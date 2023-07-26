Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-07-25 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 18.20 USD -0.87% +3.76% -10.26% 12:41pm Earnings Flash (CPF) CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL Posts Q2 EPS $0.53, vs. Street Est of $0.54 MT 12:19pm North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2- DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Central Pacific Financial Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $14.5 Million Today at 06:32 am Share Net income of $14.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the quarter. ROA of 0.78% and ROE of 12.12% for the quarter. Total loans of $5.52 billion decreased by $36.7 million in the second quarter. Total deposits of $6.81 billion increased by $58.8 million in the second quarter. Core deposits of $5.98 billion increased by $10.1 million, or 0.2% in the second quarter. 65% of total deposits are FDIC-insured or fully collateralized as of June 30, 2023. Solid liquidity position with $311.0 million in cash on balance sheet and $2.71 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities as of June 30, 2023. Ratio of total available sources of liquidity to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 128% as of June 30, 2023. Leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios improved to 8.7%, 11.8%, 13.9%, and 10.9%, respectively, in the second quarter, compared to 8.6%, 11.5%, 13.6%, and 10.6% in the first quarter. Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $14.5 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.53, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or EPS of $0.60 in the previous quarter and net income of $17.6 million, or EPS of $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), or net income excluding provision for credit losses and income taxes, totaled $23.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to PPNR of $23.1 million in the previous quarter and $24.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income and PPNR in the year-ago quarter included an $8.5 million non-recurring gain on sale of Class B shares of Visa, partially offset by a $4.9 million non-recurring, non-cash settlement charge related to the termination and settlement of our defined benefit pension plan. Additional information on pre-provision net revenue is presented in Table 10. "Central Pacific delivered solid results during the second quarter and further strengthened our balance sheet, liquidity and capital positions," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were successful in growing deposits by focusing on the needs of our long-time personal and business customers as well as attracting new relationships. We will continue our focus on building liquidity and ensuring strong credit quality while we navigate the current economic environment." Earnings Highlights Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $52.7 million, which decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.7% from the previous quarter, and decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.5% from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income is primarily due to increases in average balances and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, which outpaced the increases in average loan balances and loan yields. Net interest margin ("NIM") for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.96%, which decreased by 12 basis points ("bps") from the previous quarter and decreased by 9 bps from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in NIM is primarily due to higher rates paid on deposits, which outpaced the increase in loan yields. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million, compared to a provision of $1.9 million in the previous quarter and a provision of $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision in the second quarter consisted of a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.1 million and a provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million. Other operating income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $10.4 million, compared to $11.0 million in the previous quarter and $17.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower income from fiduciary activities of $0.3 million and lower income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.2 million (included in other). Other operating income in the year-ago quarter included the aforementioned $8.5 million gain on the sale of Class B common stock of Visa. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3. Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $39.9 million, compared to $42.1 million in the previous quarter and $45.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in other operating expense was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million and lower legal and professional services of $0.4 million. Other operating expense in the year-ago quarter included the aforementioned non-cash settlement charge of $4.9 million related to the termination and settlement of our defined benefit pension plan. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 63.17%, compared to 64.58% in the previous quarter and 64.68% in the year-ago quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 23.6%, compared to 23.8% in the previous quarter and 26.0% in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets at June 30, 2023 of $7.57 billion increased by $46.3 million, or 0.6% from $7.52 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $268.4 million, or 3.7% from $7.30 billion at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the Company had $311.0 million in cash on its balance sheet and $2.71 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities. Total available sources of liquidity as a percentage of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 128%. Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2023 of $5.52 billion decreased by $36.7 millionfrom $5.56 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $219.1 million, or 4.1% from $5.30 billion at June 30, 2022. Average yields earned on loans during the second quarter of 2023 was 4.37%, compared to 4.26% in the previous quarter and 3.60% in the year-ago quarter. Loans by type and geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6. Total deposits at June 30, 2023 of $6.81 billion increased by $58.8 million or 0.9% from $6.75 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased by $183.7 million, or 2.8% from $6.62 billion at June 30, 2022. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.98 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased by $10.1 million, or 0.2% from $5.97 billion at March 31, 2023. Average rates paid on total deposits during the second quarter of 2023 was 0.84%, compared to 0.60% in the previous quarter and 0.06% in the year-ago quarter. At June 30, 2023, approximately 65% of the Company's total deposits were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 totaled $11.1 million, or 0.15% of total assets, compared to $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2023 and $5.0 million, or 0.07% of total assets at June 30, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets from the previous quarter is primarily attributable to the addition of two Hawaii construction loans to a single borrower totaling $4.9 million. In mid-July 2023, the loans were paid-off in full. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.24%, 0.16% and 0.08% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2023 was 1.16%, compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2023, and 1.23% at June 30, 2022. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Table 9. Capital Total shareholders' equity was $476.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $470.9 million and $455.1 million at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 23,750 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $0.4 million, or an average cost per share of $14.92. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 125,510 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $2.6 million, or an average cost per share of $20.39. As of June 30, 2023, $23.5 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase program. At June 30, 2023, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.7%, 11.8%, 13.9%, and 10.9%, respectively, compared to 8.6%, 11.5%, 13.6%, and 10.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. On July 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023. Conference Call The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-888-510-2553 (access code: 9816541). A playback of the call will be available through August 26, 2023 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code: 9816541) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. About Central Pacific Financial Corp. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.57 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 57 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Member FDIC

