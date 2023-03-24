Central Pattana : Directors' Remunerations for 2023
For deliberation of Agenda item 5: To Consider and Approve the Remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023
Directors' Remuneration for 2023
The remuneration budget for the Company's directors for 2023 being set with a ceiling of Baht 25,000,000, same as the year 2022 composing of Regular Retainer, Meeting allowance, and Bonus. The details of Company's director's remuneration structures shall be as follows:
1. Regular Retainer and Meeting allowance
Remuneration*
Year 2022
Year 2023
Changes
(F
or consideration)
1. Regular Retainer (Baht/Month)
- Chairman
80,000
80,000
-
- Lead Independent Director
65,000
65,000
-
- Independent Director
50,000
50,000
-
- Director
30,000
30,000
-
2. Meeting allowances for the Board of Directors
(Baht/Meeting)
- Chairman
60,000
60,000
-
- Lead Independent Director
50,000
50,000
-
- Director
45,000
45,000
-
3. Meeting allowances for the Audit and Corporate
Governance Committee (Baht/Meeting)
- Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance
70,000
70,000
-
Committee
- Member of the Audit and Corporate Governance
Committee
55,000
55,000
-
4. Meeting allowances for the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee including the Advisory
(Baht/Meeting)
- Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee
50,000
50,000
-
- Member and advisory of the Nomination and
40,000
40,000
-
Remuneration Committee
5. Meeting allowances for the Risk Policy
Committee (Baht/Meeting)
- Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee
50,000
50,000
-
- Member the Risk Policy Committee
40,000
40,000
-
*Remark:The Executive Director and management who have any responsibilities in the sub-committee will not receive the remuneration.
2. Bonus
The bonus (calculated from the remaining amount of approved remuneration budget) will be allocated to directors by which the Board of Directors is authorized to determine the conditions, the details, and the rate of bonus payment as appropriate together with consideration of the Company's performance outcomes. In addition, the amount of bonus being allocated to each director is depended on the accountability, performance and the participation in the meeting. The Executive Director will not receive any director's bonus, however.
