  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Central Pattana
  News
  Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA

(CPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-22
68.00 THB   +2.64%
10:12aCentral Pattana : Financial Report 2022
PU
06:22aCentral Pattana : Annual Report 2022 (56-1 One Report)
PU
05:20aCentral Pattana : Profiles of the Nominated Persons to be appointed as Directors to replace the Directors who are due to retire by rotation in 2023
PU
Central Pattana : Financial Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 10:12am EDT
Imagining

better futures

for all

Financial Report

2022

(56-1 One Report)

Central Pattana

Public Company Limited

Location

32nd Floor, Central World Offices,

999/9 Rama I Road, Patumwan Sub-District, Patumwan District, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Telephone

+66 (0) 2667 5555

Corporate Website

www.centralpattana.co.th

Registration No.

0107537002443

Establishment

June 17, 1980

Listed on the Stock Ex-

March 1, 1995

change of Thailand (SET)

Business Overview

Develop and invest in retail property for rent comprising large-scale shopping centers

and other related and supportive businesses, such as office buildings, hotels, residential

development and food court. In addition, the Company invests in CPN Commercial Growth

Leasehold Property Fund (CPNCG) and CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT (CPNREIT),

and is the property manager and REIT manager.

Contacts

Company Secretary

Telephone:

+66 (0) 2667 5555 Ext. 1665 1684 1685 1686 and 1687

Email:

co.secretary@centralpattana.co.th

Investor Relations

Telephone:

+66 (0) 2667 5555 Ext. 1614 1632 and 1688

Email:

ir@centralpattana.co.th

Shareholders' Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on April 27, 2023 at 2.00 p.m. via

electronics means (E-AGM).

Contents

05

Responsibility of the Board

of Directors to the Financial

Statements

06 Independent Auditor's Report

11

Financial Statements

22 Notes to

the Financial Statements

Responsibility of

the Board of Directors to the Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("the Company") is responsible for the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as financial information as presented in the annual report. The financial statements are prepared in conformity with Thai Financial Reporting Standards (TFRSs) which are appropriately applied on a consistent basis. Conservation judgment and best estimate are adopted in this preparation. In addition, all important information is adequately disclosed in the notes to financial statements.

The Board of Directors has set up and maintained an effective internal control to reasonably ensure that all accounting records are accurate, complete and sufficient to secure its assets. Moreover, all possible weakness could be found to prevent fraud or material unusual transactions.

The Board of Directors has appointed the audit committee which comprises independent directors, to control quality of financial report and internal control system. The opinion of the audit committee on this matter has already been presented in the audit committee report.

The Board of Directors is of an opinion that internal control systems of the Company and its subsidiaries are in the satisfactory and sufficient level to reasonably build the confidence in the reliability of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2022.

Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat

Chairman

Director

President & Chief Executive Officer

05

Financial Report 2022 (56-1 One Report)

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 672 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
Net income 2023 12 488 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2023 82 531 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 306 B 8 998 M 8 998 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,33x
EV / Sales 2024 8,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PATTANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 68,00 THB
Average target price 77,57 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naparat Sriwanvit CFO, CAO & Chief Risk Management Officer
Sudhitham Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA-4.23%8 932
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.09%39 388
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.28%32 567
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.01%27 858
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.63%25 332
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.71%21 396
