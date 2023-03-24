Central Pattana : Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report

(Enclosure 9)

Request Form for the Hard Copy of 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and

2022 Financial Report

Dear Shareholders,

Central Pattana Public Company Limited ("the Company") provides the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Financial Report in the form of QR Code. If you are desirous to receive a hard copy of such reports, please fill out the form below and submit to the Company through by the channel provided below. The Company will then deliver you the hard copy, upon your request have been duly received.

Email address : co.secretary@centralpattana.co.th

Fax: 0-2264-5593

I would like to receive

The hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report)

(56-1 One Report) The hard copy of the 2022 Financial Report

Name, Surname and address of Shareholder

Name:

Address:

Telephone:

Should you wish to receive 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and/or 2022 Financial Report

delivered to your address before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, please submit the completed form to reach the Company by 20 April 2023.