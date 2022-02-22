Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Pattana Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPN   TH0481B10Z00

CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai mall operator Central Pattana plans $3.7 billion investment by 2026

02/22/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's largest mall operator Central Pattana Pcl said on Tuesday it plans to invest 120 billion baht ($3.7 billion) over the next five years and expects to create 150,000 jobs in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The investments will be made mostly at home to upgrade existing projects and expand the group's network of shopping centres from 36 to 50 by 2026, chief executive Wallaya Chirathivat told a news conference.

The company plans to add three office buildings to its portfolio of ten, nearly triple its residential projects to 68, and grow its hotels from two to 37 over the same period, she said.

"We will connect all four of our project types ... with a retail-led mixed-use business strategy," Wallaya said, adding the company plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 by reducing energy use by 50%.

Central Pattana, Thailand's 25th-biggest listed company by market capitalisation, plans to spread this expenditure across 30 provinces, including Bangkok.

($1 = 32.4500 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies and Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:44aThai mall operator Central Pattana plans $3.7 billion investment by 2026
RE
02/20CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Full Year Financial Statement 2021 21 February 2022
PU
02/20CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : MD&A Q4/2021 and FY 2021 21 February 2022
PU
02/18CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting ..
PU
02/18CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : The Dividend Payment and the 2022 AGM Date
PU
02/18Central Pattana Public Company Limited Announces Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on..
CI
01/28CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : "Central Village Phase Two" opens today with over 300 global bran..
PU
01/28CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : "Central Village Phase Two" opens today with over 300 global bran..
PU
01/05Nomura Adjusts Central Pattana's Price Target to 71 Baht From 66 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
2021CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC : Plan for the Delisting of Securities of Siam Future Development P..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 25 259 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2021 6 935 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2021 64 853 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 254 B 7 873 M 7 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Pattana Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,75 THB
Average target price 62,53 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wallaya Chirathivat President & Chief Executive Officer
Naparat Sriwanvit SEVP-Finance, Accounting & Risk Management
Suthichai Chirathivat Chairman
Paitoon Taveebhol Independent Non-Executive Director
Karun Kittisataporn Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PATTANA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.44%7 873
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.54%30 900