Central Pattana : Financial Report 2022

Responsibility of

the Board of Directors to the Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("the Company") is responsible for the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as financial information as presented in the annual report. The financial statements are prepared in conformity with Thai Financial Reporting Standards (TFRSs) which are appropriately applied on a consistent basis. Conservation judgment and best estimate are adopted in this preparation. In addition, all important information is adequately disclosed in the notes to financial statements.

The Board of Directors has set up and maintained an effective internal control to reasonably ensure that all accounting records are accurate, complete and sufficient to secure its assets. Moreover, all possible weakness could be found to prevent fraud or material unusual transactions.

The Board of Directors has appointed the audit committee which comprises independent directors, to control quality of financial report and internal control system. The opinion of the audit committee on this matter has already been presented in the audit committee report.

The Board of Directors is of an opinion that internal control systems of the Company and its subsidiaries are in the satisfactory and sufficient level to reasonably build the confidence in the reliability of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022.