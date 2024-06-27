27 June 2024
Central Pattana Residence continues to expand its portfolio, targeting a
total revenue of 7 billion baht for 2024, representing a 20% growth,
emphasizing its '360-Degree Ecosystem for Life' strategy to provide a
superior quality of life for 'Central Citizens' nationwide.
• Central Pattana Residence continues its growth, ranking as one of Central
Pattana's top two revenue earners, complementing its ecosystem with a total of
43 projects in high-potential locations throughout 20 provinces this year.
• Launching ten new projects in 2024, covering housing estates and high-rise
projects worth 13.43 billion baht in total investment to deliver high-quality
residences in all formats.
• Launching the new housing brand 'Baan Nirada' luxury class detached housing
projects to add to the robust portfolio of horizontal projects: recently launched
Baan Nirada Rama 2, Utthayan Aksa and Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaen, at a
new location.
• Highlighting 'ESCENT' as a strong condominium brand that is located in high-
potential locations or adjacent/close to Central shopping centres nationwide;
the latest ESCENT projects situated in Nakhon Sawan and Nakhon Pathom have
been very popular on launch and are 100% sold out.
• Welcoming IMAGINING BETTER LIVING from 27-30 June 2024, bringing together
more than twenty housing, condominiums and townhome projects, at the first
floor of centralwOrld; discover the new 'ESCENT Bangna' located close to
Central Bangna mixed-use project, offering convenient transportation, close to
the BTS and expressway. Receive a maximum discount of 10 million baht* and
upgrade to The1 Exclusive* (one prize per reservation*) and enjoy a special rate
of interest* (please inquire for further information at the event).
Bangkok --Central Pattana Plc.,Thailand's leading real estate developer known for
sustainability under the vision of 'Imagining better futures for all,' and developer of Central
shopping centers, residential projects, office buildings, and hotels nationwide, has revealed
the strength of Central Pattana Residence. Continuing its strong growth, Central Pattana
Residence has achieved the second highest revenue and profit for Central Pattana.
In 2023, it generated 5.9 billion baht in revenue and is set to launch ten new
projects, including housing estates and high-rise buildings, with a total investment
of 13.43 billion baht.
The new housing brand of 'Baan Nirada', luxury class detached housing projects, has received great feedback and the third location of the brand called 'Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaen' has recently been launched. Central Pattana Residence is highlighting its strong condominium brand 'ESCENT', located in high potential locations or adjacent/close to Central shopping centres nationwide and has recently launched 'ESCENT Bangna' located only 500 meters from Central Bangna mixed-use project. Secure your reservations at the grand event of the year: IMAGINING BETTER LIVING, which brings together more than twenty housing, condominium and townhome projects on the 1st floor of centralwOrld from 27-30June 2024.
Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO, Central Pattana plc, said: "Over the past eight years, Central Pattana Residence has generated solid income and ranks second within the group, achieving the highest profit growth. This success complements our ecosystem perfectly. We fulfill all living needs, including shopping, dining, working, recreation, accommodation, and overall living, to provide an exceptional experience. Our interconnected elements offer privileges that create a society of 'Central Citizens,' enhancing their quality of life, comfort, and safety. Central homes and condos are trusted by residents and have become a preferred brand in every neighborhood and location nationwide. This year, we will reach a total of 43 residential projects, encompassing housing estates and high-risebuildings in 20 provinces."
Mr. Kree Dejchai, President, Residential Business, Central Pattana plc, said: "We currently serve over 6,700 families in Central Citizens houses and condos, providing high-quality projects that create a solid and sustainable 'Ecosystem for Life'. We are ready to move forward and build further strength, targeting earnings of 7 billion baht for 2024, with an approximate growth of 20% over last year. We are continuing to launch ten new projects, including housing estates and high-risebuildings, with a total investment of 13.43 billion baht, including:
-
Three outstanding housing estate projects, including brand 'Baan Nirada', a luxury class detached house brand recently added to our strong portfolio. We have launched Baan Nirada Rama 2, Utthayan Aksa and Baan Nirada Ekkachai-Wongwaenin a new and high-potentiallocation that connects all types of convenience with luxury design and full function. In addition, we have also launched Nirati Srivari Bangna and Baan Nirati
Nakhonpathom.
- A total of seven new high-rise projects launched under the brand 'ESCENT', which is our flagship brand. ESCENT Nakhon Sawan and ESCENT Nakhon Pathom have both received great feedback with reservations reaching 80-90%after only four days of launch and both projects are now sold out. ESCENT Bangna aims to fulfil the needs of the new generation and 'first jobbers' with the noteworthy concept of 'Urban Integration' in a prime location connecting to Central Bangna mixed-use project.
ESCENT Bangna starts at 1. 89 million baht, features a co-activity space and has perfectly allocated space for every inch. In addition, we have also launched ESCENT condos in several other locations including Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket, as well as opening the second phase of ESCENT condo in Hat Yai and Ubon Ratchathani."
Central Pattana Residence has developed residential projects of all levels from 'Super Luxury Class' to 'Affordable Class' and our success comes from our commitment to provide a 'Better Living Experience' in three main areas:
- Better Home: Houses in high-potential locations that come with a quality of life that cares for residents in all aspects, with the living standards of a great home automation system. We offer better safety, better design, better function & features. Specifications of the various elements are delivered above and beyond set standards and take into account real living conditions with convenient systems installed at all of our projects.
- Better Privilege & Convenience: Being located adjacent to or near a Central shopping center offers convenient living as we provide more benefits for Central Citizens to enjoy such as parking spaces for residents, collecting The1 points and receiving special discounts from affiliated brands, etc.
- Better Experience & Services: Living in a quality society with a convenient and comprehensive lifestyle, caring after-sales service and creating unique activities.
Discover new happiness - closer than ever before in IMAGINING BETTER LIVING, the grand housing event of the year where Central Pattana is bringing together more than twenty ready-to-move-inhousing, condo, and townhome projects from all prime locations of Thailand. Get ready for the most complete offers, promotions and great value not to be missed. Enjoy the special launch of the latest project 'Escent Bangna', a new fully- furnished condominium that meets every modern lifestyle. Discover the best offers and get great discounts of up to 10 million baht* and upgrade to The1 Exclusive* (one prize per reservation* and transfer ownership by August 2024) . Receive The1 points equal to the project purchase value* (25 baht for 1 point, only for ready-to-move-inprojects and transfer of ownership in July 2024) and enjoy special interest rates* only at the event from 27 -30June at centralwOrld, 1st floor, Central Court. To follow more updates from Central Pattana
Residence, please visit:https://residence.centralpattana.co.th/th/cpn-residence
#CentralPattana #CentralPattanaResidence #Imaginningbetterliving
For more information, please contact
Public Relations Department, Central Pattana Public Company Limited
Tatthep (Aum) Tel. 092-414-9542 Email: hatatthep@centralpattana.co.th
Ninasreen (Memee) Tel. 082-426-3914 Email: maninasreen@centralpattana.co.th
