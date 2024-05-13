Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Central Pattana Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Central Pattana Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and of Central Pattana Public Company Limited, respectively, as at 31 March 2024; the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

(Vannaporn Jongperadechanon)

Certified Public Accountant

Registration No. 4098

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Bangkok

10 May 2024