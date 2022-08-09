Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
66.00 THB   +1.54%
11:19aCENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees
PU
10:47aCENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Notification on the establishment of subsidiary
PU
08/05CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Pattana Public : Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee
Chairman of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(Translation)

9 August 2022

Notification of the changes of the Company's Directors, Members of Audit and Corporate

Governance Committee and Members of Sub-committees

No. 51/2022/035

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure List of Members of the Board of Directors and Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)

Central Pattana Public Company Limited ( "the Company") hereby informs that, on 9 August 2022, its Board of Directors Meeting No.6/2022 has passed significant resolutions as follows:

  1. Acknowledged the resignation from the directorship of Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol. Such directors will perform their duties till end of 31 August 2022.
  2. Appointed Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul and Mr. Winid Silamongkol to be directors replacing Mr. Karun Kittisataporn and Mr. Paitoon Taveebhol respectively.
  3. Appointed the following persons to take positions in sub-committees to fulfill the

vacated position.

1) Mr. Veravat Chutichetpong

2) Mr. Winid Silamongkol

3) Mrs. Jotika Savanananda

4) Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul

In addition, such resolutions are effective on 1 September 2022 onwards and the List of Members of the Board of Directors since 1 September 2022 are as appeared in the enclosure.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely,

-Ampawee Chompoopongkasem-

(Ms. Ampawee Chompoopongkasem)

Company Secretary

(Enclosure)

List of Members of the Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat

Chairman

2.

Mr. Veravat Chutichetpong

Lead Independent Director

Chairman of the Risk Policy Committee

3.

Mr. Winid Silamongkol

Independent Director

Chairman of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee

4.

Mrs. Jotika Savanananda

Independent Director

Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee

5.

Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul

Independent Director

Member of Audit and Corporate Governance Committee

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

6.

Mr. Suthikiati Chirathivat

Director

7.

Mrs. Nidsinee Chirathivat

Director

8.

Mr. Kobchai Chirathivat

Director

Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Member of the Risk Policy Committee

9.

Mr. Prin Chirathivat

Director

Member of the Risk Policy Committee

Advisor to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

10.

Mr. Preecha Ekkunagul

Director

Member of the Risk Policy Committee

11.

Mr. Suthipak Chirathivat

Director

12.

Miss Wallaya Chirathivat

Director

Member of the Risk Policy Committee

President and CEO

2

F 24-1

Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

The Board of Directors meeting of Central Pattana Public Company Limited No. 6/2565 held on 9 August 2022 resolved the meeting's resolutions in the following manners:

Appointment of the audit committee/Renewal for the term of audit committee:

Chairman of the audit committee

Member of the audit committee

As follows:

  1. Mr. Winid Silamongkol
  2. Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul

, the appointment/renewalof which shall take an effect as of 1 September 2022

Determination/Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the audit committee with the following details:

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

, the determination/change of which shall take an effect as of ………(date)………………………

The audit committee is consisted of:

1.

Chairman of the audit committee

Mr. Winid Silamongkol

remaining term in office 8 months

2.

Member of the audit committee

Mrs. Jotika Savanananda

remaining term in office 1 year 8 months

3.

Member of the audit committee

Mrs. Parnsiree Amatayakul

remaining term in office 1 year 8 months

Secretary of the audit committee

Miss Nonglak Sriwongphanawes

Enclosed hereto are 2 copies of the certificate and biography of the audit committee. all members of the audit committee have adequate expertise and experience to review creditability of the financial reports.

The audit committee of the Company has the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Director on the following matters:

  1. Carry out auditing to verify that the quarterly and annually financial reports correctly follow the accounting standard and are sufficiently disclosed to co-operate between the Company management and the auditor. The Audit committee has duties to highlight financial statement, accounting practice, continuing of firm, the major change of accounting standards, and indicating reasons of change to Management before presentation and publication to the shareholders and investors.
  2. Develop internal control guidelines and carry out internal auditing to ensure that the Company has appropriate and effective internal control and auditing in cooperation with both external and internal auditors. Review the internal control year plan (Audit Plan) and evaluate the result with auditors and internal controller on the problem and constrain of the financial statement, including computer security systems to prevent the corruption and un-lawful activities of employees.
  3. To review the Company and its subsidiaries to ensure that their operations are in accordance with the security laws and the Stock Exchange of Thailand's (the "SET") legal requirements, the SET rules and regulations, as well as other laws that may be related to the Company's business.
  4. Consider the selection and proposals to appoint an independent person as an auditor of the Company and consider the auditors' remuneration by highlighting on the trustiness, resourceful, and workload of that audit firm with the auditor's experience. The Audit committee needs to set up meetings with the auditor by having no management team's involvement at least once a year.

3

  1. Consider the completeness and correctness of the disclosure of Company information regarding the transactions, transactions with conflicts of interest and the acquiring/disposal of asset. Also, to approve the transaction and reporting to the Board of Director and/or shareholder's meeting in accordance to related rule and regulation.
  2. Consider the independency of the internal control division or related division; appoint, transfer, and termination of the contract.
  3. Carry legally audit committee report to be disclosed in the Company's annual report which shall consist of complete information and be signed by Chairman of audit committees.
  4. To take care of any other matters assigned by the Board of Directors approved by audit committee.

The Company hereby certifies that

  1. The qualifications of the aforementioned members meet all the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand; and
  2. The scope of duties and responsibilities of the audit committee as stated above meet all the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Signed Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat

Director

( Mr. Sudhitham Chirathivat )

Signed

Miss Wallaya Chirathivat Director

( Miss Wallaya Chirathivat )

4

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
