Silva
116,012
0.48
18
Mr. Hennasy Geeth Balasuriya
115,000
0.48
19
Mr. Jerome Hasitha Leanage
114,577
0.47
20
Hatton National Bank PLC/ Wijesinghe Jayaweera Mudiyanselage Punsith Rashmin Lokubandara
105,500
0.44
17,408,010
71.95
12.3 Public Holding of Shares
As at 30-06-2024
As at 30-06-2023
Shares held by the public
46.72%
46.72%
Total Number of shareholders comprising the Public Holding Percentage
2,338
2,463
Float Adjusted Market Capitalization
Rs.1,299,959,329
Rs. 1,013,031,477
Total Number of shareholders
2,345
2,471
In terms of the rule 7.14.1(a) as per the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, the Company Qualifies under option five of the minimum public holding requirement.
12.4 Directors' and Chief Executive Officer's Holdings In Shares
No. of Shares held
Directors
as at 30-06-24
Mr.E.H.Wijenaike
44,081
Mr.G.S.N.Peiris
6
Mr.C.S.W.De Costa
-
Mr. A.K. Gunaratne
-
Mrs. I.S. Jayasinghe
-
Mr. A. Hettiarachchy
-
Mr. C.S. Hettiarachchi
-
Mr.D.T.R de Silva
-
Mr.I.M.P.Rupatunge ( CEO)
-
12.5 Market Value of Ordinary Shares
Three Month Ended
30-06-24
30-06-23
Highest Price recorded during the period (Rs.)
141.00
94.70
Lowest Price recorded during the period (Rs.)
109.25
75.00
Last Traded Price recorded during the period (Rs.)
115.00
92.40
