    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA

(CPN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-22
68.00 THB   +2.64%
Central Pattana : List of the proposed Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023

03/24/2023
(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

Information of the External Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023

The Board of Directors agreed to appoint the Company and subsidiaries' auditor and to determine the auditing fees for the year 2023, which have already been agreed by the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, to propose to the Shareholder's meeting as follows:

1. Appointing auditors of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. ("Primary External Auditor"), as name listed below. Anyone of them shall be empowered to audit and express their opinion on the financial statement for the year 2023.

Names

CPA Registration No.

Service Period

1)

Ms. Vannaporn

Jongperadechanon

4098

5 Years (2018-2022)

2)

Ms. Bongkot

Amsageam

3684

2 Years (2016-2017)

3)

Ms. Vilaivan

Pholprasert

8420

-

4)

Mrs. Sasithorn

Pongadisak

8802

-

5)

Ms. Natcha

Uwattanasombut

11416

-

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. and the persons proposed as auditor of the Company and subsidiaries are not shareholder and have no relationship or any interest with the Company and subsidiaries, executives, major shareholders or related persons, in a way that may impact their performing task independently.

2. Determining the audit fee for KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as follows:

Year 2022 (Baht)

Year 2023 (Baht)

1)

Audit fee

10,250,000

10,300,000

2)

Non audit fee

-

-

Audit fee of 2023 increases from 2022 by 50,000 Baht as there are new projects to be operated in 2023 namely Central Westville, the 4 hotel projects under "GO" brand and the 2 hotel projects under "Centara" brand as well as additional 1 subsidiary.

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd., is the auditor of the Company and the subsidiaries totaling 41 companies namely:

  1. Central Pattana Plc.
  2. Central World Co., Ltd.
  3. Central Pattana Khon Kaen Co., Ltd
  4. CPN Pattaya Co., Ltd.
  5. CPN Residence Co., Ltd.
  6. Bangna Central Property Co., Ltd.
  7. Central Pattana Nine Square Co., Ltd.
  8. Central Pattana Development Co., Ltd.
  9. CPN Korat Co., Ltd.
  10. Central Pattana Rama 2 Co., Ltd.
  11. Central Pattana Rattanathibet Co., Ltd.

(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

  1. Central Pattana Realty Co., Ltd.
  2. Central Pattana Rama 3 Co., Ltd.
  3. CPN Rayong Co., Ltd.
  4. Thai Business Fund 4
  5. Central Food Avenue Co., Ltd.
  6. Central Pattana Chiangmai Co., Ltd.
  7. CPN Global Co., Ltd.
  8. CPN City Co., Ltd.
  9. CPN Complex Co., Ltd.
  10. CPN Residence Khon Kaen Co., Ltd.
  11. C.S. City Co., Ltd.
  12. CPN Estate Co., Ltd.
  13. Suanlum Property Co., Ltd.
  14. Phraram 4 Development Co., Ltd.
  15. Sala Daeng Property Management Co., Ltd.
  16. CPN REIT Management Co., Ltd.
  17. Dara Harbour Co., Ltd.
  18. CPN Pattaya Hotel Co., Ltd.
  19. CPN Residence Management Co., Ltd.
  20. CPN Village Co., Ltd.
  21. Chanakun Development Co., Ltd.
  22. Bayswater Co., Ltd.
  23. CentralPattana Life Co., Ltd.
  24. Phruksachart Property Co., Ltd.
  25. Siam Future Development Plc.
  26. Petchkasem Power Center Co., Ltd.
  27. Ekkamai Lifestyle Center Co., Ltd.
  28. Siam Future Property Co., Ltd.
  29. Ratchayothin Avenue Co., Ltd.
  30. Ratchayothin Avenue Management Co., Ltd.

