  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
59.25 THB   +0.42%
06/15Nomura Adjusts Central Pattana's Price Target to 74 Baht From 71 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/09CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 36 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
06/02CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 36 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
Central Pattana Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 532 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2022 9 364 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2022 85 424 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 265 B 7 495 M 7 495 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,25 THB
Average target price 67,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President & Chief Executive Officer
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.87%7 495
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%33 481
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.82%30 325
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.61%29 977
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.75%27 767
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.08%24 698