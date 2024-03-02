Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the Related Consolidated Statements of Income, Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity,

and Cash Flows for the Year then Ended and Independent Auditor's Report

Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31, 2024

Thousands of

Thousands of

Millions of Yen

U.S. Dollars

Millions of Yen

U.S. Dollars

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

ASSETS

2024

2023

2024

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2024

2023

2024

CURRENT ASSETS:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 13)

821,720

710,526

$

5,441,854

Short-term loans payable (Notes 6 and 13)

32,094

27,341

$

212,543

Money held in trust for the Chuo Shinkansen construction

(Notes 3.c and 13)

1,351,634

1,585,282

8,951,218

Current portion of long-term debt (Notes 6 and 13)

116,754

186,695

773,205

Marketable securities (Notes 5 and 13)

137,900

143,600

913,245

Current portion of long-term accounts payable-

Trade receivables and contract assets (Notes 12 and 13)

181,696

141,085

1,203,284

railway facilities (Notes 8 and 13)

7,373

6,937

48,827

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(105)

(95)

(695)

Trade payables (Note 13)

348,306

297,661

2,306,662

Inventories

41,858

37,337

277,205

Provision for bonuses

30,226

26,811

200,172

Prepaid expenses and other

256,392

94,548

1,697,960

Income taxes payable (Note 13)

106,429

44,216

704,827

Advances received

48,102

42,476

318,556

Total current assets

2,791,097

2,712,285

18,484,086

Other (Note 6

109,416

97,311

724,609

Total current liabilities

798,703

729,452

5,289,423

NONCURRENT ASSETS:

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities (Notes 5 and 13)

511,472

616,764

3,387,231

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated

Long-term debt (Notes 6 and 13)

1,216,377

1,243,192

8,055,476

subsidiaries and affiliates (Note 13)

17,918

17,155

118,662

Long-term debt for the Chuo Shinkansen construction (Notes 3.c, 7 and 13)

3,000,000

3,000,000

19,867,549

Asset for retirement benefits (Note 9)

10,330

5,763

68,410

Long-term accounts payable-railway facilities (Notes 8 and 13)

505,677

513,050

3,348,854

Deferred tax assets (Note 11)

160,992

217,495

1,066,172

Liability for retirement benefits (Note 9)

157,019

182,801

1,039,860

Long-term prepaid expenses and other

641,658

332,831

4,249,390

Other (Note 11)

40,433

38,802

267,768

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(435)

(487)

(2,880)

Total noncurrent liabilities

4,919,508

4,977,846

32,579,523

Total investments and other assets

1,341,937

1,189,522

8,887,000

Property, plant and equipment (Note 3.f):

CONTINGENCIES (Note 16)

Buildings and structures

5,065,288

5,037,457

33,544,953

Machinery, rolling stock and vehicles

1,538,996

1,543,827

10,192,026

Land

2,367,230

2,367,843

15,677,019

EQUITY (Notes 10 and 19):

Construction in progress

1,830,396

1,571,185

12,121,827

Common stock-authorized, 4,120,000,000 shares;

Other

198,731

196,875

1,316,099

issued, 1,030,000,000 shares in 2024 and 2023*

112,000

112,000

741,721

Total

11,000,643

10,717,190

72,851,940

Capital surplus

54,129

53,474

358,470

Accumulated depreciation

(5,191,782)

(5,104,588)

(34,382,662)

Retained earnings

3,999,973

3,643,142

26,489,887

Treasury stock-at cost, 46,004,820 shares in 2024

Net property, plant and equipment

5,808,861

5,612,601

38,469,278

and 46,004,260 shares in 2023*

(103,161)

(103,159)

(683,185)

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Total noncurrent assets

7,150,798

6,802,124

47,356,278

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

86,202

49,517

570,874

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 9)

20,516

4,280

135,867

Total

4,169,660

3,759,255

27,613,642

Noncontrolling interests

54,023

47,855

357,768

Total equity

4,223,683

3,807,110

27,971,410

TOTAL ASSETS

9,941,896

9,514,409

$

65,840,370

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

9,941,896

9,514,409

$

65,840,370

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

* Shares of common stock and treasury stock have been restated, as appropriate, to reflect the five-for-one stock split effective as of October 1, 2023.

Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Income

Year Ended March 31, 2024

Thousands of

Millions of Yen

U.S. Dollars

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

OPERATING REVENUES (Note 12)

1,710,407

1,400,285

$

11,327,198

OPERATING EXPENSES (Note 3.m):

Transportation, other services and cost of sales (Note 3.j)

912,306

847,847

6,041,761

Selling, general and administrative expenses

190,719

177,934

1,263,039

Total operating expenses

1,103,025

1,025,781

7,304,801

Operating income

607,381

374,503

4,022,390

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):

Interest and dividend income

7,830

7,034

51,854

Interest expense (Note 8)

(79,092)

(79,111)

(523,788)

Other-net

9,208

3,706

60,980

Other expenses-net

(62,053)

(68,370)

(410,947)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

545,328

306,132

3,611,443

INCOME TAXES (Note 11):

Current

120,511

41,003

798,086

Deferred

36,055

43,031

238,774

Total income taxes

156,567

84,034

1,036,867

NET INCOME

388,761

222,098

2,574,576

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

4,350

2,680

28,807

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT

384,411

219,417

$

2,545,768

Yen

U.S. Dollars

2024

2023

2024

PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK* (Note 3.r):

Basic net income

390.66

222.99

$

2.59

Cash dividends applicable to the year

29.00

27.00

0.19

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

* Per share figures have been restated, as appropriate, to reflect the five-for-one stock split effective as of October 1, 2023.

Central Japan Railway Company and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year Ended March 31, 2024

Thousands of

Millions of Yen

U.S. Dollars

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

2024

2023

2024

NET INCOME

388,761

222,098

$

2,574,576

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Note 17):

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

38,145

2,781

252,615

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

17,575

(1,256)

116,390

Share of other comprehensive income in affiliates

181

8

1,198

Total other comprehensive income

55,903

1,533

370,218

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

444,665

223,631

$

2,944,801

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the parent

437,332

220,786

$

2,896,238

Noncontrolling interests

7,333

2,844

48,562

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

