Central Pattana Public : Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees

(Translation) 9 August 2022 Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees No. 51/2022/035 To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Central Pattana Public Company Limited ( "the Company") hereby informs that, on 9 August 2022, its Board of Directors Meeting No.6/2022 has passed significant resolutions as follows:

Acknowledged the resignation from the directorship of Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol. Such directors will perform their duties till end of 31 August 2022. Appointed Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul and Mr. Winid Silamongkol to be directors replacing Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol respectively. Appointed the following persons to take positions in sub-committees to fulfill the

vacated position.

1) Mr. Veravat Chutichetpong

2) Mr. Winid Silamongkol

3) Mrs. Jotika Savanananda

4) Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul

In addition, such resolutions are effective on 1 September 2022 onwards and the List of Members of the Board of Directors since 1 September 2022 are as appeared in the enclosure.