NYSE Listed: CPF Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS") This document may contain FLS concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (the "Company") or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effects of inflation and rising interest rates; the adverse effects of recent bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, deposit behavior, liquidity and regulatory responses thereto; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and ongoing pandemic variants)on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees; supply chain disruptions; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to achieve the objectives of our RISE2020 initiative; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to, or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"), the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this document. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, except for per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 52,734 $ 54,196 $ 56,285 $ 55,365 $ 52,978 $ 106,930 $ 103,913 Provision (credit) for credit losses 4,319 1,852 571 362 989 6,171 (2,206 ) Total other operating income 10,435 11,009 11,601 9,629 17,138 21,444 26,689 Total other operating expense 39,903 42,107 40,434 41,998 45,349 82,010 83,554 Income tax expense 4,472 5,059 6,700 5,919 6,184 9,531 12,222 Net income 14,475 16,187 20,181 16,715 17,594 30,662 37,032 Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 1.14 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.60 0.74 0.61 0.64 1.13 1.33 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 0.78 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 1.01 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (ROE) [1] 12.12 13.97 18.30 14.49 14.93 13.03 14.67 Average shareholders’ equity to average assets 6.40 6.23 5.97 6.30 6.45 6.31 6.89 Efficiency ratio [2] 63.17 64.58 59.56 64.62 64.68 63.88 63.98 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 2.96 3.08 3.17 3.17 3.05 3.02 3.01 Dividend payout ratio [3] 49.06 43.33 35.14 42.62 40.63 46.02 39.10 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 5,543,398 $ 5,525,988 $ 5,498,800 $ 5,355,088 $ 5,221,300 $ 5,534,741 $ 5,168,076 Average interest-earning assets 7,155,606 7,112,377 7,103,841 6,991,773 6,982,556 7,134,111 6,957,918 Average assets 7,463,629 7,443,767 7,389,712 7,320,751 7,309,939 7,453,753 7,325,042 Average deposits 6,674,650 6,655,660 6,673,922 6,535,321 6,626,462 6,665,208 6,603,467 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,908,120 4,820,660 4,708,045 4,538,893 4,442,172 4,864,633 4,435,678 Average shareholders’ equity 477,711 463,556 441,084 461,328 471,420 470,673 504,825 [1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp. Leverage capital ratio 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.8 11.5 11.3 11.5 11.6 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.9 13.6 13.5 13.7 13.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.9 10.6 10.5 10.6 10.7 Central Pacific Bank Leverage capital ratio 9.1 9.0 9.0 9.1 9.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.3 12.0 11.9 12.2 12.2 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.5 13.2 13.1 13.4 13.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 12.0 11.9 12.2 12.2 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 BALANCE SHEET Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,520,683 $ 5,557,397 $ 5,555,466 $ 5,422,212 $ 5,301,633 Total assets 7,567,592 7,521,247 7,432,763 7,337,631 7,299,178 Total deposits 6,805,737 6,746,968 6,736,223 6,556,434 6,622,061 Long-term debt 155,981 155,920 105,859 105,799 105,738 Total shareholders’ equity 476,279 470,926 452,871 438,468 455,100 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 6.29 % 6.26 % 6.09 % 5.98 % 6.23 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,738 $ 64,382 $ 65,211 Nonaccrual loans 11,061 5,313 5,251 4,220 4,983 Non-performing assets (NPA) 11,061 5,313 5,251 4,220 4,983 ACL to total loans 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.23 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 577.24 % 1,187.63 % 1,213.83 % 1,525.64 % 1,308.67 % NPA to total assets 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 17.61 $ 17.44 $ 16.76 $ 16.08 $ 16.57 Closing market price per common share 15.71 17.90 20.28 20.69 21.45 CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 129,071 $ 108,535 $ 97,150 $ 116,365 $ 108,389 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 181,913 90,247 14,894 22,332 22,741 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 664,071 687,188 671,794 686,681 787,373 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $581,222 at June 30, 2023, $599,300 at March 31, 2023, $596,780 at December 31, 2022, $590,880 at September 30, 2022, and $635,565 at June 30, 2022 649,946 658,596 664,883 662,827 663,365 Total investment securities 1,314,017 1,345,784 1,336,677 1,349,508 1,450,738 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,593 — 1,105 1,701 535 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,520,683 