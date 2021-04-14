Log in
Central Pacific Financial Corp. : Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/14/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
HONOLULU, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on April 28, 2021, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on April 28, 2021.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10155139) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of December 31, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

