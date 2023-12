Central Insurance Company Limited is a Bangladesh-based non-life insurance company. The Company is focused on both traditional and non-traditional insurance businesses. Its products include fire, marine cargo, marine hull, engineering, overseas mediclaim and holiday, motor, various liability, aviation hull and liability and miscellaneous insurances. Its fire insurance products include fire insurance (including allied perils), industrial all risks (IAR) policy, business interruption policy, comprehensive machinery insurance and property damage all risks. Its marine insurance products include marine cargo, marine hull and builders risks insurance. Its engineering insurance products include machinery breakdown insurance (MBD), electronic equipment insurance (EEI), work plant (WP) and deterioration of stocks (DOS). The Company's motor insurance products include comprehensive insurance and act liability insurance. Its miscellaneous insurance products include money policy and cash in safe.