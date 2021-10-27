|
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $20.8 Million Third Quarter Earnings And Increases Cash Dividend
HONOLULU, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $20.8 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.74, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $6.9 million, or EPS of $0.24, and net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $18.7 million, or EPS of $0.66.
"We are very pleased with our third quarter results which were driven by the investments in talent, technology and infrastructure we have made over the last two years," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results include solid core loan and deposit growth, as well as an increase in net interest margin. We continue to be highly focused on digital innovation and we believe our upcoming new offerings will further position us as a leader in our market."
"While we grow and innovate, we remain committed to maintaining our robust capital, liquidity and asset quality position. Additionally, we remain steadfast in our dedication to support our community's needs as we rebound from the pandemic," said Catherine Ngo, President.
On October 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 4.2% increase from the dividend paid of $0.24 per share in the third quarter of 2021 and will be payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 234,700 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $5.9 million, or an average cost per share of $25.12. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at September 30, 2021 is $14.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company returned $30.2 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $56.1 million, compared to $49.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $52.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, compared to 3.19% in the year-ago quarter and 3.16% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest margin and net interest income is primarily due to higher average balances and yields earned on investment securities, combined with higher interest income on loans which included an increase in loan fees on PPP loans. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 included $8.6 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $7.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $15.9 million at June 30, 2021, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.
In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million, compared to a provision of $14.9 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $3.4 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast and lower net charge-offs as the State of Hawaii continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other operating income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $10.3 million, compared to $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.5 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower bank-owned life insurance of $3.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, partially offset by higher other service charges of $1.6 million. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.
Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $41.3 million, compared to $36.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $41.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.
The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 62.32%, compared to 60.56% in the year-ago quarter and 66.20% in the previous quarter.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 24.7%, compared to 24.3% in the year-ago quarter and 23.9% in the previous quarter.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at September 30, 2021 of $7.30 billion increased from $6.65 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased from $7.18 billion at June 30, 2021.
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2021 of $5.05 billion increased from $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, and decreased from $5.08 billion at June 30, 2021. The sequential quarter decrease in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $184.4 million, offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $215.9 million due to forgiveness and payments. Loans on forbearance or deferral totaled $1.3 million, or less than 1% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 of $6.52 billion increased from $5.68 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased from $6.40 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.09 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased by $266.6 million from June 30, 2021. Non-core deposits decreased by $147.9 million, primarily driven by a decline in government time deposits. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77.4% at September 30, 2021, compared to 79.4% at June 30, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021 totaled $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets at June 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.
Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $0.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.8 million in the previous quarter.
The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2021 was 1.48%, compared to 1.60% at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at September 30, 2021 was 1.55%, compared to 1.68% at June 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $555.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $543.9 million and $552.8 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.6%, and 11.2%, respectively, compared to 8.6%, 12.7%, 14.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2021.
