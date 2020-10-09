Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Central Pacific Financial Corp.    CPF

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Pacific Financial : Bank Appoints Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

HONOLULU, HI | October 08, 2020 - Central Pacific Bank (CPB) has appointed Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective October 01, 2020.

Chee joined CPB in 1986 and served most recently as Senior Vice President and Division Manager, Information Technology. She was responsible for some of CPB's most critical IT projects, including the implementation of AI to optimize CPB's call center, and enabling the remote workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role, Chee will be responsible for system-wide strategic direction and management of technology for new and existing products.

'Having a nearly 35-year career with CPB, Adrienne has built a proven track record of successfully spearheading complex technology projects,' said Catherine Ngo, President, Central Pacific Bank. 'Her knowledge and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to transform into a digital first bank.'

'In addition to being an invaluable leader at CPB, Adrienne is one of the driving forces behind the TRUE Initiative, helping to tech-enable other organizations in Hawaii,' added Paul Yonamine, Executive Chairman, Central Pacific Bank. 'I'm confident Adrienne's contributions will extend beyond our organization and benefit the entire community.'

Chee received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Hawaii Pacific University. She serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Hawaii, and is a member of the TRUE Initiative, a public, private and community collaboration committed to creating a future in which all of Hawaii's residents can thrive.

Disclaimer

Central Pacific Financial Corporation published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 02:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
10/09CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Appoints Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President..
PU
10/05CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Appoints Manny Edmondson to Executive Vice Pres..
PU
09/09CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Launches a New Digital Banking Experience
PU
09/08CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference
PU
09/08CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/28CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Supplement
PU
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 240 M - -
Net income 2020 38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul K. Yonamine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Agnes Catherine Ngo President & Director
David S. Morimoto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul J. Kosasa Independent Director
Christine H. H. Camp Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.-50.57%412
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.45%158 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-40.38%52 934
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.61%48 323
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.75%46 100
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.72%43 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group