Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Central Pacific Financial Corp.    CPF

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Pacific Financial Corp. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HONOLULU, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on October 28, 2020, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 28, 2020.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 28, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10149191) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301152632.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP.
05:31pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Qua..
PR
10/09CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Appoints Adrienne Chee to Senior Vice President..
PU
10/05CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Appoints Manny Edmondson to Executive Vice Pres..
PU
09/09CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank Launches a New Digital Banking Experience
PU
09/08CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference
PU
09/08CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/28CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/29CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Supplement
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group