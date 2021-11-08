Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021 (Amended)

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
08 Nov 2021 12:37:26
Headline
Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021 (Amended)
Symbol
CPN
Source
CPN
Full Detailed News 
                Management Discussion and Analysis

Company name                             : CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED
Year                                     : 2021
Quarter                                  : Quarter 3
Ending                                   : 30-Sep-2021
Note (New)                               :
Amendment on page 5
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Central Pattana pcl published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:48aManagement Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021 (Amended)
PU
11/073rd Quarter Financial Statement 2021 30 September 2021
PU
11/07Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2021
PU
11/07Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
11/07Notification of the changes of the Company's Director
PU
09/30Central Pattana Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/30Central Pattana Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/27CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Nomura Adjusts Central Pattana's Price Target to 66 Baht From 68 ..
MT
08/09Central Pattana Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
08/06Central Pattana Public Company Limited Announces Changes of the Company's Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 849 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2021 8 058 M 243 M 243 M
Net Debt 2021 53 532 M 1 618 M 1 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 259 B 7 812 M 7 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Pattana Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,00 THB
Average target price 58,76 THB
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preecha Ekkunagul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.47%7 812
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.30%38 455
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.66%26 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 063
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.97%23 003
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-22.63%22 897