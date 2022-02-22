Thai mall operator Central Pattana plans $3.7 billion investment by 2026

The investments will be made mostly at home to upgrade existing projects and expand the group's network of shopping centres from 36 to 50 by 2026, chief executive Wallaya Chirathivat told a news conference.

The company plans to add three office buildings to its portfolio of ten, nearly triple its residential projects to 68, and grow its hotels from two to 37 over the same period, she said.

"We will connect all four of our project types ... with a retail-led mixed-use business strategy," Wallaya said, adding the company plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 by reducing energy use by 50%.

Central Pattana, Thailand's 25th-biggest listed company by market capitalisation, plans to spread this expenditure across 30 provinces, including Bangkok.

($1 = 32.4500 baht)