Executive Promotions
Yesterday, the Company announced the promotion of several key executives effective January 1, 2022. Catherine Ngo, President of the Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, will be promoted to Executive Vice Chair of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank; Arnold Martines, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, will be promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank; David Morimoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank; and finally, Kevin Dahlstrom, presently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company and the Bank. In her new role, Ngo will continue to serve on the Bank's Executive Committee, responsible for the overall management of the Bank. Working together, the team will continue to focus on the bank's principal lines of business: residential, small business, the continued development of the Japanese market as well as the expansion of the Bank's digital product and service offerings. We will also remain active in the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer segments with a focus on driving digital solutions to provide an exceptional customer experience.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures|
This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
except for per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
$
56,086
$
52,061
$
49,804
$
51,474
$
49,120
$
157,951
$
146,209
(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]
(2,635)
(3,443)
(821)
4,898
14,873
(6,899)
37,213
Total other operating income
10,253
10,530
10,711
14,057
11,563
31,494
31,141
Total other operating expense [1]
41,345
41,433
37,846
44,690
36,751
120,624
107,047
Income tax expense
6,814
5,887
5,452
3,772
2,200
18,153
7,988
Net income
20,815
18,714
18,038
12,171
6,859
57,567
25,102
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.74
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.43
$
0.24
$
2.05
$
0.89
Diluted earnings per common share
0.74
0.66
0.64
0.43
0.24
2.03
0.89
Dividends declared per common share
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.71
0.69
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (ROA) [2]
1.15
%
1.06
%
1.07
%
0.74
%
0.42
%
1.10
%
0.53
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]
14.83
13.56
13.07
8.87
4.99
13.82
6.17
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
7.79
7.84
8.19
8.29
8.36
7.93
8.54
Efficiency ratio [3]
62.32
66.20
62.54
68.20
60.56
63.67
60.36
Net interest margin (NIM) [2]
3.31
3.16
3.19
3.32
3.19
3.22
3.29
Dividend payout ratio [4]
32.43
36.36
35.94
53.49
95.83
34.98
77.53
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Average loans, including loans held for sale
$
5,022,909
$
5,110,820
$
5,079,874
$
5,034,717
$
5,016,955
$
5,070,993
$
4,794,883
Average interest-earning assets
6,761,643
6,606,779
6,305,786
6,202,228
6,160,381
6,559,740
5,952,357
Average assets
7,210,210
7,039,928
6,738,825
6,621,127
6,574,492
6,998,034
6,350,696
Average deposits
6,424,768
6,269,516
5,958,742
5,755,257
5,728,147
6,219,372
5,488,947
Average interest-bearing liabilities
4,221,073
4,253,382
4,161,453
4,163,396
4,118,726
4,247,745
4,039,874
Average shareholders' equity
561,606
552,102
551,976
548,663
549,378
555,264
542,326
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Leverage capital ratio
8.5
%
8.6
%
8.9
%
8.8
%
8.8
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.2
12.7
13.1
12.9
12.8
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.6
14.9
15.4
15.2
13.9
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.2
11.6
12.0
11.8
11.6
Central Pacific Bank
Leverage capital ratio
9.0
9.1
9.4
9.4
8.6
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.0
13.5
13.9
13.7
12.5
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.3
14.6
15.0
14.9
13.6
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.0
13.5
13.9
13.7
12.5
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$
5,045,797
$
5,077,318
$
5,137,849
$
4,964,113
$
5,030,626
Total assets
7,298,231
7,178,481
6,979,265
6,594,583
6,648,142
Total deposits
6,515,863
6,397,159
6,208,950
5,796,118
5,678,929
Long-term debt
105,556
105,495
105,436
105,385
101,547
Total shareholders' equity
555,419
552,793
542,865
546,685
543,903
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
7.61
%
7.70
%
7.78
%
8.29
%
8.18
%
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1] [2]
$
74,587
$
77,781
$
81,553
$
83,269
$
80,542
