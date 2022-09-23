Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Central Japan Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9022   JP3566800003

CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

(9022)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
16905.00 JPY   +1.32%
09/23Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one
RE
09/21Japan state-backed fund in talks with Bain on Toshiba buy-out -Nikkei
RE
09/17Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one

09/23/2022 | 10:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, triggering a landslide that killed one man, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Some parts of the region southwest of the capital, Tokyo, got up to 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rain in the 24 hours up to Saturday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.

Power was cut to about 120,000 households, as of Saturday morning, according to the Chubu Electric Power Grid Co, and Central JR suspended some of its bullet trains services.

A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide, Kyodo reported, and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir. Police were investigating whether that death was caused by the typhoon.

Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 1.32% 16905 Delayed Quote.10.17%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -0.43% 1380 Delayed Quote.13.86%
All news about CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
09/23Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one
RE
09/21Japan state-backed fund in talks with Bain on Toshiba buy-out -Nikkei
RE
09/17Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium
RE
09/09Japan's Nikkei ends week on a high in hawkish climate
RE
07/27CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : 1st quarter results
CO
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
06/01CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/27JR Central honorary chairman Kasai, who led rail privatization, dies
AQ
05/16CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY : Nomination
CO
04/28UBS Adjusts Central Japan Railway's Price Target to 16,200 Yen From 16,500 Yen, Keeps a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 400 B 9 779 M 9 779 M
Net income 2023 191 B 1 333 M 1 333 M
Net Debt 2023 4 246 B 29 650 M 29 650 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 3 327 B 23 231 M 23 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,41x
EV / Sales 2024 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 30 323
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Central Japan Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16 905,00 JPY
Average target price 17 283,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shin Kaneko Head-Personnel
Kouei Tsuge Section Manager-Administration
Shunichi Kosuge Manager-Shinkansen Railway Business Facilities
Toshio Otake Deputy Manager-Investment Planning
Fujio Cho Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY10.17%23 389
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY18.15%9 736
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.33.38%7 377
TOKYU CORPORATION10.86%7 176
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-15.73%6 916
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.50.54%6 471