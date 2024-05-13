Central Pattana Public Company Limited

and its Subsidiaries

Condensed interim financial statements

for the three-month period ended

31 March 2024

and

Independent auditor's review report

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Central Pattana Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and of Central Pattana Public Company Limited, respectively, as at 31 March 2024; the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

(Vannaporn Jongperadechanon)

Certified Public Accountant

Registration No. 4098

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Bangkok

10 May 2024

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Assets

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,150,726

3,168,528

1,819,402

1,968,150

Trade accounts receivable

2, 3

2,033,872

2,217,131

1,297,774

1,464,589

Other receivables

2

1,979,171

1,760,248

1,565,689

1,772,301

Current portion of finance lease receivables

26,782

27,320

2,561

3,058

Real estate development for sales

6

16,667,448

16,432,026

-

-

Short-term loans to related parties

2

50,337

49,802

815,449

806,489

Other current financial assets

2,389,799

1,890,874

2,780

3,130

Total current assets

26,298,135

25,545,929

5,503,655

6,017,717

Non-current assets

Restricted bank deposits

6

1,000

1,000

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

5,160,869

4,795,811

1,454,355

1,311,650

Investments in subsidiaries and fund

4

-

-

32,307,885

32,307,885

Investments in associates

4

8,629,941

8,550,976

9,360,514

9,361,581

Investments in joint ventures

33,023,882

32,571,531

5,840,753

5,840,753

Finance lease receivable

2

21,403,810

20,980,434

-

259

Long-term loans to related parties

2

1,197,489

1,159,942

67,787,862

67,587,855

Investment properties

5, 6

182,319,078

170,975,918

94,638,686

84,612,542

Property, plant and equipment

4,778,749

4,821,629

471,548

487,810

Goodwill

1,290,875

1,290,875

-

-

Deferred tax assets

3,574,022

3,515,921

2,354,446

2,292,881

Other non-current assets

2

5,874,458

5,662,758

972,068

1,016,307

Total non-current assets

267,254,173

254,326,795

215,188,117

204,819,523

Total assets

293,552,308

279,872,724

220,691,772

210,837,240

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

2

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Liabilities and equity

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current liabilities

Short-term loans from financial institutions

8,000,000

13,500,000

6,650,000

12,150,000

Trade accounts payable

2

1,319,741

1,485,393

518,537

537,097

Other payables

2

7,149,045

7,060,407

3,593,469

3,677,818

Current portion of lease liabilities

2

2,803,419

2,669,213

2,331,752

2,334,851

Short-term loans from related parties

2

487,262

472,061

16,718,302

16,137,617

Current portion of long-term loans

6

19,183,299

23,027,129

16,382,593

20,402,022

Current portion of advance received from rental income

2

1,911,798

1,857,794

255,289

265,818

Income tax payable

1,818,919

1,285,540

592,159

394,553

Contractor payables

2,391,391

2,510,676

1,210,152

1,513,330

Total current liabilities

45,064,874

53,868,213

48,252,253

57,413,106

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans from related parties

2

946,118

953,640

6,000,866

5,620,714

Long-term loans

6

46,105,629

38,808,488

45,077,629

38,381,588

Lease liabilities

2

54,739,548

43,893,892

40,309,911

30,139,148

Deferred tax liabilities

3,667,387

3,593,404

-

-

Advance received from rental income

2

27,178,550

27,396,408

3,985,559

3,913,492

Deposits received from customers

2

9,509,095

9,397,192

5,701,583

5,542,040

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

1,002,558

999,996

738,754

739,321

Provision for decommissioning and restoration

354,674

351,091

318,219

314,950

Other non-current liabilities

29,216

28,663

16,032

16,032

Total non-current liabilities

143,532,775

125,422,774

102,148,553

84,667,285

Total liabilities

188,597,649

179,290,987

150,400,806

142,080,391

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

3

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

Liabilities and equity

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

(4,488,000,000 ordinary shares, par value at

Baht 0.5 per share)

2,244,000

2,244,000

2,244,000

2,244,000

Issued and paid-up share capital

(4,488,000,000 ordinary shares, par value at

Baht 0.5 per share)

2,244,000

2,244,000

2,244,000

2,244,000

Premium on ordinary shares

8,558,558

8,558,558

8,558,558

8,558,558

Premium on treasury shares

396,053

396,053

396,053

396,053

Retained earnings

Appropriated

Legal reserve

224,400

224,400

224,400

224,400

Unappropriated

84,841,249

80,687,082

59,154,351

57,609,779

Other components of equity

352,870

162,812

(286,396)

(275,941)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

96,617,130

92,272,905

70,290,966

68,756,849

Non-controlling interests

8,337,529

8,308,832

-

-

Total equity

104,954,659

100,581,737

70,290,966

68,756,849

Total liabilities and equity

293,552,308

279,872,724

220,691,772

210,837,240

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements. 4

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

Three-month period ended

Three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousand Baht)

