Central Pattana : List of the proposed Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023

(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

Information of the External Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023

The Board of Directors agreed to appoint the Company and subsidiaries' auditor and to determine the auditing fees for the year 2023, which have already been agreed by the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, to propose to the Shareholder's meeting as follows:

1. Appointing auditors of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. ("Primary External Auditor"), as name listed below. Anyone of them shall be empowered to audit and express their opinion on the financial statement for the year 2023.

Names CPA Registration No. Service Period 1) Ms. Vannaporn Jongperadechanon 4098 5 Years (2018-2022) 2) Ms. Bongkot Amsageam 3684 2 Years (2016-2017) 3) Ms. Vilaivan Pholprasert 8420 - 4) Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak 8802 - 5) Ms. Natcha Uwattanasombut 11416 -

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. and the persons proposed as auditor of the Company and subsidiaries are not shareholder and have no relationship or any interest with the Company and subsidiaries, executives, major shareholders or related persons, in a way that may impact their performing task independently.

2. Determining the audit fee for KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as follows:

Year 2022 (Baht) Year 2023 (Baht) 1) Audit fee 10,250,000 10,300,000 2) Non audit fee - -

Audit fee of 2023 increases from 2022 by 50,000 Baht as there are new projects to be operated in 2023 namely Central Westville, the 4 hotel projects under "GO" brand and the 2 hotel projects under "Centara" brand as well as additional 1 subsidiary.

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd., is the auditor of the Company and the subsidiaries totaling 41 companies namely: