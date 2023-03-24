Central Pattana : Directors' Remunerations for 2023

Enclosure 4

For deliberation of Agenda item 5: To Consider and Approve the Remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023

Directors' Remuneration for 2023

The remuneration budget for the Company's directors for 2023 being set with a ceiling of Baht 25,000,000, same as the year 2022 composing of Regular Retainer, Meeting allowance, and Bonus. The details of Company's director's remuneration structures shall be as follows:

1. Regular Retainer and Meeting allowance

Remuneration* Year 2022 Year 2023 Changes (F or consideration) 1. Regular Retainer (Baht/Month) - Chairman 80,000 80,000 - - Lead Independent Director 65,000 65,000 - - Independent Director 50,000 50,000 - - Director 30,000 30,000 - 2. Meeting allowances for the Board of Directors (Baht/Meeting) - Chairman 60,000 60,000 - - Lead Independent Director 50,000 50,000 - - Director 45,000 45,000 - 3. Meeting allowances for the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee (Baht/Meeting) - Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance 70,000 70,000 - Committee - Member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee 55,000 55,000 - 4. Meeting allowances for the Nomination and Remuneration Committee including the Advisory (Baht/Meeting) - Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee 50,000 50,000 - - Member and advisory of the Nomination and 40,000 40,000 - Remuneration Committee 5. Meeting allowances for the Risk Policy Committee (Baht/Meeting) - Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee 50,000 50,000 - - Member the Risk Policy Committee 40,000 40,000 -

*Remark:The Executive Director and management who have any responsibilities in the sub-committee will not receive the remuneration.