Non-performing assets (NPA)
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
13,187
ACL to total loans [1]
1.48
%
1.53
%
1.59
%
1.68
%
1.60
%
ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]
1.55
%
1.68
%
1.80
%
1.83
%
1.79
%
ACL to non-performing assets [1]
1,030.63
%
1,153.17
%
1,133.63
%
1,344.78
%
610.77
%
NPA to total assets
0.10
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.09
%
0.20
%
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
Book value per common share
$
19.84
$
19.59
$
19.19
$
19.40
$
19.30
Closing market price per common share
25.68
26.06
26.68
19.01
13.57
[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities
[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual)
[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)
[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
TABLE 2
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
108,669
$
116,009
$
93,358
$
97,546
$
89,665
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
240,173
224,469
166,533
6,521
5,489
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
1,535,450
1,407,340
1,216,341
1,182,609
1,166,319
Equity securities, at fair value
1,593
1,578
1,435
1,351
1,204
Total investment securities
1,537,043
1,408,918
1,217,776
1,183,960
1,167,523
Loans held for sale
5,290
5,361
5,234
16,687
23,962
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,045,797
5,077,318
5,137,849
4,964,113
5,030,626
Less allowance for credit losses
74,587
77,781
81,553
83,269
80,542
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
4,971,210
4,999,537
5,056,296
4,880,844
4,950,084
Premises and equipment, net
80,190
76,740
72,599
65,278
61,095
Accrued interest receivable
17,110
19,014
19,440
20,224
21,478
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
30,397
31,052
31,487
29,968
30,239
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
128
Mortgage servicing rights
9,976
10,500
11,094
11,865
12,429
Bank-owned life insurance
167,961
167,289
167,110
163,161
161,743
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
7,952
8,149
8,155
8,237
17,468
Right of use lease asset
40,757
41,890
44,727
45,857
44,896
Other assets
81,503
69,553
85,456
64,435
61,943
Total assets
$
7,298,231
$
7,178,481
$
6,979,265
$
6,594,583
$
6,648,142
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
2,195,404
$
2,203,806
$
2,070,428
$
1,790,269
$
1,762,476
Interest-bearing demand
1,372,626
1,341,280
1,237,574
1,174,888
1,114,123
Savings and money market
2,296,968
2,048,945
2,004,368
1,932,043
1,881,104
Time
650,865
803,128
896,580
898,918
921,226
Total deposits
6,515,863
6,397,159
6,208,950
5,796,118
5,678,929
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
—
—
—
22,000
206,000
Long-term debt
105,556
105,495
105,436
105,385
101,547
Lease liability
41,933
43,112
46,033
47,191
45,355
Other liabilities
79,412
79,874
75,933
77,156
72,369
Total liabilities
6,742,764
6,625,640
6,436,352
6,047,850
6,104,200
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, and 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020
436,957
440,854
443,505
442,635
442,635
Additional paid-in capital
97,279
96,182
95,721
94,842
94,336
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
22,916
10,831
628
(10,920)
(16,609)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,733)
4,926
3,011
20,128
23,541
Total shareholders' equity
555,419
552,793
542,865
546,685
543,903
Non-controlling interest
48
48
48
48
39
Total equity
555,467
552,841
542,913
546,733
543,942
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,298,231
$
7,178,481
$
6,979,265
$
6,594,583
$
6,648,142
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
TABLE 3
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
51,104
$
49,024
$
46,074
$
48,259
$
45,751
$
146,202
$
137,870
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
6,210
4,447
5,106
5,002
5,233
15,763
18,300
Tax-exempt investment securities
470
346
514
504
621
1,330
1,888
Dividend income on investment securities
18
18
18
18
17
54
51
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
105
61
10
4
3
176
42
Dividend income on FHLB stock
62
63
59
114
128
184
366
Total interest income
57,969
53,959
51,781
53,901
51,753
163,709
158,517
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand
101
93
86
105
115
280
405
Savings and money market
332
282
274
314
417
888
2,102
Time
428
498
588
813
1,284
1,514
6,676
Interest on short-term borrowings
—
—
2
65
71
2
653
Interest on long-term debt
1,022
1,025
1,027
1,130
746
3,074
2,472
Total interest expense
1,883
1,898
1,977
2,427
2,633
5,758
12,308
Net interest income
56,086
52,061
49,804
51,474
49,120
157,951
146,209
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(2,635)
(3,443)
(821)
4,898
14,873
(6,899)
37,213
Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses
58,721
55,504
50,625
46,576
34,247
164,850
108,996
Other operating income:
Mortgage banking income
1,327
1,533
2,970
5,434
4,345
5,830
8,248
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,637
1,443
1,478
1,560
1,475
4,558
4,674
Other service charges and fees
4,942
4,619
3,790
3,709
3,345
13,351
11,158
Income from fiduciary activities
1,292
1,269
1,231
1,113
1,149
3,792
3,716
Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
100
50
—
151
(352)
150
(352)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
540
1,210
797
1,219
1,179
2,547
2,584
Other
415
406
445
871
422
1,266
1,113
Total other operating income
10,253
10,530
10,711
14,057
11,563
31,494
31,141
Other operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,566
23,790
19,827
23,090
20,375
67,183
60,758
Net occupancy
4,185
4,055
3,764
4,011
3,834
12,004
11,151
Equipment
1,089
1,048
1,000
1,157
1,234
3,137
3,374
Communication expense
824
756
769
758
856
2,349
2,467
Legal and professional services
2,575
2,572
2,377
2,507
2,262
7,524
6,528
Computer software expense
2,998
3,398
3,783
3,625
3,114
10,179
9,092
Advertising expense
1,329
1,329
1,658
756
1,020
4,316
3,035
Other
4,779
4,485
4,668
8,786
4,056
13,932
10,642
Total other operating expense
41,345
41,433
37,846
44,690
36,751
120,624
107,047
Income before income taxes
27,629
24,601
23,490
15,943
9,059
75,720
33,090
Income tax expense
6,814
5,887
5,452
3,772
2,200
18,153
7,988
Net income
$
20,815
$
18,714
$
18,038
$
12,171
$
6,859
$
57,567
$
25,102
Per common share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.74
$
0.66
$
0.64
$
0.43
$
0.24
$
2.05
$
0.89
Diluted earnings per share
0.74
0.66
0.64
0.43
0.24
2.03
0.89
Cash dividends declared
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.71
0.69
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
27,967,089
28,173,710
28,108,648
28,071,151
28,060,020
28,082,632
28,075,684
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
28,175,953
28,456,624
28,313,014
28,177,366
28,111,664
28,316,574
28,172,153
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
273,039
0.15
%
$
105
$
222,934
0.11
%
$
61
$
12,262
0.09
%
$
3
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
Taxable
1,351,272
1.84
6,228
1,172,183
1.52
4,465
1,029,987
2.04
5,250
Tax-exempt
106,333
2.24
595
92,702
1.89
438
88,749
3.54
786
Total investment securities
1,457,605
1.87
6,823
1,264,885
1.55
4,903
1,118,736
2.16
6,036
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,022,909
4.05
51,104
5,110,820
3.84
49,024
5,016,955
3.64
45,751
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
8,090
3.09
62
8,140
3.11
63
12,428
4.12
128
Total interest-earning assets
6,761,643
3.42
58,094
6,606,779
3.28
54,051
6,160,381
3.36
51,918
Noninterest-earning assets
448,567
433,149
414,111
Total assets
$
7,210,210
$
7,039,928
$
6,574,492
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,356,967
0.03
%
$
101
$
1,269,676
0.03
%
$
93
$
1,092,976
0.04
%
$
115
Savings and money market deposits
2,168,055
0.06
332
2,028,583
0.06
282
1,910,971
0.09
417
Time deposits up to $250,000
228,762
0.31
181
231,922
0.34
196
257,518
0.70
453
Time deposits over $250,000
467,289
0.21
247
617,745
0.20
302
672,146
0.49
831
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,221,073
0.08
861
4,147,926
0.08
873
3,933,611
0.18
1,816
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
79,984
0.35
71
Long-term debt
105,516
3.84
1,022
105,456
3.90
1,025
105,131
2.82
746
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,326,589
0.17
1,883
4,253,382
0.18
1,898
4,118,726
0.25
2,633
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,203,695
2,121,590
1,794,536
Other liabilities
118,272
112,852
111,851
Total liabilities
6,648,556
6,487,824
6,025,113
Shareholders' equity
561,606
552,102
549,378
Non-controlling interest
48
2
1
Total equity
561,654
552,104
549,379
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,210,210
$
7,039,928
$
6,574,492
Net interest income
$
56,211
$
52,153
$
49,285
Interest rate spread
3.25
%
3.10
%
3.11
%
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.16
%
3.19
%
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 5
