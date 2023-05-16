Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Central Japan Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9022   JP3566800003

CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

(9022)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-16 am EDT
17210.00 JPY   +0.76%
04:10aCentral Japan Railway : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023262.8KB
PU
04/26Central Japan Railway : Summary of Consolidated Financial Report for the Year Ended March 31,2023(Unaudited)375.6KB
PU
04/26CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Central Japan Railway : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023262.8KB

05/16/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[TRANSLATION]

[Supplemental Material 1]

Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

April 26, 2023

Central Japan Railway Company

  • The Company's overall operating revenues on a consolidated basis increased year on yearmainly due to an increase in passenger volumes for both the Tokaido Shinkansen and conventional lines despite the impact of the COVID-19pandemic
  • Both operating revenues and income increased, although operating expenses increased mainly due to an increase in the Company's non-personnelexpenses and a higher cost of sales recorded by group companies.
  • Next fiscal year, the Company will continue to carry out its mission as a transportation service provider by giving top priority to ensuring safe and reliable transportation. At the same time, in light of the significant changes in the environment surrounding the Company, including the changes in work styles accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in working population, the Company will make full-scale efforts to implement a "Reform of Business Operations" that builds an efficient business execution system using the latest technologies such as ICT, and achieve "revenue growth" by implementing innovative measures.
  • For the fiscal year under review, the Company will pay a year-end dividend of 70 yen per share, an increase of 5 yenfrom the dividend forecast announced in April last year. The forecast for the next fiscal year is also 70 yen per share for both interim and year-enddividends.
  1. Summary of Consolidated Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
  1. Operating revenues (1,400.2 billion yen; a 465.1 billion yen or a 49.7% increase)
  • The Company's transportation revenues increased by 412.7 billion yen (62.8%) to 1,069.9billion yen in the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared with the year ended March 31, 2022.
    • As for the Tokaido Shinkansen, the Company worked to enhance its transportation services by, among other things, adding extra trains flexibly to respond to demand by leveraging the "12 Nozomi Timetable." In addition, the company began selling the "chartered Shinkansen package," which allows customers to hold original events on board, sold attractive travel packages such as "Zurashi Travel" and "Oshi Travel Update," and launched "Izaiza Nara," a new travel campaign. Furthermore, the Company improved stations and cars so that they are more suitable for working in. This included the trial introduction of the "Business Booth," a private room in certain N700S cars, and the implementation of semi-private work booths in all stations served by "Nozomi" trains. In addition, the Company also developed the
      "Ai-ni-iko (Let's go meet)" campaign as an initiative to encourage business users to use its services for business trips.
    • 1As for the conventional lines, for limited express trains such as "Shinano" and "Hida," the Company added extra trains and cars flexibly to respond to any increases in demand as well as standardized all Hida commuter trains to Series HC85, a new limited express train employing a hybrid system.
    • As a result, transportation revenues from the Tokaido Shinkansen increased by 396.3 billion yen (67.2%) to 986.1 billion yen in the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared with the year ended March 31, 2022, while transportation revenues from conventional lines increased by 16.4 billion yen (24.3%) to 83.8 billion yen in the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared with the year ended March 31, 2022.
  • As for the non-railway business, the Company sought to increase revenues, mainly through the integrated operation of JR CENTRAL TOWERS and JR GATE TOWER, which celebrated its fifth anniversary, while implementing business strategies designed to meet customer needs. As a result, overall operating revenues on a consolidated basis increased.
  1. Operating expenses (1,025.7 billion yen; a 92.3 billion yen or a 9.9% increase)
  2. Operating income (374.5 billion yen; a 372.7 billion yen positive change)
  3. Non-operatingincome/loss (-67.0 billion yen; a 1.9 billion yen positive change)
  4. Ordinary income (307.4 billion yen; a 374.7 billion yen positive change)
  5. Net income attributable to owners of the parent (219.4 billion yen; a 271.3 billion yen positive change)
  1. Conditions of Cash Flow
  1. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 486.7 billion yen (a 414.9 billion yen increase)
    • Mainly due to an increase in the Company's transportation revenues, there was an increase of 414.9 billion yen compared with the 71.7 billion yen net cash provided by the year ended March 31, 2022.
  1. Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities: -175.0billion yen (a 21.9 billion yen decrease)
    • Mainly due to decreased proceeds from the redemption of investments, there was a decrease of 21.9 billion yen compared with the 153.0 billion net cash used in the year ended March 31, 2022.
  3. Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities: -220.6billion yen (a 201.4 billion yen decrease)
    • Mainly due to increased expenditure from the redemption of short-term corporate bonds, there was a decrease of 201.4 billion yen compared with the 19.1 billion yen net cash used in the year ended March 31, 2022.
  5. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 : 710.5 billion yen (a 91.0 billion yen increase)

3. Summary of Long-term Debt and Payables

  • The balance of long-term debt and payables as of March 31, 2023 amounted to 4,949.8 billion yen. The balance of long-term debt and payables other than long-term debt for the Chuo Shinkansen construction increased by 8.1 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,949.8 billion yen.

4. Forecasted Results of Operations for the Year Ending March 31, 2024

  • The forecasted results of operations for the next fiscal year shown below have been calculated by considering recent rail transportation trends, adopting the assumption that usage by customers will continue to recover and the further revitalization of socio- economic activities.
  1. Operating revenues (1,566.0 billion yen; a 165.7 billion yen or an 11.8% increase)
    • The Company's expected transportation revenue (1,222.0 billion yen; a 152.0 billion yen or a 14.2% increase)
  3. Operating income (430.0 billion yen; a 55.4 billion yen increase or a 14.8% increase)
  4. Ordinary income (357.0 billion yen; a 49.5 billion yen increase or a 16.1% increase)
  5. Net income attributable to owners of the parent (250.0 billion yen; a 30.5 billion yen increase or a 13.9% increase)

5. Dividends (the Company)

  • Year-enddividends for the fiscal year under review shall be 70 yen per share, an increase of 5 yen from the dividend forecast announced in April 2022.
  • Interim and year-end dividends for the next fiscal year shall also be 70 yen per share, respectively.
    • Any fraction less than a tenth of the unit indicated is rounded down. (The same for Supplemental Material 2 and subsequent supplemental materials.)

[Supplemental Material 2]

Comparative Statements of Income (Consolidated)

(Unit: Billions of yen, %)

For the Year

For the Year

Increase

Classifications

Ended March

Ended March

%

(Decrease)

31, 2022

31, 2023

Operating revenues

935.1

1,400.2

465.1

149.7

Transportation

708.0

1,123.4

415.3

158.7

Merchandise and other

94.7

131.4

36.6

138.7

Real estate

40.9

45.3

4.4

110.7

Other

91.2

99.9

8.7

109.5

Operating expenses

933.4

1,025.7

92.3

109.9

Operating income

1.7

374.5

372.7

-

Non-operating income (loss)

(69.0)

(67.0)

1.9

97.1

Non-operating income

17.1

16.1

(1.0)

94.0

Non-operating expenses

86.2

83.1

(3.0)

96.5

Ordinary income (loss)

(67.2)

307.4

374.7

-

Extraordinary (loss) gain

0.5

(1.3)

(1.9)

-

Income (loss) before income taxes

(66.7)

306.1

372.8

-

Income taxes

(17.1)

84.0

101.1

-

Net income (loss)

(49.6)

222.0

271.7

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2.3

2.6

0.3

116.5

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the

(51.9)

219.4

271.3

-

parent

Comprehensive income

(52.1)

223.6

275.7

-

(Notes) The breakdown of operating revenues is based on the amount of sales to external customers, according to reportable segments.

Disclaimer

Central Japan Railway Company published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
04:10aCentral Japan Railway : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended M..
PU
04/26Central Japan Railway : Summary of Consolidated Financial Report for the Year Ended March ..
PU
04/26CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Annual results
CO
03/30CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final ..
FA
03/28Japan shares end higher as bank stocks rise amid easing financial crisis fears
RE
01/30CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : 3rd quarter results
CO
2022Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7
AQ
2022Japan's Nikkei ends at near 8-week high on tech boost
RE
2022Japan's Nikkei hits near 8-week high on tech boost
RE
2022Jefferies Adjusts Central Japan Railway's Price Target to 16,700 Yen From 17,000 Yen, K..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 386 B 10 184 M 10 184 M
Net income 2023 182 B 1 338 M 1 338 M
Net Debt 2023 4 219 B 31 002 M 31 002 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 3 361 B 24 698 M 24 698 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 30 323
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Central Japan Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17 080,00 JPY
Average target price 17 580,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Kaneko Head-Personnel
Kouei Tsuge Section Manager-Administration
Shunichi Kosuge Manager-Shinkansen Railway Business Facilities
Toshio Otake Deputy Manager-Investment Planning
Fujio Cho Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.40%24 698
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY7.02%11 040
TOKYU CORPORATION18.70%8 941
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.12.63%7 859
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.96%6 668
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD38.48%6 435
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer