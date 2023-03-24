Central Pattana : List of the proposed Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023
For Deliberation of Agenda Item 6: To Consider and Approve the Appointment of the External Auditor and Determination of the Audit Fee For 2023
Information of the External Auditors and Audit Fees for the year 2023
The Board of Directors agreed to appoint the Company and subsidiaries' auditor and to determine the auditing fees for the year 2023, which have already been agreed by the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, to propose to the Shareholder's meeting as follows:
1. Appointing auditors of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. ("Primary External Auditor"), as name listed below. Anyone of them shall be empowered to audit and express their opinion on the financial statement for the year 2023.
Names
CPA Registration No.
Service Period
1)
Ms. Vannaporn
Jongperadechanon
4098
5 Years (2018-2022)
2)
Ms. Bongkot
Amsageam
3684
2 Years (2016-2017)
3)
Ms. Vilaivan
Pholprasert
8420
-
4)
Mrs. Sasithorn
Pongadisak
8802
-
5)
Ms. Natcha
Uwattanasombut
11416
-
KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. and the persons proposed as auditor of the Company and subsidiaries are not shareholder and have no relationship or any interest with the Company and subsidiaries, executives, major shareholders or related persons, in a way that may impact their performing task independently.
2. Determining the audit fee for KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. as follows:
Year 2022 (Baht)
Year 2023 (Baht)
1)
Audit fee
10,250,000
10,300,000
2)
Non audit fee
-
-
Audit fee of 2023 increases from 2022 by 50,000 Baht as there are new projects to be operated in 2023 namely Central Westville, the 4 hotel projects under "GO" brand and the 2 hotel projects under "Centara" brand as well as additional 1 subsidiary.
KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd., is the auditor of the Company and the subsidiaries totaling 41 companies namely:
Central Pattana Plc.
Central World Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Khon Kaen Co., Ltd
CPN Pattaya Co., Ltd.
CPN Residence Co., Ltd.
Bangna Central Property Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Nine Square Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Development Co., Ltd.
CPN Korat Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Rama 2 Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Rattanathibet Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Realty Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Rama 3 Co., Ltd.
CPN Rayong Co., Ltd.
Thai Business Fund 4
Central Food Avenue Co., Ltd.
Central Pattana Chiangmai Co., Ltd.
CPN Global Co., Ltd.
CPN City Co., Ltd.
CPN Complex Co., Ltd.
CPN Residence Khon Kaen Co., Ltd.
C.S. City Co., Ltd.
CPN Estate Co., Ltd.
Suanlum Property Co., Ltd.
Phraram 4 Development Co., Ltd.
Sala Daeng Property Management Co., Ltd.
CPN REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Dara Harbour Co., Ltd.
CPN Pattaya Hotel Co., Ltd.
CPN Residence Management Co., Ltd.
CPN Village Co., Ltd.
Chanakun Development Co., Ltd.
Bayswater Co., Ltd.
CentralPattana Life Co., Ltd.
Phruksachart Property Co., Ltd.
Siam Future Development Plc.
Petchkasem Power Center Co., Ltd.
Ekkamai Lifestyle Center Co., Ltd.
Siam Future Property Co., Ltd.
Ratchayothin Avenue Co., Ltd.
Ratchayothin Avenue Management Co., Ltd.
3. Determining the audit fee for the subsidiaries set up and registered overseas for approximately 539,600 Baht, increasing by 23,600 Baht from 2022 due to the increase of transaction. Subsidiaries overseas which shall be audited by the Secondary External Auditor, totaling 3 companies namely:
Global Retail Development & Investment Limited
CPN Ventures Sdn. Bhd.
Central Plaza i-City Real Estate Sdn. Bhd. (Joint Venture Company)
Moreover, the external auditor of the overseas subsidiaries may be served by either Primary External Auditor or others ("Secondary External Auditor"). In the case that the external auditor of the subsidiary is not affiliated with the primary external auditor firm, the Board will ensure that the financial statements can be prepared in a timely manner.
4. Delegating the approval authorities, the Management to appoint the external auditor and determine incidental review fees of subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and others incurred during the year.
Information on auditors' profile for the year 2023