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$
180,646
0.13
%
$
176
$
13,038
0.43
%
$
42
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
Taxable
1,202,564
1.75
15,817
1,033,362
2.37
18,351
Tax-exempt
97,613
2.30
1,684
98,153
3.25
2,390
Total investment securities
1,300,177
1.79
17,501
1,131,515
2.44
20,741
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,070,993
3.85
146,202
4,794,883
3.84
137,870
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,924
3.11
184
12,921
3.78
366
Total interest-earning assets
6,559,740
3.34
164,063
5,952,357
3.57
159,019
Noninterest-earning assets
438,294
398,339
Total assets
$
6,998,034
$
6,350,696
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,271,825
0.03
%
$
280
$
1,054,692
0.05
%
$
405
Savings and money market deposits
2,057,194
0.06
888
1,806,829
0.16
2,102
Time deposits up to $250,000
232,474
0.36
619
162,255
0.64
777
Time deposits over $250,000
579,984
0.21
895
807,346
0.98
5,899
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,141,477
0.09
2,682
3,831,122
0.32
9,183
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
810
0.30
2
94,248
0.93
653
Long-term debt
105,458
3.90
3,074
114,504
2.88
2,472
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,247,745
0.18
5,758
4,039,874
0.41
12,308
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,077,895
1,657,825
Other liabilities
117,113
110,669
Total liabilities
6,442,753
5,808,368
Shareholders' equity
555,264
542,326
Non-controlling interest
17
2
Total equity
555,281
542,328
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,998,034
$
6,350,696
Net interest income
$
158,305
$
146,711
Interest rate spread
3.16
%
3.16
%
Net interest margin
3.22
%
3.29
%
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans by Geographic Distribution
(Unaudited)
TABLE 6
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
HAWAII:
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$
198,315
$
395,352
$
548,880
$
375,879
$
485,286
Other
404,751
389,341
399,154
426,670
414,754
Real estate:
Construction
128,908
133,457
137,976
125,407
118,247
Residential mortgage
1,748,729
1,711,801
1,687,513
1,690,212
1,680,060
Home equity
618,951
583,430
559,514
551,266
534,056
Commercial mortgage
915,746
926,006
911,216
898,055
914,144
Consumer
331,987
328,332
319,032
332,430
342,203
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
4,347,387
4,467,719
4,563,285
4,399,919
4,488,750
Allowance for credit losses
(62,126)
(67,773)
(70,961)
(73,152)
(71,575)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
4,285,261
$
4,399,946
$
4,492,324
$
4,326,767
$
4,417,175
U.S. MAINLAND: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$
20,356
$
39,258
$
48,939
$
40,496
$
43,295
Other
114,122
96,884
115,035
118,421
113,316
Real estate:
Commercial mortgage
292,671
260,424
253,122
258,273
227,121
Consumer
271,261
213,033
157,468
147,004
158,144
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
698,410
609,599
574,564
564,194
541,876
Allowance for credit losses
(12,461)
(10,008)
(10,592)
(10,117)
(8,967)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
685,949
$
599,591
$
563,972
$
554,077
$
532,909
TOTAL:
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$
218,671
$
434,610
$
597,819
$
416,375
$
528,581
Other
518,873
486,225
514,189
545,091
528,070
Real estate:
Construction
128,908
133,457
137,976
125,407
118,247
Residential mortgage
1,748,729
1,711,801
1,687,513
1,690,212
1,680,060
Home equity
618,951
583,430
559,514
551,266
534,056
Commercial mortgage
1,208,417
1,186,430
1,164,338
1,156,328
1,141,265
Consumer
603,248
541,365
476,500
479,434
500,347
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,045,797
5,077,318
5,137,849
4,964,113
5,030,626
Allowance for credit losses
(74,587)
(77,781)
(81,553)
(83,269)
(80,542)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
4,971,210
$
4,999,537
$
5,056,296
$
4,880,844
$
4,950,084
[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Deposits
(Unaudited)
TABLE 7
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
2,195,404
$
2,203,806
$
2,070,428
$
1,790,269
$
1,762,476
Interest-bearing demand
1,372,626
1,341,280
1,237,574
1,174,888
1,114,123
Savings and money market
2,296,968
2,048,945
2,004,368
1,932,043
1,881,104
Time deposits less than $100,000
139,358
141,498
145,497
149,063
157,051
Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]
87,491
89,710
88,814
90,149
95,918
Core deposits
6,091,847
5,825,239
5,546,681
