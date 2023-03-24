Central Pattana : 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

Notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Central Pattana Public Company Limited on 27 April 2023, at 2.00 p.m. through electronic means (e-AGM) Remarks: Please follow the Guidelines for attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic means in the Enclosure 1 The conference system shall be available on 27 April 2023 from 1.00 p.m. onward.

-Translation- No. 51/2023/009 24 March 2023 Subject: Notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Attention: Shareholders of Central Pattana Public Company Limited Enclosures: 1) Guidelines for attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through electronics means (e-AGM) 2) 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report in QR Code 3) Profiles of the Nominated Persons to be appointed as Directors 4) Directors' Remunerations for 2023 5) Information of the External Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023 6) Proxy Form 7) Details of Independent Directors nominated by the Company to Serve as Proxies 8) Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the Shareholders' Meeting 9) Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report 10) Privacy Notice The Board of Directors has decided to hold the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on 27 April 2023, at 2.00 p.m. through electronic means (e-AGM) in compliance with the laws and regulation on electronic meetings, to consider the following agenda items. The shareholders were invited to propose their agenda for this Annual General Meeting in advance from 23 September 2022 to 15 January 2023. The information was announced through the Company's website and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s news and information system. However, there was no agenda proposed by shareholders. Agenda Item 1: To Acknowledge the Company's Performance Outcomes of 2022 Facts and Rationales: The Company's performance outcomes of 2022 have been summarized as appeared on page 162-180 in 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) (Details as shown in Enclosure 2). Any shareholders who desire to receive the hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report), please submit the Request Form (Details as shown in Enclosure 9) to the Company. The Company will deliver the hard copy to shareholder accordingly. Opinions of the Board: The Board recommends the shareholders to consider and acknowledge the Company's performance outcomes of 2022. Voting Required to Pass the Resolution: This agenda is for acknowledgement. Agenda Item 2: To Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 Facts and Rationales: To comply with the Company's Articles of Association and Section 112 of the Public Limited Companies Act, the shareholders shall approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 audited by the auditor as appeared in the 2022 Financial Report. (Details as shown in Enclosure 2). Opinions of the Board: The Board recommends the shareholders to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which the auditor had expressed an unqualified opinion and was reviewed by the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors.

Voting Required to Pass the Resolution: Majority vote of the shareholders who attend the Meeting and cast their votes. Agenda Item 3: To Consider and Approve the Dividend Payment against the 2022 Performance Outcomes. Facts and Rationales: The Company's Dividend Policy imposed to pay dividend not less than approximately 40% of operating net profit from consolidated financial statement unless compelling reasons not to. The dividend payment will not exceed the retained earnings in separate financial statement. Opinions of the Board: The Board had considered and agreed to recommend the shareholders to consider and approve the dividend payment against the 2022 performance outcomes at Baht 1.15 per share. The Record Date for the right to receive dividend is on 9 March 2023. The dividend will be paid on 17 May 2023. The right to receive dividend will be confirmed upon the dividend payment shall be approved by the Meeting. Details of comparing dividend payment are as follows: Details 2021 2022 1. Net profit (Baht) 7,148,184,463* 10,759,886,091 2. Number of shares (shares) 4,470,846,700 4,470,846,700 3. Dividend per share (Baht/share) 0.60 1.15 4. Total dividend payment (Baht) 2,682,508,020 5,141,473,705 5. Dividend payout ratio per Net profit (%) 37.53* 47.78 Remark: * Net profit for the year 2021 were impacted from COVID-19 situation, the dividend payout ratio did not conform to the Company's Dividend Policy. Voting Required to Pass the Resolution: Majority vote of the shareholders who attend the Meeting and cast their votes. Agenda Item 4: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of Directors who are due to retire by rotation in 2023 Facts and Rationales: To comply with the Company's Articles of Association and Section 71 of the Public Limited Companies Act, one-third of the directors must retire from the office at every Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In 2023, There are four directors due to complete their terms, namely Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat, Mr. Winid Silamongkol, Mrs. Nidsinee Chirathivat, and Mr. Suthipak Chirathivat. The Company had given the shareholders an opportunity to nominate directors in advance by distributing details via the Company's website and SET's news and information system from 23 September 2022 to 15 January 2023. No one was nominated by the shareholders to be a candidate director. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had undertaken the nomination criteria and process by considering in all the required aspects of directors i.e., qualifications, knowledge, competency, experience and expertise in order to maximize the benefit of the Company and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (exclusive of those with vested interests on this matter), resolved to nominate the extension of four directors whose name specified hereunder for another term. Profiles of the nominated persons to be the directors appear in Enclosure 3. 1) Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat Chairman (Authorized Signatory) 2) Mr. Winid Silamongkol Independent Director / Chairman of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee 3) Mrs.Nidsinee Chirathivat Director 4) Mr. Suthipak Chirathivat Director (Authorized Signatory) Opinions of the Board: The Board had considered and agreed to recommend the shareholders to appoint directors in place of those due who are due to retire by rotation in 2023, namely Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat, Mr. Winid Silamongkol, Mrs. Nidsinee Chirathivat and Mr. Suthipak Chirathivat to be directors of the Company and directors of sub-committee for another term, according to the proposal Page 2/9