3. Determining the audit fee for the subsidiaries set up and registered overseas for approximately 539,600 Baht, increasing by 23,600 Baht from 2022 due to the increase of transaction. Subsidiaries overseas which shall be audited by the Secondary External Auditor, totaling 3 companies namely:

  1. Global Retail Development & Investment Limited
  2. CPN Ventures Sdn. Bhd.
  3. Central Plaza i-City Real Estate Sdn. Bhd. (Joint Venture Company)

(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

Moreover, the external auditor of the overseas subsidiaries may be served by either Primary External Auditor or others ("Secondary External Auditor"). In the case that the external auditor of the subsidiary is not affiliated with the primary external auditor firm, the Board will ensure that the financial statements can be prepared in a timely manner.

4. Delegating the approval authorities, the Management to appoint the external auditor and determine incidental review fees of subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and others incurred during the year.

(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

Information on auditors' profile for the year 2023

1. Ms. Vannaporn Jongperadechanon: CPA Registration No. 4098

Position

: Partner, Audit & Assurance at KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Experiences

: Vannaporn has more than 36 years of extensive experience

providing services for clients in listed companies, local and

international companies and across a wide range of industries

such as real estate, hotel, technologies, healthcare and hospitality

business in accordance with various accounting frameworks,

including Thai GAAP, IFRS and US GAAP and join secondment

program in Australia.

Education

: Bachelor degree of Accounting, Thammasat University

: Master degree of Accounting, Chulalongkorn University

Professional associations/

: Member of Thailand Federation of Accounting Professions

Licenses

: Certified Public Accountant, Thailand

  • Authorized Auditor oftheSecuritiesand Exchange Commission, Thailand

2. Ms. Bongkot Amsageam: CPA Registration No. 3684

Position

: Partner, Audit & Assurance at KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Experiences

: Bongkot has more than 36 years of extensive experience across

a wide range of industries in accordance with various accounting

frameworks, providing service to local and multinational

clients. Take care group of companies listed on the Stock

Exchange of Thailand (SET), and other group of companies

and also being an auditor for companies operating international

businesses which must prepare financial statements in accordance

with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Education

: Bachelor of Accounting, Thammasat University

: Master of Business Administration, Thammasat University

Professional associations/

: Member of Thailand Federation of Accounting Professions

Licenses

: Certified Public Accountant, Thailand

  • Authorized Auditor of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand

3. Ms. Vilaivan Pholprasert: CPA Registration No. 8420

Position

: Partner, Audit & Assurance at KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Experiences

: Vilaivan has 20 years of audit experience providing services

for clients in both local and international companies across a

wide range of industries in accordance with various accounting

frameworks, including Thai GAAP and IFRS. She was international

assignee under the exchange program, covering industrial,

healthcare, government and trading sector, at KPMG USA

during 2011-2012.

Education

: Bachelor of Accountancy Program, Kasetsart University

Professional associations/

: Member of Thailand Federation of Accounting Professions

Licenses

: Certified Public Accountant, Thailand

: Authorized Auditor oftheSecuritiesand Exchange Commission, Thailand

: Experience as a special speaker at the Federation of Accounting

Professional of Thailand (TFAC)

(Enclosure 5)

For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023

4. Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak: CPA Registration No. 8802

Position

: Partner, Audit & Assurance at KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Experiences

: Sasithorn is an Audit & Assurance Partner who has more

than 20 years of audit experience providing services for

clients in both local and international companies across a

wide range of industries. Sasithorn is also the Head of

KPMG's Private Enterprise strategic unit. Her specialty is

taking care of IPO clients, startups, family business and help

them grow their businesses.

Education

: Bachelor of Business Administration, Thammasat University

: Master of Business Administration, Chulalongkorn University

Professional associations/

: Member of Thailand Federation of Accounting Professions

Licenses

: Certified Public Accountant, Thailand

  • Authorized Auditor of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand

5. Ms. Natcha Uwattanasombut: CPA Registration No. 11416

Position

: Director, Audit & Assurance at KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Experiences

: Natcha has 15 years of audit experience in various industries

covering Real Estate, Media, Manufacturing, Trading, Services

including international company and listed companies. She also

being an auditor for companies operating international businesses

which must prepare financial statements in accordance with

the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Education

: Bachelor of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University

: Master of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University

Professional associations/

: Member of Thailand Federation of Accounting Professions

Licenses

: Certified Public Accountant, Thailand

