The new housing brand of 'Baan Nirada', luxury class detached housing projects, has received great feedback and the third location of the brand called 'Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaen' has recently been launched. Central Pattana Residence is highlighting its strong condominium brand 'ESCENT', located in high potential locations or adjacent/close to Central shopping centres nationwide and has recently launched 'ESCENT Bangna' located only 500 meters from Central Bangna mixed-use project. Secure your reservations at the grand event of the year: IMAGINING BETTER LIVING, which brings together more than twenty housing, condominium and townhome projects on the 1st floor of centralwOrld from 27-30June 2024.

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO, Central Pattana plc, said: "Over the past eight years, Central Pattana Residence has generated solid income and ranks second within the group, achieving the highest profit growth. This success complements our ecosystem perfectly. We fulfill all living needs, including shopping, dining, working, recreation, accommodation, and overall living, to provide an exceptional experience. Our interconnected elements offer privileges that create a society of 'Central Citizens,' enhancing their quality of life, comfort, and safety. Central homes and condos are trusted by residents and have become a preferred brand in every neighborhood and location nationwide. This year, we will reach a total of 43 residential projects, encompassing housing estates and high-risebuildings in 20 provinces."

Mr. Kree Dejchai, President, Residential Business, Central Pattana plc, said: "We currently serve over 6,700 families in Central Citizens houses and condos, providing high-quality projects that create a solid and sustainable 'Ecosystem for Life'. We are ready to move forward and build further strength, targeting earnings of 7 billion baht for 2024, with an approximate growth of 20% over last year. We are continuing to launch ten new projects, including housing estates and high-risebuildings, with a total investment of 13.43 billion baht, including:

Three outstanding housing estate projects, including brand 'Baan Nirada', a luxury class detached house brand recently added to our strong portfolio. We have launched Baan Nirada Rama 2, Utthayan Aksa and Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaen in a new and high-potential location that connects all types of convenience with luxury design and full function. In addition, we have also launched Nirati Srivari Bangna and Baan Nirati

Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaen Nirati Srivari Bangna Baan Nirati Nakhonpathom. A total of seven new high-rise projects launched under the brand 'ESCENT', which is our flagship brand. ESCENT Nakhon Sawan and ESCENT Nakhon Pathom have both received great feedback with reservations reaching 80-90% after only four days of launch and both projects are now sold out. ESCENT Bangna aims to fulfil the needs of the new generation and 'first jobbers' with the noteworthy concept of 'Urban Integration' in a prime location connecting to Central Bangna mixed-use project.