5,557,397 5,555,466 5,422,212 5,301,633 Less: allowance for credit losses 63,849 63,099 63,738 64,382 65,211 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,456,834 5,494,298 5,491,728 5,357,830 5,236,422 Premises and equipment, net 96,479 93,761 91,634 89,979 88,664 Accrued interest receivable 20,463 20,473 20,345 18,134 17,146 Investment in unconsolidated entities 45,218 45,953 46,641 36,769 37,341 Mortgage servicing rights 8,843 8,943 9,074 9,216 9,369 Bank-owned life insurance 168,136 168,244 167,967 167,761 167,202 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 10,960 11,960 9,146 13,546 8,943 Right-of-use lease asset 33,247 34,237 34,985 35,978 36,978 Other assets 99,818 98,812 111,417 118,512 114,710 Total assets $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247 $ 7,432,763 $ 7,337,631 $ 7,299,178 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 $ 2,092,823 $ 2,138,083 $ 2,282,967 Interest-bearing demand 1,359,978 1,386,913 1,453,167 1,441,302 1,444,566 Savings and money market 2,184,652 2,184,675 2,199,028 2,194,991 2,214,146 Time 1,251,720 1,147,293 991,205 782,058 680,382 Total deposits 6,805,737 6,746,968 6,736,223 6,556,434 6,622,061 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings — 25,000 5,000 115,000 — Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of: $566 at June 30, 2023, $627 at March 31, 2023, $688 at December 31, 2022, $748 at September 30, 2022 and $809 at June 30, 2022 155,981 155,920 105,859 105,799 105,738 Lease liability 34,111 35,076 35,889 36,941 38,037 Other liabilities 95,484 87,357 96,921 84,989 78,242 Total liabilities 7,091,313 7,050,321 6,979,892 6,899,163 6,844,078 EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 — — — — — Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,045,792 at June 30, 2023, 27,005,545 at March 31, 2023, 27,025,070 at December 31, 2022, 27,262,879 at September 30, 2022, and 27,463,562 at June 30, 2022 405,511 405,866 408,071 412,994 417,862 Additional paid-in capital 101,997 101,188 101,346 100,426 98,977 Retained earnings 104,046 96,600 87,438 74,301 64,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135,275 ) (132,728 ) (143,984 ) (149,253 ) (126,432 ) Total shareholders' equity 476,279 470,926 452,871 438,468 455,100 Non-controlling interest — — — — — Total equity 476,279 470,926 452,871 438,468 455,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247 $ 7,432,763 $ 7,337,631 $ 7,299,178 CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 60,455 $ 58,269 $ 56,682 $ 51,686 $ 46,963 $ 118,724 $ 91,912 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 7,145 7,336 7,104 6,933 7,035 14,481 14,004 Tax-exempt investment securities 727 790 776 805 807 1,517 1,623 Dividends on investment securities — — — — — — 21 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 877 277 370 107 191 1,154 263 Dividend income on FHLB stock 120 136 105 138 68 256 127 Total interest income 69,324 66,808 65,037 59,669 55,064 136,132 107,950 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand 411 363 333 217 144 774 256 Savings and money market 4,670 3,386 2,488 1,054 317 8,056 646 Time 8,932 6,264 4,063 1,092 490 15,196 959 Interest on short-term borrowings 378 761 393 660 2 1,139 2 Interest on long-term debt 2,199 1,838 1,475 1,281 1,133 4,037 2,174 Total interest expense 16,590 12,612 8,752 4,304 2,086 29,202 4,037 Net interest income 52,734 54,196 56,285 55,365 52,978 106,930 103,913 Provision (credit) for credit losses 4,319 1,852 571 362 989 6,171 (2,206 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 48,415 52,344 55,714 55,003 51,989 100,759 106,119 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income 690 526 667 831 1,140 1,216 2,312 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,137 2,111 2,172 2,138 2,026 4,248 3,887 Other service charges and fees 4,994 4,985 4,972 4,955 4,610 9,979 9,098 Income from fiduciary activities 1,068 1,321 1,058 1,165 1,188 2,389 2,342 Net gain on sales of investment securities — — — — 8,506 — 8,506 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,185 1,291 2,187 167 (1,028 ) 2,476 (489 ) Other 361 775 545 373 696 1,136 1,033 Total other operating income 10,435 11,009 11,601 9,629 17,138 21,444 26,689 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,848 22,023 22,692 22,778 22,369 42,871 43,311 Net occupancy 4,310 4,474 3,998 4,743 4,448 8,784 8,222 Equipment 932 946 996 1,085 1,075 1,878 2,157 Communication 791 778 696 712 744 1,569 1,550 Legal and professional services 2,469 2,886 2,677 2,573 2,916 5,355 5,542 Computer software 4,621 4,606 3,996 4,138 3,624 9,227 6,706 Advertising 942 933 701 1,150 1,150 1,875 2,300 Other 4,990 5,461 4,678 4,819 9,023 10,451 13,766 Total other operating