5,136,412
5,010,672
Government time deposits
238,950
403,755
500,194
500,344
500,762
Other time deposits greater than $250,000
185,066
168,165
162,075
159,362
167,495
Total time deposits greater than $250,000
424,016
571,920
662,269
659,706
668,257
Total deposits
$
6,515,863
$
6,397,159
$
6,208,950
$
5,796,118
$
5,678,929
[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 8
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
$
689
$
699
$
1,412
$
1,461
$
1,536
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
5,351
5,280
4,553
4,115
4,032
Home equity
880
434
439
524
533
Commercial mortgage
—
—
—
—
6,889
Consumer
317
332
790
92
69
Total nonaccrual loans
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
13,059
Other real estate owned ("OREO"):
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
128
Total OREO
—
—
—
—
128
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
13,187
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
—
29
—
—
—
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
444
1,438
4,522
567
588
Consumer
166
100
262
240
321
Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest
610
1,567
4,784
807
909
Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
12
26
63
100
137
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
4,458
4,258
5,473
5,718
5,178
Commercial mortgage
1,577
1,636
1,698
1,761
1,825
Consumer
99
132
198
207
214
Total restructured loans still accruing interest
6,146
6,052
7,432
7,786
7,354
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest
$
13,993
$
14,364
$
19,410
$
14,785
$
21,450
Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.26
%
Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.12
%
0.26
%
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.23
%
0.14
%
0.28
%
Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.38
%
0.30
%
0.43
%
Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:
Balance at beginning of quarter
$
6,745
$
7,194
$
6,192
$
13,187
$
4,741
Additions
1,951
1,879
2,257
1,370
9,060
Reductions:
Payments
(767)
(1,120)
(292)
(3,186)
(393)
Return to accrual status
(141)
(84)
(99)
(548)
—
Sales of NPAs
—
—
—
(4,353)
—
Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments
(551)
(1,124)
(864)
(278)
(221)
Total reductions
(1,459)
(2,328)
(1,255)
(8,365)
(614)
Balance at end of quarter
$
7,237
$
6,745
$
7,194
$
6,192
$
13,187
[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 9
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):
ACL at beginning of period
$
77,781
$
81,553
$
83,269
$
80,542
$
67,339
$
83,269
$
47,971
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,566
Adjusted ACL at beginning of period
77,781
81,553
83,269
80,542
67,339
83,269
51,537
(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]
(2,969)
(2,963)
(974)
4,496
14,465
(6,906)
34,434
Charge-offs:
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
334
401
609
676
810
1,344
2,350
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
11
—
63
Commercial mortgage
—
—
—
—
75
—
75
Consumer
829
1,523
1,098
1,856
1,492
3,450
6,335
Total charge-offs
1,163
1,924
1,707
2,532
2,388
4,794
8,823
Recoveries:
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
281
276
89
189
321
646
968
Real estate:
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
131
Residential mortgage
53
186
106
15
13
345
214
Home equity
—
—
9
2
—
9
31
Commercial mortgage
—
65
8
1
12
73
15
Consumer
604
588
753
556
780
1,945
2,035
Total recoveries
938
1,115
965
763
1,126
3,018
3,394
Net charge-offs
225
809
742
1,769
1,262
1,776
5,429
ACL at end of period
$
74,587
$
77,781
$
81,553
$
83,269
$
80,542
$
74,587
$
80,542
Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$
5,022,909
$
5,110,820
$
5,079,874
$
5,034,717
$
5,016,955
$
5,070,993
$
4,794,883
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.14
%
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.15
%
[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR
[2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
TABLE 10
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ACL
$
74,587
$
77,781
$
81,553
$
83,269
$
80,542
Total loans
$
5,045,797
$
5,077,318
$
5,137,849
$
4,964,113
$
5,030,626
Less: PPP loans
218,671
434,610
597,819
416,375
528,581
Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)
$
4,827,126
$
4,642,708
4,540,030
4,547,738
$
4,502,045
Ratio of ACL to total loans
1.48
%
1.53
%
1.59
%
1.68
%
1.60
%
Ratio of ACL to core loans
1.55
%
1.68
%
1.80
%
1.83
%
1.79
%