Revenue

Revenue from rental and services

9,907,686

8,957,880

5,912,021

5,164,011

Revenue from hotel operation

490,579

353,209

-

-

Revenue from sale of real estate

1,306,255

670,302

-

-

Investment income

469,133

407,406

684,542

587,225

Other income

529,437

309,309

500,768

428,480

Total revenue

12,703,090

10,698,106

7,097,331

6,179,716

Expenses

Cost of rental and services

4,330,663

4,184,258

2,791,105

2,656,247

Cost of hotel operation

155,467

117,884

-

-

Cost of real estate sales

822,056

453,219

-

-

Administrative expenses

1,997,980

1,755,763

1,280,668

1,026,088

Total expenses

7,306,166

6,511,124

4,071,773

3,682,335

Profit from operating activities

5,396,924

4,186,982

3,025,558

2,497,381

Reversal of impairment loss determined in accordance with TFRS 9

2,274

4,007

1,733

2,694

Finance costs

(888,115)

(596,261)

(1,101,599)

(718,163)

Share of profit of joint ventures and associates

accounted for using equity method

595,752

476,542

-

-

Profit before income tax expense

5,106,835

4,071,270

1,925,692

1,781,912

Tax expense

(899,056)

(798,499)

(381,120)

(351,313)

Profit for the period

4,207,779

3,272,771

1,544,572

1,430,599

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

5

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

Three-month period ended

Three-month period ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousand Baht)

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating financial statements

86,123

(20,741)

-

-

Losses on cash flow hedges

(120,745)

(3,947)

(120,745)

(3,947)

Total items that will be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

(34,622)

(24,688)

(120,745)

(3,947)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gain on investments in equity instruments designated

at FVOCI

199,765

115,662

110,290

59,494

Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

199,765

115,662

110,290

59,494

Other comprehensive income (expense)

for the period, net of tax

165,143

90,974

(10,455)

55,547

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,372,922

3,363,745

1,534,117

1,486,146

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

4,154,167

3,245,887

1,544,572

1,430,599

Non-controlling interests

53,612

26,884

-

-

4,207,779

3,272,771

1,544,572

1,430,599

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

4,344,225

3,328,925

1,534,117

1,486,146

Non-controlling interests

28,697

34,820

-

-

4,372,922

3,363,745

1,534,117

1,486,146

Basic earnings per share (in Baht)

0.93

0.73

0.34

0.32

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

6

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

Consolidated financial statements

Other components of equity

Total

Equity

Issued and

Retained earnings

other

attributable to

Non-

paid-up

Share

Legal

Treasury

Translation

Cashflow

Fair value

components

owners of

controlling

Total

share capital

premium

reserve

Unappropriated

shares

reserve

hedge reserve

reserve

Other deficits

of equity

the parent

interests

equity

(in thousand Baht)

Three-month period ended 31 March 2023

Balance at 1 January 2023

2,244,000

8,558,558

224,400

70,774,062

(761,216)

27,314

42,387

502,087

(136,647)

435,141

81,474,945

8,145,238

89,620,183

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit

-

-

-

3,245,887

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,245,887

26,884

3,272,771

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

(26,099)

(3,947)

115,662

-

85,616

85,616

5,358

90,974

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

3,245,887

-

(26,099)

(3,947)

115,662

-

85,616

3,331,503

32,242

3,363,745

Balance at 31 March 2023

2,244,000

8,558,558

224,400

74,019,949

(761,216)

1,215

38,440

617,749

(136,647)

520,757

84,806,448

8,177,480

92,983,928

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

7

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

Consolidated financial statements

Other components of equity

Exchange

differences

Total

Equity

Issued and

Retained earnings

on translating

Cash flow

other

attributable to

Non-

paid-up

Share

Share premium

Legal

financial

hedges

Fair value

components

owners of

controlling

Total

share capital

premium

on treasury share

reserve

Unappropriated

statements

reserve

reserve

Other deficits

of equity

the parent

interests

equity

(in thousand Baht)

Three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Balance at 1 January 2024

2,244,000

8,558,558

396,053

224,400

80,687,082

47,357

14,438

237,664

(136,647)

162,812

92,272,905

8,308,832

100,581,737

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit

-

-

-

-

4,154,167

-

-

-

-

-

4,154,167

53,612

4,207,779

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

111,038

(120,745)

199,765

-

190,058

190,058

(24,915)

165,143

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

4,154,167

111,038

(120,745)

199,765

-

190,058

4,344,225

28,697

4,372,922

Balance at 31 March 2024

2,244,000

8,558,558

396,053

224,400

84,841,249

158,395

(106,307)

437,429

(136,647)

352,870

96,617,130

8,337,529

104,954,659

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

8

Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

Separate financial statements

Other components of equity

Issued and

Retained earnings

Cash flow

Total other

paid-up

Share

Legal

Treasury

hedges

Fair value

components

share capital

premium

reserve

Unappropriated

shares

reserve

reserve

of equity

Total equity

(in thousand Baht)

Three-month period ended 31 March 2023

Balance at 1 January 2023

2,244,000

8,558,558

224,400

55,163,233

(761,216)

42,387

30,630

73,017

65,501,992

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit

-

-

-

1,430,599

-

-

-

-

1,430,599

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

(3,947)

59,494

55,547

55,547

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

1,430,599

-

(3,947)

59,494

55,547

1,486,146

Balance at 31 March 2023

2,244,000

8,558,558

224,400

56,593,832

(761,216)

38,440

90,124

128,564

66,988,138

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

9

