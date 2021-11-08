Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Central Pacific Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   US1547604090

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

11/08/2021 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ownership Submission

FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kindred Jonathan B
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-11-01 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP [CPF]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
129 PAHIKI PLACE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-11-02
(Street)
LAHAINA HI 96761
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kindred Jonathan B
129 PAHIKI PLACE

LAHAINA, HI96761 		X


Signatures
/s/ Sherilyn Braunthal, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Kindred 2021-11-08
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Central Pacific Financial Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 18:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
01:48pAmendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
11/01CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01Central Pacific Financial Corp. Appoints Jonathan B. Kindred to Board of Directors
PR
11/01Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Central Pacific Bank Appoints Jonathan B. Kindred t..
CI
10/27CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/27Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
10/27Tranche Update on Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ja..
CI
10/27CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS $20.8 MILLION THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREA..
PU
10/27CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
10/27Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Net Charge-Offs for the Third Quarter Ended S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 M - -
Net income 2021 75,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 803 M 803 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,72 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Yonamine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agnes Catherine Ngo President & Director
David S. Morimoto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul J. Kosasa Independent Director
Christine H. H. Camp Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.51.08%803
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%155 987
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.08%75 403
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.04%64 130
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.87%59 516
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.79%53 497