expense 39,903 42,107 40,434 41,998 45,349 82,010 83,554 Income before income taxes 18,947 21,246 26,881 22,634 23,778 40,193 49,254 Income tax expense 4,472 5,059 6,700 5,919 6,184 9,531 12,222 Net income $ 14,475 $ 16,187 $ 20,181 $ 16,715 $ 17,594 $ 30,662 $ 37,032 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 1.14 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.60 0.74 0.61 0.64 1.13 1.33 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,024,043 26,999,138 27,134,970 27,356,614 27,516,284 27,011,659 27,553,629 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,071,478 27,122,012 27,303,249 27,501,212 27,676,619 27,090,258 27,759,187 Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 69,189 5.08 % $ 877 $ 24,957 4.51 % $ 277 $ 106,083 0.72 % $ 191 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance: Taxable 1,379,319 2.07 7,145 1,395,985 2.10 7,336 1,487,129 1.89 7,034 Tax-exempt [1] 151,979 2.42 920 153,067 2.61 1,000 159,087 2.57 1,023 Total investment securities 1,531,298 2.11 8,065 1,549,052 2.15 8,336 1,646,216 1.96 8,057 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,543,398 4.37 60,455 5,525,988 4.26 58,269 5,221,300 3.60 46,963 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,721 4.10 120 12,380 4.40 136 8,957 3.02 68 Total interest-earning assets 7,155,606 3.89 69,517 7,112,377 3.80 67,018 6,982,556 3.17 55,279 Noninterest-earning assets 308,023 331,390 327,383 Total assets $ 7,463,629 $ 7,443,767 $ 7,309,939 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,367,878 0.12 % $ 411 $ 1,415,155 0.10 % $ 363 $ 1,435,088 0.04 % $ 144 Savings and money market deposits 2,172,680 0.86 4,670 2,182,942 0.63 3,386 2,204,934 0.06 317 Time deposits up to $250,000 390,961 2.98 2,907 341,396 2.22 1,870 217,605 0.27 148 Time deposits over $250,000 790,864 3.06 6,025 689,432 2.58 4,394 478,483 0.29 342 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,722,383 1.19 14,013 4,628,925 0.88 10,013 4,336,110 0.09 951 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings 29,791 5.09 378 64,462 4.79 761 363 1.84 2 Long-term debt 155,946 5.65 2,199 127,273 5.86 1,838 105,699 4.30 1,133 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,908,120 1.36 16,590 4,820,660 1.06 12,612 4,442,172 0.19 2,086 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,952,267 2,026,735 2,290,352 Other liabilities 125,531 132,816 105,979 Total liabilities 6,985,918 6,980,211 6,838,503 Shareholders’ equity 477,711 463,556 471,420 Non-controlling interest — — 16 Total equity 477,711 463,556 471,436 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,463,629 $ 7,443,767 $ 7,309,939 Net interest income $ 52,927 $ 54,406 $ 53,193 Interest rate spread 2.53 % 2.74 % 2.98 % Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.08 % 3.05 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 47,195 4.93 % $ 1,154 $ 131,829 0.40 % $ 263 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance: Taxable 1,387,606 2.09 14,481 1,488,327 1.88 14,024 Tax-exempt [1] 152,520 2.52 1,920 161,208 2.55 2,056 Total investment securities 1,540,126 2.13 16,401 1,649,535 1.95 16,080 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,534,741 4.32 118,724 5,168,076 3.58 91,912 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,049 4.26 256 8,479 3.00 127 Total interest-earning assets 7,134,111 3.85 136,535 6,957,919 3.13 108,382 Noninterest-earning assets 319,642 367,124 Total assets $ 7,453,753 $ 7,325,043 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,391,386 0.11 % $ 774 $ 1,430,222 0.04 % $ 256 Savings and money market deposits 2,177,783 0.75 8,056 2,208,659 0.06 646 Time deposits up to $250,000 366,316 2.63 4,776 220,617 0.28 303 Time deposits over $250,000 740,428 2.84 10,420 470,330 0.28 656 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,675,913 1.04 24,026 4,329,828 0.09 1,861 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings 47,031 4.88 1,139 182 1.84 2 Long-term debt 141,689 5.75 4,037 105,668 4.15 2,174 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,864,633 1.21 29,202 4,435,678 0.18 4,037 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,989,295 2,273,639 Other liabilities 129,152 110,868 Total liabilities 6,983,080 6,820,185 Shareholders’ equity 470,673 504,825 Non-controlling interest — 32 Total equity 470,673 504,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,453,753 $ 7,325,042 Net interest income $ 107,333 $ 104,345 Interest rate spread 2.64 % 2.95 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.01 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 6 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 HAWAII: Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ 1,565 $ 1,821 $ 2,555 $ 5,208 $ 19,469 Other 373,036 375,158 383,665 358,805 367,676 Real estate: Construction 168,012 154,303 150,208 138,724 134,103 Residential mortgage 1,942,906 1,941,230 1,940,999 1,923,068 1,890,783 Home equity 750,760 743,908 739,380 719,399 698,209 Commercial mortgage 1,037,826 1,030,086 1,029,708 1,002,874 994,405 Consumer 327,790 342,922 346,789 347,388 341,213 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,601,895 4,589,428 4,593,304 4,495,466 4,445,858 Allowance for credit losses (44,828 ) (44,062 ) (45,169 ) (47,814 ) (51,374 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 4,557,067 $ 4,545,366 $ 4,548,135 $ 4,447,652 $ 4,394,484 U.S. MAINLAND: [1] Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 712 Other 170,557 179,906 160,282 158,474 156,567 Real estate: Construction 32,807 27,171 16,515 12,872 10,935 Commercial mortgage 329,736 331,546 333,367 332,872 309,230 Consumer 385,688 429,346 451,998 422,528 378,331 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 918,788 967,969 962,162 926,746 855,775 Allowance for credit losses (19,021 ) (19,037 ) (18,569 ) (16,568 ) (13,837 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 899,767 $ 948,932 $ 943,593 $ 910,178 $ 841,938 TOTAL: Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA Paycheck Protection Program $ 1,565 $ 1,821 $ 2,555 $ 5,208 $ 20,181 Other 543,593 555,064 543,947 517,279 524,243 Real estate: Construction 200,819 181,474 166,723 151,596 145,038 Residential mortgage 1,942,906 1,941,230 1,940,999 1,923,068 1,890,783 Home equity 750,760 743,908 739,380 719,399 698,209 Commercial mortgage 1,367,562 1,361,632 1,363,075 1,335,746 1,303,635 Consumer 713,478 772,268 798,787 769,916 719,544 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,520,683 5,557,397 5,555,466 5,422,212 5,301,633 Allowance for credit losses (63,849 ) (63,099 ) (63,738 ) (64,382 ) (65,211 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 5,456,834 $ 5,494,298 $ 5,491,728 $ 5,357,830 $ 5,236,422 [1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States. CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 7 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 $ 2,092,823 $ 2,138,083 $ 2,282,967 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,359,978 1,386,913 1,453,167 1,441,302 1,444,566 Savings and money market deposits 2,184,652 2,184,675 2,199,028 2,194,991 2,214,146 Time deposits less than $100,000 221,366 188,289 181,547 153,238 129,103 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 206,498 183,861 148,601 108,723 84,840 Core deposits 5,981,881 5,971,825 6,075,166 6,036,337 6,155,622 Government time deposits 383,426 360,501 290,057 195,057 165,000 Other time deposits greater than $250,000 440,430 414,642 371,000 325,040 301,439 Total time deposits greater than $250,000 823,856 775,143 661,057 520,097 466,439 Total deposits $ 6,805,737 $ 6,746,968 $ 6,736,223 $ 6,556,434 $ 6,622,061 CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 8 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other $ 319 $ 264 $ 297 $ 277 $ 333 Real estate: Construction 4,851 — — — — Residential mortgage 4,385 3,445 3,808 2,771 3,490 Home equity 797 712 570 584 592 Commercial mortgage 77 77 — — — Consumer 632 815 576 588 568 Total nonaccrual loans 11,061 5,313 5,251 4,220 4,983 Other real estate owned ("OREO"): Real estate: Residential mortgage — — — — — Total OREO — — — — — Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 11,061 5,313 5,251 4,220 4,983 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: Commercial, financial and agricultural: SBA PPP — — 13 — — Other — — 26 669 309 Real estate: Residential mortgage 959 — 559 503 — Home equity 133 — — — — Consumer 2,207 1,908 1,240 623 842 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest 3,299 1,908 1,838 1,795 1,151 Restructured loans still accruing interest: Real estate: Residential mortgage 1,339 1,376 1,845 2,030 2,006 Commercial mortgage 805 846 886 925 965 Consumer 47 54 62 69 76 Total restructured loans still accruing interest 2,191 2,276 2,793 3,024 3,047 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest $ 16,551 $ 9,497 $ 9,882 $ 9,039 $ 9,181 Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.30 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs: Balance at beginning of quarter $ 5,313 $ 5,251 $ 4,220 $ 4,983 $ 5,336 Additions 7,105 1,609 2,162 1,072 1,881 Reductions: Payments (290 ) (505 ) (198 ) (329 ) (285 ) Return to accrual status (212 ) (14 ) (44 ) (616 ) (979 ) Net charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments (855 ) (1,028 ) (889 ) (890 ) (970 ) Total reductions (1,357 ) (1,547 ) (1,131 ) (1,835 ) (2,234 ) Balance at end of quarter $ 11,061 $ 5,313 $ 5,251 $ 4,220 $ 4,983 CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended