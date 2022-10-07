Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Central Pacific Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   US1547604090

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
20.75 USD   -2.54%
05:31pCentral pacific financial corp. announces conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results
PR
10/06Raymond James Downgrades Central Pacific Financial to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
09/06Central Pacific Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

10/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONOLULU, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on October 21, 2022, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 21, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 420241), or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through November 21, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 996439) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Member FDIC | EQUAL HOUSING LENDER | CPF LISTED NYSE

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301641957.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
05:31pCentral pacific financial corp. announces conference call to discuss third quarter 2022..
PR
10/06Raymond James Downgrades Central Pacific Financial to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
09/06Central Pacific Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/06Central Pacific Financial : CPF Investor Presentation - September 2022
PU
08/30CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/27Transcript : Central Pacific Financial Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, ..
CI
07/27Central Pacific Financial : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $17.6 MILLION - Form 8-K
PU
07/27Central Pacific Financial Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
07/27Tranche Update on Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ja..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations