Central Pacific Financial : Bank Appoints Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

HONOLULU, HI | October 08, 2020 - Central Pacific Bank (CPB) has appointed Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective October 01, 2020.

Chee joined CPB in 1986 and served most recently as Senior Vice President and Division Manager, Information Technology. She was responsible for some of CPB's most critical IT projects, including the implementation of AI to optimize CPB's call center, and enabling the remote workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role, Chee will be responsible for system-wide strategic direction and management of technology for new and existing products.

'Having a nearly 35-year career with CPB, Adrienne has built a proven track record of successfully spearheading complex technology projects,' said Catherine Ngo, President, Central Pacific Bank. 'Her knowledge and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to transform into a digital first bank.'

'In addition to being an invaluable leader at CPB, Adrienne is one of the driving forces behind the TRUE Initiative, helping to tech-enable other organizations in Hawaii,' added Paul Yonamine, Executive Chairman, Central Pacific Bank. 'I'm confident Adrienne's contributions will extend beyond our organization and benefit the entire community.'

Chee received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Hawaii Pacific University. She serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Hawaii, and is a member of the TRUE Initiative, a public, private and community collaboration committed to creating a future in which all of Hawaii's residents can thrive.