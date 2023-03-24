Central Pattana : Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report

(Enclosure 9)
Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and
2022 Financial Report
Dear Shareholders,
Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("the Company") provides the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report in the form of QR Code. If you are desirous to receive a hard copy of such reports, please fill out the form below and submit to the Company through by the channel provided below. The Company will then deliver you the hard copy, upon your request have been duly received.
Email address : co.secretary@centralpattana.co.th
Fax: 0-2264-5593
I would like to receive
-
The hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report)
-
The hard copy of the 2022 Financial Report
Name, Surname and address of Shareholder
Name:
Address:
Telephone:
Should you wish to receive 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and/or 2022 Financial Report
delivered to your address before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, please submit the completed form to reach the Company by 20 April 2023.
Disclaimer
Central Pattana pcl published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 08:39:09 UTC.