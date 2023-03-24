Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA

(CPN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-22
68.00 THB   +2.64%
Central Pattana : Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report

03/24/2023 | 04:39am EDT
(Enclosure 9)

Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and

2022 Financial Report

Dear Shareholders,

Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("the Company") provides the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report in the form of QR Code. If you are desirous to receive a hard copy of such reports, please fill out the form below and submit to the Company through by the channel provided below. The Company will then deliver you the hard copy, upon your request have been duly received.

Email address : co.secretary@centralpattana.co.th

Fax: 0-2264-5593

I would like to receive

  • The hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report)
  • The hard copy of the 2022 Financial Report

Name, Surname and address of Shareholder

Name:

Address:

Telephone:

Should you wish to receive 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and/or 2022 Financial Report

delivered to your address before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, please submit the completed form to reach the Company by 20 April 2023.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 672 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
Net income 2023 12 488 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2023 82 531 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 304 B 8 932 M 8 932 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,28x
EV / Sales 2024 8,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart CENTRAL PATTANA
Duration : Period :
Central Pattana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PATTANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 68,00 THB
Average target price 77,57 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naparat Sriwanvit CFO, CAO & Chief Risk Management Officer
Sudhitham Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA-4.23%8 932
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%39 388
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%32 567
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 858
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.63%25 332
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.71%21 396
