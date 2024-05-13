Central Pattana Public Company Limited
and its Subsidiaries
Condensed interim financial statements
for the three-month period ended
31 March 2024
and
Independent auditor's review report
Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors of Central Pattana Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and of Central Pattana Public Company Limited, respectively, as at 31 March 2024; the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of Review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
(Vannaporn Jongperadechanon)
Certified Public Accountant
Registration No. 4098
KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.
Bangkok
10 May 2024
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Assets
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,150,726
3,168,528
1,819,402
1,968,150
Trade accounts receivable
2, 3
2,033,872
2,217,131
1,297,774
1,464,589
Other receivables
2
1,979,171
1,760,248
1,565,689
1,772,301
Current portion of finance lease receivables
26,782
27,320
2,561
3,058
Real estate development for sales
6
16,667,448
16,432,026
-
-
Short-term loans to related parties
2
50,337
49,802
815,449
806,489
Other current financial assets
2,389,799
1,890,874
2,780
3,130
Total current assets
26,298,135
25,545,929
5,503,655
6,017,717
Non-current assets
Restricted bank deposits
6
1,000
1,000
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
5,160,869
4,795,811
1,454,355
1,311,650
Investments in subsidiaries and fund
4
-
-
32,307,885
32,307,885
Investments in associates
4
8,629,941
8,550,976
9,360,514
9,361,581
Investments in joint ventures
33,023,882
32,571,531
5,840,753
5,840,753
Finance lease receivable
2
21,403,810
20,980,434
-
259
Long-term loans to related parties
2
1,197,489
1,159,942
67,787,862
67,587,855
Investment properties
5, 6
182,319,078
170,975,918
94,638,686
84,612,542
Property, plant and equipment
4,778,749
4,821,629
471,548
487,810
Goodwill
1,290,875
1,290,875
-
-
Deferred tax assets
3,574,022
3,515,921
2,354,446
2,292,881
Other non-current assets
2
5,874,458
5,662,758
972,068
1,016,307
Total non-current assets
267,254,173
254,326,795
215,188,117
204,819,523
Total assets
293,552,308
279,872,724
220,691,772
210,837,240
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
2
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Liabilities and equity
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current liabilities
Short-term loans from financial institutions
8,000,000
13,500,000
6,650,000
12,150,000
Trade accounts payable
2
1,319,741
1,485,393
518,537
537,097
Other payables
2
7,149,045
7,060,407
3,593,469
3,677,818
Current portion of lease liabilities
2
2,803,419
2,669,213
2,331,752
2,334,851
Short-term loans from related parties
2
487,262
472,061
16,718,302
16,137,617
Current portion of long-term loans
6
19,183,299
23,027,129
16,382,593
20,402,022
Current portion of advance received from rental income
2
1,911,798
1,857,794
255,289
265,818
Income tax payable
1,818,919
1,285,540
592,159
394,553
Contractor payables
2,391,391
2,510,676
1,210,152
1,513,330
Total current liabilities
45,064,874
53,868,213
48,252,253
57,413,106
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans from related parties
2
946,118
953,640
6,000,866
5,620,714
Long-term loans
6
46,105,629
38,808,488
45,077,629
38,381,588
Lease liabilities
2
54,739,548
43,893,892
40,309,911
30,139,148
Deferred tax liabilities
3,667,387
3,593,404
-
-
Advance received from rental income
2
27,178,550
27,396,408
3,985,559
3,913,492
Deposits received from customers
2
9,509,095
9,397,192
5,701,583
5,542,040
Non-current provisions for employee benefits
1,002,558
999,996
738,754
739,321
Provision for decommissioning and restoration
354,674
351,091
318,219
314,950
Other non-current liabilities
29,216
28,663
16,032
16,032
Total non-current liabilities
143,532,775
125,422,774
102,148,553
84,667,285
Total liabilities
188,597,649
179,290,987
150,400,806
142,080,391
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
3
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
Liabilities and equity
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
(4,488,000,000 ordinary shares, par value at
Baht 0.5 per share)
2,244,000
2,244,000
2,244,000
2,244,000
Issued and paid-up share capital
(4,488,000,000 ordinary shares, par value at
Baht 0.5 per share)
2,244,000
2,244,000
2,244,000
2,244,000
Premium on ordinary shares
8,558,558
8,558,558
8,558,558
8,558,558
Premium on treasury shares
396,053
396,053
396,053
396,053
Retained earnings
Appropriated
Legal reserve
224,400
224,400
224,400
224,400
Unappropriated
84,841,249
80,687,082
59,154,351
57,609,779
Other components of equity
352,870
162,812
(286,396)
(275,941)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
96,617,130
92,272,905
70,290,966
68,756,849
Non-controlling interests
8,337,529
8,308,832
-
-
Total equity
104,954,659
100,581,737
70,290,966
68,756,849
Total liabilities and equity
293,552,308
279,872,724
220,691,772
210,837,240
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements. 4
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
Three-month period ended
Three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousand Baht)
Revenue
Revenue from rental and services
9,907,686
8,957,880
5,912,021
5,164,011
Revenue from hotel operation
490,579
353,209
-
-
Revenue from sale of real estate
1,306,255
670,302
-
-
Investment income
469,133
407,406
684,542
587,225
Other income
529,437
309,309
500,768
428,480
Total revenue
12,703,090
10,698,106
7,097,331
6,179,716
Expenses
Cost of rental and services
4,330,663
4,184,258
2,791,105
2,656,247
Cost of hotel operation
155,467
117,884
-
-
Cost of real estate sales
822,056
453,219
-
-
Administrative expenses
1,997,980
1,755,763
1,280,668
1,026,088
Total expenses
7,306,166
6,511,124
4,071,773
3,682,335
Profit from operating activities
5,396,924
4,186,982
3,025,558
2,497,381
Reversal of impairment loss determined in accordance with TFRS 9
2,274
4,007
1,733
2,694
Finance costs
(888,115)
(596,261)
(1,101,599)
(718,163)
Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
accounted for using equity method
595,752
476,542
-
-
Profit before income tax expense
5,106,835
4,071,270
1,925,692
1,781,912
Tax expense
(899,056)
(798,499)
(381,120)
(351,313)
Profit for the period
4,207,779
3,272,771
1,544,572
1,430,599
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
5
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
Three-month period ended
Three-month period ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousand Baht)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating financial statements
86,123
(20,741)
-
-
Losses on cash flow hedges
(120,745)
(3,947)
(120,745)
(3,947)
Total items that will be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
(34,622)
(24,688)
(120,745)
(3,947)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Gain on investments in equity instruments designated
at FVOCI
199,765
115,662
110,290
59,494
Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
199,765
115,662
110,290
59,494
Other comprehensive income (expense)
for the period, net of tax
165,143
90,974
(10,455)
55,547
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,372,922
3,363,745
1,534,117
1,486,146
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
4,154,167
3,245,887
1,544,572
1,430,599
Non-controlling interests
53,612
26,884
-
-
4,207,779
3,272,771
1,544,572
1,430,599
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
4,344,225
3,328,925
1,534,117
1,486,146
Non-controlling interests
28,697
34,820
-
-
4,372,922
3,363,745
1,534,117
1,486,146
Basic earnings per share (in Baht)
0.93
0.73
0.34
0.32
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
6
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
Consolidated financial statements
Other components of equity
Total
Equity
Issued and
Retained earnings
other
attributable to
Non-
paid-up
Share
Legal
Treasury
Translation
Cashflow
Fair value
components
owners of
controlling
Total
share capital
premium
reserve
Unappropriated
shares
reserve
hedge reserve
reserve
Other deficits
of equity
the parent
interests
equity
(in thousand Baht)
Three-month period ended 31 March 2023
Balance at 1 January 2023
2,244,000
8,558,558
224,400
70,774,062
(761,216)
27,314
42,387
502,087
(136,647)
435,141
81,474,945
8,145,238
89,620,183
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit
-
-
-
3,245,887
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,245,887
26,884
3,272,771
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
(26,099)
(3,947)
115,662
-
85,616
85,616
5,358
90,974
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
3,245,887
-
(26,099)
(3,947)
115,662
-
85,616
3,331,503
32,242
3,363,745
Balance at 31 March 2023
2,244,000
8,558,558
224,400
74,019,949
(761,216)
1,215
38,440
617,749
(136,647)
520,757
84,806,448
8,177,480
92,983,928
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
7
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
Consolidated financial statements
Other components of equity
Exchange
differences
Total
Equity
Issued and
Retained earnings
on translating
Cash flow
other
attributable to
Non-
paid-up
Share
Share premium
Legal
financial
hedges
Fair value
components
owners of
controlling
Total
share capital
premium
on treasury share
reserve
Unappropriated
statements
reserve
reserve
Other deficits
of equity
the parent
interests
equity
(in thousand Baht)
Three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Balance at 1 January 2024
2,244,000
8,558,558
396,053
224,400
80,687,082
47,357
14,438
237,664
(136,647)
162,812
92,272,905
8,308,832
100,581,737
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit
-
-
-
-
4,154,167
-
-
-
-
-
4,154,167
53,612
4,207,779
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
111,038
(120,745)
199,765
-
190,058
190,058
(24,915)
165,143
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
4,154,167
111,038
(120,745)
199,765
-
190,058
4,344,225
28,697
4,372,922
Balance at 31 March 2024
2,244,000
8,558,558
396,053
224,400
84,841,249
158,395
(106,307)
437,429
(136,647)
352,870
96,617,130
8,337,529
104,954,659
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
8
Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
Separate financial statements
Other components of equity
Issued and
Retained earnings
Cash flow
Total other
paid-up
Share
Legal
Treasury
hedges
Fair value
components
share capital
premium
reserve
Unappropriated
shares
reserve
reserve
of equity
Total equity
(in thousand Baht)
Three-month period ended 31 March 2023
Balance at 1 January 2023
2,244,000
8,558,558
224,400
55,163,233
(761,216)
42,387
30,630
73,017
65,501,992
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit
-
-
-
1,430,599
-
-
-
-
1,430,599
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
(3,947)
59,494
55,547
55,547
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
1,430,599
-
(3,947)
59,494
55,547
1,486,146
Balance at 31 March 2023
2,244,000
8,558,558
224,400
56,593,832
(761,216)
38,440
90,124
128,564
66,988,138
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Central Pattana pcl published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 04:17:02 UTC.