CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

01/12/2022 | 05:06pm EST
HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on January 26, 2022, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on January 26, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 319900), or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 961340) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-301458942.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