made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (exclusive of those with vested interests on this matter). All the nominated directors are qualified through the Board's thorough screening process and prudent consideration which confirmed that their qualifications are appropriated to the Company's business and duly qualified under the Articles of Association of the Company, the Public Limited Company Act, and requirements of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Since the nominated directors are variously knowledgeable, experienced in fields relevant to the conduct of business, perform their duty with honesty according to corporate governance, can devote their time and expertise for maximum benefit of the Company as well as all shareholders and stakeholders, they should be nominated as directors. In addition, the Board opined that Mr. Winid Silamongkol is qualified for an independent director in accordance with the Company's and the Stock Exchange of Thailand's definition of independent director which is inherently greater than those required by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Qualifications of independent directors appear on page 204-205 in 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) (Details as shown in Enclosure 2). Mr. Winid Silamongkol was filled with knowledge, abilities, experience, particularly in field of law and accounting, pertaining to the core business of the Company and also capable of expressing opinions independently in consistence with the Company's good governance as well as vision & mission. The Board, therefore, resolved to propose the appointment of Mr. Winid Silamongkol as an independent director for another term. By the Meeting's approval, his tenure will extend for another term and have ended in April 2026, which is 3 years and 8 months in the total. Voting Required to Pass the Resolution: Majority vote of the shareholders who attend the Meeting and cast their votes. Each director will be proposed to appoint individually. Agenda Item 5: To Consider and Approve the Remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023 Facts and Rationales: To ensure that the Board will receive an appropriate and fair remuneration, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed the Board an approach for the determination of directors' remuneration which take into account their responsibilities, contribution relative to the Company's overall operational performance and any other related factors including comparisons to remuneration of other companies having the same or similar industry and business sectors as the Company. Duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors and each of Sub Committees appear on page 202-209 in 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) (Details as shown in Enclosure 2). Opinions of the Board: The Board had considered and agreed with the proposal made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to recommend the shareholders to approve the remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023 at the amount not exceeding Baht 25,000,000 which is same as the amount approved in 2022 and be suitable for the duties and responsibilities of the Board as well as also compatible with the other companies in the same size and industry. The remuneration consists of quarterly retainer, meeting allowance and Bonus. (Details as shown in Enclosure 4). Voting required to pass the resolution: Not less than two-thirds of the shareholders who attend the Meeting. Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee for 2023 Facts and Rationales: To comply with the Company's Articles of Association and Section 120 of the Public Limited Companies Act, the shareholders shall approve an appointment of the Company's external auditors and its fees at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board, TorJor. 75/2561, imposes that an external auditor of a listed company shall be rotated every seven fiscal year regardless of consecutiveness and shall refrain from performing audit services for such listed company for five consecutive year. However, other individual external auditor in the same audit firm is able to appointed. The Audit and Corporate Governance Committee had considered the auditor's qualifications, independency, and past performance in comparison with the total number of service years as the Company's auditor as well as the audit fee. The Audit and Corporate Governance Committee deemed it appropriate and, thus, had agreed to propose the appointment of the external Page 3/9