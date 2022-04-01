Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
Central Pattana Public : Submission of the Form of Report on the Preliminary Result of Tender Offer for Securities of Siam Future Development Public Company Limited (Form 247-6-Khor)

04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:53:41
Headline
Submission of the Form of Report on the Preliminary Result of Tender Offer for Securities of Siam Future Development Public Company Limited (Form 247-6-Khor)
Symbol
CPN
Source
CPN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 456 M 1 005 M 765 M
Net income 2022 9 619 M 289 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 77 043 M 2 315 M 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 264 B 7 927 M 6 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,00 THB
Average target price 62,38 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President & Chief Executive Officer
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.42%7 927
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.03%32 770 288
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.06%34 631
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.24%33 419
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 233
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.81%31 261