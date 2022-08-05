Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-03
65.25 THB    0.00%
07:16aCENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/03CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
07/27CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 30 Derivative warrants issued by ASPS
PU
Central Pattana Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

08/05/2022
Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BCPG13C2208A, CHG13C2208A, CPN13C2208A, DTAC13C2208A, IRPC13C2208A,

Security Symbol: JMT13C2208A, JMT13P2208A, KBAN13P2208A, KKP13C2208A, KTB13C2208A, RCL13P2208A, SYNE13C2208A, TISC13C2208A

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

05-Aug-2022

Maturity date

10-Aug-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

BCPG13C2208A

0.28571

10.30

15.40

0.00

CHG13C2208A

1.80623

3.78

4.964

0.00

CPN13C2208A

0.14286

65.00

74.00

0.00

DTAC13C2208A

0.13411

46.75

64.263

0.00

IRPC13C2208A

1.88679

3.32

4.80

0.00

JMT13C2208A

0.10051

78.50

94.516

0.00

JMT13P2208A

0.20102

78.50

50.74

0.00

KBAN13P2208A

0.14543

147.00

111.002

0.00

KKP13C2208A

0.14312

67.00

88.313

0.00

KTB13C2208A

0.34415

16.00

17.144

0.00

RCL13P2208A

0.20

40.25

28.75

0.00

SYNE13C2208A

0.09615

20.20

33.00

0.00

TISC13C2208A

0.08484

89.50

122.515

0.00

Remark

1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :

Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate

  1. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  2. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 465 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
Net income 2022 11 629 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 70 728 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 292 B 8 132 M 8 132 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,96x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 65,25 THB
Average target price 68,88 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President & Chief Executive Officer
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.49%8 132
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.91%33 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.41%28 931
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.57%28 434
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%27 189
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.48%25 159