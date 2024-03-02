Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the Related Consolidated Statements of Income, Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity,
and Cash Flows for the Year then Ended and Independent Auditor's Report
Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2024
Thousands of
Thousands of
Millions of Yen
U.S. Dollars
Millions of Yen
U.S. Dollars
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
ASSETS
2024
2023
2024
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2024
2023
2024
CURRENT ASSETS:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 13)
821,720
710,526
$
5,441,854
Short-term loans payable (Notes 6 and 13)
32,094
27,341
$
212,543
Money held in trust for the Chuo Shinkansen construction
(Notes 3.c and 13)
1,351,634
1,585,282
8,951,218
Current portion of long-term debt (Notes 6 and 13)
116,754
186,695
773,205
Marketable securities (Notes 5 and 13)
137,900
143,600
913,245
Current portion of long-term accounts payable-
Trade receivables and contract assets (Notes 12 and 13)
181,696
141,085
1,203,284
railway facilities (Notes 8 and 13)
7,373
6,937
48,827
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(105)
(95)
(695)
Trade payables (Note 13)
348,306
297,661
2,306,662
Inventories
41,858
37,337
277,205
Provision for bonuses
30,226
26,811
200,172
Prepaid expenses and other
256,392
94,548
1,697,960
Income taxes payable (Note 13)
106,429
44,216
704,827
Advances received
48,102
42,476
318,556
Total current assets
2,791,097
2,712,285
18,484,086
Other (Note 6）
109,416
97,311
724,609
Total current liabilities
798,703
729,452
5,289,423
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities (Notes 5 and 13)
511,472
616,764
3,387,231
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated
Long-term debt (Notes 6 and 13)
1,216,377
1,243,192
8,055,476
subsidiaries and affiliates (Note 13)
17,918
17,155
118,662
Long-term debt for the Chuo Shinkansen construction (Notes 3.c, 7 and 13)
3,000,000
3,000,000
19,867,549
Asset for retirement benefits (Note 9)
10,330
5,763
68,410
Long-term accounts payable-railway facilities (Notes 8 and 13)
505,677
513,050
3,348,854
Deferred tax assets (Note 11)
160,992
217,495
1,066,172
Liability for retirement benefits (Note 9)
157,019
182,801
1,039,860
Long-term prepaid expenses and other
641,658
332,831
4,249,390
Other (Note 11)
40,433
38,802
267,768
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(435)
(487)
(2,880)
Total noncurrent liabilities
4,919,508
4,977,846
32,579,523
Total investments and other assets
1,341,937
1,189,522
8,887,000
Property, plant and equipment (Note 3.f):
CONTINGENCIES (Note 16)
Buildings and structures
5,065,288
5,037,457
33,544,953
Machinery, rolling stock and vehicles
1,538,996
1,543,827
10,192,026
Land
2,367,230
2,367,843
15,677,019
EQUITY (Notes 10 and 19):
Construction in progress
1,830,396
1,571,185
12,121,827
Common stock-authorized, 4,120,000,000 shares;
Other
198,731
196,875
1,316,099
issued, 1,030,000,000 shares in 2024 and 2023*
112,000
112,000
741,721
Total
11,000,643
10,717,190
72,851,940
Capital surplus
54,129
53,474
358,470
Accumulated depreciation
(5,191,782)
(5,104,588)
(34,382,662)
Retained earnings
3,999,973
3,643,142
26,489,887
Treasury stock-at cost, 46,004,820 shares in 2024
Net property, plant and equipment
5,808,861
5,612,601
38,469,278
and 46,004,260 shares in 2023*
(103,161)
(103,159)
(683,185)
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Total noncurrent assets
7,150,798
6,802,124
47,356,278
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
86,202
49,517
570,874
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 9)
20,516
4,280
135,867
Total
4,169,660
3,759,255
27,613,642
Noncontrolling interests
54,023
47,855
357,768
Total equity
4,223,683
3,807,110
27,971,410
TOTAL ASSETS
9,941,896
9,514,409
$
65,840,370
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
9,941,896
9,514,409
$
65,840,370
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
* Shares of common stock and treasury stock have been restated, as appropriate, to reflect the five-for-one stock split effective as of October 1, 2023.
Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Income
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Thousands of
Millions of Yen
U.S. Dollars
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
OPERATING REVENUES (Note 12)
1,710,407
1,400,285
$
11,327,198
OPERATING EXPENSES (Note 3.m):
Transportation, other services and cost of sales (Note 3.j)
912,306
847,847
6,041,761
Selling, general and administrative expenses
190,719
177,934
1,263,039
Total operating expenses
1,103,025
1,025,781
7,304,801
Operating income
607,381
374,503
4,022,390
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):
Interest and dividend income
7,830
7,034
51,854
Interest expense (Note 8)
(79,092)
(79,111)
(523,788)
Other-net
9,208
3,706
60,980
Other expenses-net
(62,053)
(68,370)
(410,947)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
545,328
306,132
3,611,443
INCOME TAXES (Note 11):
Current
120,511
41,003
798,086
Deferred
36,055
43,031
238,774
Total income taxes
156,567
84,034
1,036,867
NET INCOME
388,761
222,098
2,574,576
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
4,350
2,680
28,807
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
384,411
219,417
$
2,545,768
Yen
U.S. Dollars
2024
2023
2024
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK* (Note 3.r):
Basic net income
390.66
222.99
$
2.59
Cash dividends applicable to the year
29.00
27.00
0.19
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
* Per share figures have been restated, as appropriate, to reflect the five-for-one stock split effective as of October 1, 2023.
Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Thousands of
Millions of Yen
U.S. Dollars
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
2024
2023
2024
NET INCOME
388,761
222,098
$
2,574,576
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Note 17):
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
38,145
2,781
252,615
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
17,575
(1,256)
116,390
Share of other comprehensive income in affiliates
181
8
1,198
Total other comprehensive income
55,903
1,533
370,218
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
444,665
223,631
$
2,944,801
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the parent
437,332
220,786
$
2,896,238
Noncontrolling interests
7,333
2,844
48,562
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
