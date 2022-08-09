Central Pattana Public : Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees

Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee
Chairman of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
(Translation)
9 August 2022
Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate
Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees
No. 51/2022/035
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure List of Members of the Board of Directors and Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
Central Pattana Public Company Limited ( "the Company") hereby informs that, on 9 August 2022, its Board of Directors Meeting No.6/2022 has passed significant resolutions as follows:
Acknowledged the resignation from the directorship of Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol. Such directors will perform their duties till end of 31 August 2022.
Appointed Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul and Mr. Winid Silamongkol to be directors replacing Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol respectively.
Appointed the following persons to take positions in sub-committees to fulfill the
vacated position.
1) Mr. Veravat Chutichetpong
2) Mr. Winid Silamongkol
3) Mrs. Jotika Savanananda
4) Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul
In addition, such resolutions are effective on 1 September 2022 onwards and the List of Members of the Board of Directors since 1 September 2022 are as appeared in the enclosure.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely,
-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-
(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)
Company Secretary
F 24-1
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
The Board of Directors meeting of Central Pattana Public Company Limited No. 6/2565 held on 9 August 2022 resolved the meeting's resolutions in the following manners:
Appointment of the audit committee/Renewal for the term of audit committee:
Chairman of the audit committee
Member of the audit committee
As follows:
Mr. Winid Silamongkol
Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul
, the appointment/renewalof which shall take an effect as of 1 September 2022
Determination/Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the audit committee with the following details:
The audit committee is consisted of:
1.
Chairman of the audit committee
Mr. Winid Silamongkol
remaining term in office 8 months
2.
Member of the audit committee
Mrs. Jotika Savanananda
remaining term in office 1 year 8 months
3.
Member of the audit committee
Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul
remaining term in office 1 year 8 months
Secretary of the audit committee
Miss Nonglak Sriwongphanawes
Enclosed hereto are 2 copies of the certificate and biography of the audit committee. all members of the audit committee have adequate expertise and experience to review creditability of the financial reports.
The audit committee of the Company has the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Director on the following matters:
Carry out auditing to verify that the quarterly and annually financial reports correctly follow the accounting standard and are sufficiently disclosed to co-operate between the Company management and the auditor. The Audit committee has duties to highlight financial statement, accounting practice, continuing of firm, the major change of accounting standards, and indicating reasons of change to Management before presentation and publication to the shareholders and investors.
Develop internal control guidelines and carry out internal auditing to ensure that the Company has appropriate and effective internal control and auditing in cooperation with both external and internal auditors. Review the internal control year plan (Audit Plan) and evaluate the result with auditors and internal controller on the problem and constrain of the financial statement, including computer security systems to prevent the corruption and un-lawful activities of employees.
To review the Company and its subsidiaries to ensure that their operations are in accordance with the security laws and the Stock Exchange of Thailand's (the "SET") legal requirements, the SET rules and regulations, as well as other laws that may be related to the Company's business.
Consider the selection and proposals to appoint an independent person as an auditor of the Company and consider the auditors' remuneration by highlighting on the trustiness, resourceful, and workload of that audit firm with the auditor's experience. The Audit committee needs to set up meetings with the auditor by having no management team's involvement at least once a year.
