  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA

(CPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-22
68.00 THB   +2.64%
04:40aCentral Pattana : 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
04:39aCentral Pattana : Directors' Remunerations for 2023
PU
04:39aCentral Pattana : List of the proposed Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023
PU
Central Pattana : Directors' Remunerations for 2023

03/24/2023 | 04:39am EDT
Enclosure 4

For deliberation of Agenda item 5: To Consider and Approve the Remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023

Directors' Remuneration for 2023

The remuneration budget for the Company's directors for 2023 being set with a ceiling of Baht 25,000,000, same as the year 2022 composing of Regular Retainer, Meeting allowance, and Bonus. The details of Company's director's remuneration structures shall be as follows:

1. Regular Retainer and Meeting allowance

Remuneration*

Year 2022

Year 2023

Changes

(F

or consideration)

1. Regular Retainer (Baht/Month)

- Chairman

80,000

80,000

-

- Lead Independent Director

65,000

65,000

-

- Independent Director

50,000

50,000

-

- Director

30,000

30,000

-

2. Meeting allowances for the Board of Directors

(Baht/Meeting)

- Chairman

60,000

60,000

-

- Lead Independent Director

50,000

50,000

-

- Director

45,000

45,000

-

3. Meeting allowances for the Audit and Corporate

Governance Committee (Baht/Meeting)

- Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance

70,000

70,000

-

Committee

- Member of the Audit and Corporate Governance

Committee

55,000

55,000

-

4. Meeting allowances for the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee including the Advisory

(Baht/Meeting)

- Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee

50,000

50,000

-

- Member and advisory of the Nomination and

40,000

40,000

-

Remuneration Committee

5. Meeting allowances for the Risk Policy

Committee (Baht/Meeting)

- Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee

50,000

50,000

-

- Member the Risk Policy Committee

40,000

40,000

-

*Remark:The Executive Director and management who have any responsibilities in the sub-committee will not receive the remuneration.

Directors' Remuneration for 2023 Page 1/2

Enclosure 4

For deliberation of Agenda item 5: To Consider and Approve the Remuneration for the Board of Directors for 2023

2. Bonus

The bonus (calculated from the remaining amount of approved remuneration budget) will be allocated to directors by which the Board of Directors is authorized to determine the conditions, the details, and the rate of bonus payment as appropriate together with consideration of the Company's performance outcomes. In addition, the amount of bonus being allocated to each director is depended on the accountability, performance and the participation in the meeting. The Executive Director will not receive any director's bonus, however.

3. Other benefits

- None -

Directors' Remuneration for 2023 Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
